Temple Ashbaugh
4d ago
My Friend was Also Misdiagnosed by this Man.... He passed a couple of years ago now😢 The VA should have to pay ALL the People/Families he Misdiagnosed
Arizona prosecutors want 66-year-old grandmother to go to prison for collecting 4 ballots in 2020
A parade of character witnesses provided a judge Thursday with glowing reports about a southern Arizona woman who admitted to collecting four early ballots in the 2020 primary election as her lawyer seeks leniency and prosecutors urge him to send her to prison for a year. Testimony in Yuma County Superior Court painted a picture of Guillermina Fuentes as filled with remorse and a pillar of small border community of San Luis.
Arkansas Woman Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Stabbing Her Former Babysitter ‘in the Heart’ and ‘Watching the Eyes as the Victim Died’
An Arkansas woman who pleaded guilty to murdering her onetime babysitter has been sentenced to spend the next 30 years in prison, according to court documents obtained by Law&Crime. Ironically, her older sister is already in prison for an unconnected attempted murder that occurred several years prior. Both crimes involved knives.
Arkansas police search for man who posted to Facebook that he was kidnapped: 'Help me'
Arkansas police are searching for a man who could be missing after posting to Facebook that he was kidnapped on Tuesday morning.
'Community is hurting,' mayor says after officer is killed
GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A police officer has been shot to death in the Mississippi Delta city where she grew up, and several other people were injured by gunfire. Greenville Police Department Detective Myiesha Stewart, 30, was killed Tuesday night as she and other officers responded to a call, according to Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Our community is hurting,” Greenville Mayor Mayor Errick D. Simmons said Wednesday outside City Hall, where he was joined by law enforcement officers. Simmons said Stewart is survived by her 3-year-old son, her parents and other family members.
Missouri Woman, 22, Indicted for Murder of Man Who ‘Was Music’ and Had a ‘Heart of Gold’
A Missouri woman was recently indicted for the murder of man who was killed in early summer of this year. A man was also indicted for relatively minor crimes in connection with the slaying. McKayla Cheyenne Archambeau, 22, stands accused of one count each of murder in the second degree,...
Family in Oklahoma murder-suicide faced financial pressures
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma couple considered “primary suspects” in last week’s killings of their six children faced growing financial pressures and the husband experienced recurring pain from a workplace head injury, family members say. Eight people were found dead Thursday in a burning...
A look at Missouri's gun laws in wake of St. Louis school shooting
A shooting at a St. Louis, Missouri, performing arts school on Monday that left two people dead and seven others injured has put a new focus on gun laws in the state. The suspect, 19, who graduated from Central Visual and Performing Arts High School last year, was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and more than 600 rounds of ammunition, authorities said.
Mississippi high school secretary accused of stealing nearly $40,000 from student activities fund
A Mississippi high school secretary accused of stealing thousands from a school activity fund was served with a demand letter and indictment by officials with the State Auditor’s Office after a recent Marshal County grand jury proceeding. Dana Walker, a former high school secretary is accused of embezzling from...
Pulaski County judge ordered to turn over batches of public records every 48 hours
A Pulaski County judge has ordered Little Rock City Hall to turn over batches of public records -- requested under the state's open-record law -- every 48 hours.
Texas Trucker is Named ‘Highway Angel’ for Stopping to Rescue a Police Officer Pinned in Vehicle
Truck driver Gary Wilburn was named a Highway Angel for offering aid to an injured Arkansas state trooper who was pinned inside his vehicle after a serious crash. The Truckload Carriers Association bestowed the honor and shared the ‘incredible story.’. On the afternoon of October 4, near Forrest City,...
How Many Alligators Live in Arkansas?
Alligators might not be the largest members of the Crocodilia order of animals, but they’re certainly some of the most famous. These semi-aquatic reptiles live only in North America, where they’ve been present for millions of years. In fact, alligators have been around for an astounding 65 million years. In North America, they once flourished throughout much of the southeast. Today, thanks to conservation efforts, alligators can once again be found in states like Arkansas. You might be wondering: just how many alligators live in Arkansas?
Kentucky man whose wife was missing dies after being shot by Mississippi police
Kentucky State Police had asked for help finding the man’s wife on Sunday, the same day the police shooting occurred.
