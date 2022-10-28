ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, KY

MPD: Man speeds away with pregnant woman in Kentucky

By Jana Garrett
FOX 56
FOX 56
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RI0fe_0iqSMxqM00

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Officers with the Madisonville Police Department (MPD) arrested a man after they said he took officers on a high-speed chase with a pregnant woman in his vehicle.

MPD said while sitting stationary on Interstate 69, an officer saw a vehicle with overly dark window tint heading southbound on I-69. MPD said the vehicle, still traveling southbound, began to weave in its lane of travel and almost struck a vehicle as it approached Exit 114. Officers said the car appeared to be taking the exit, but did not at the last moment, then slowed down. Police said they suspected the operator to be intoxicated.

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

MPD said during the traffic stop, an officer identified Donald Blake Johnson as the driver and a pregnant woman as a passenger in the vehicle. Police said they recognized Johnson and knew him to have active arrest warrants and a suspended license. MPD said Johnson was asked to exit the vehicle, then Johnson sped off southbound.

Family demands answers after 22-year-old killed by police during distress call

MPD said a lengthy pursuit ensued, and the pregnant woman was contacted by dispatch. Officers said the woman was screaming for Johnson to stop, but Johnson disregarded her pleas. Police say the vehicle was spiked around mile marker 19 on the Pennyrile Parkway. MPD said the car, once the tires deflated, stopped soon after. Police said Johnson was then placed into custody.

Johnson was charged with Reckless Driving, Excessive Windshield/Window Tinting, Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator License and Fleeing or Evading Police, first-degree.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WEHT/WTVW

OCSO: Outstanding warrants lead to drug charges

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) – The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) and the Beaver Dam Police Department worked together to arrest two people with outstanding warrants after a traffic stop. OCSO says on October 30, the Pennyrile Narcotics task force and a K-9 conducted a traffic stop in