Missing man’s remains found after nearly 40 years submerged in Alabama river
An Alabama man’s skeletal remains were found last week inside a 1980 Ford Bronco submerged in an Alabama river, nearly 40 years after he went missing. The bizarre tale started in April 1983 when Alan Douglas Livingston, 25, of Rainbow City, Alabama, went missing. Shortly after Livingston was reported...
Former Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians tribal council member sentenced to federal prison — stole thousands from tribe
A former tribal councilmember for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians was sentenced to 84 months in prison for embezzlement, perjury, and suborning perjury. According to court documents, Kevin Joseph Edwards, 51, of the Standing Pine Community, embezzled $12,178.40 from the Tribe by submitting fraudulent travel documents for reimbursement. Edwards...
Police Chief Arrested After Overdose Death Close to Home
The police chief of a small city and his girlfriend have been arrested and charged over the death of one of the girlfriend’s brothers. Gabriel Thone, 24, was dead when responders arrived on the scene Monday night after an off-duty Louisiana, Missouri, cop called the non-emergency number of Pike County 911 and central dispatch to report the death. The residence was of police chief William Jones, 50, and his girlfriend Alexis Thone, 25, according to Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte in a release obtained by KATV. Gabriel was Alexis’ brother. Another 21-year-old unidentified brother was discovered in “respiratory distress” but was revived with Narcan. The pair allegedly overdosed, according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch. Jones and Alexis Thone were arrested at approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at a traffic stop in Louisiana. Jones is charged with second degree drug trafficking, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a controlled substance. Alexis Thone is charged with second degree drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance. Both are in custody.Read it at KATV
Oklahoma sues federal prisons for inmate it wants to execute
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma is suing the Federal Bureau of Prisons for custody of a state death row inmate whom the bureau is refusing to hand over, with the state saying the man’s scheduled execution cannot be carried out in December if he’s not returned soon. A federal lawsuit was filed Tuesday by state Attorney General John O’Connor urging that the bureau be ordered to transfer John Hanson back to Oklahoma by Nov. 9 from a federal prison in Pollock, Louisiana. That lawsuit, which also names three federal prison officials, has the support of Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler. Hanson, 58, has a clemency hearing set for Nov. 9. Unless clemency is recommended and granted by Gov. Kevin Stitt, the inmate is scheduled to receive a lethal injection on Dec. 15 for his conviction in the 1999 killing of an elderly woman. Mary Agnes Bowles, 77, was killed in a carjacking and kidnapping outside a Tulsa mall in 1999.
Oklahoma executes man convicted of killing infant daughter
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executed inmate Benjamin Cole on Thursday morning despite claims from his attorneys that he had been severely mentally ill. Cole was pronounced dead at 10:22 a.m. at Oklahoma’s state penitentiary in McAlester. He was the sixth Oklahoma inmate to be executed since the state resumed carrying them out in October 2021. Cole delivered a sometimes rambling, two-minute prayer while strapped to the gurney. “Choose Jesus while you still can,” he said.
Democrat alleges Missouri investigating hospital in retaliation for ad critical of Eric Schmitt
Missouri House Democratic leader Crystal Quade on Friday demanded to know why a state agency is investigating a southwest Missouri hospital that treated a woman featured in an ad attacking Attorney General Eric Schmitt over state abortion laws. Investigators from the Department of Health and Senior Services visited Freeman Health System in Joplin this week, […] The post Democrat alleges Missouri investigating hospital in retaliation for ad critical of Eric Schmitt appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Two inmates die over weekend at Alabama state prison
Two Alabama inmates died over the weekend at one Alabama state prison, officials reported Monday, one of the deaths was at the hands of other inmates. A 30-year-old inmate, Denarieya Letrex Smith, was serving a life sentence for an attempted murder conviction from Covington County, Jefferson County Coroner’s Office officials said.
Federal judge dismisses Arkansas suit against Biden’s student loan plan, Rutledge vows to appeal
A federal judge in Missouri has dismissed a case filed by Arkansas and five other states looking to block the Biden administration’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 of student loan debt for some borrowers.
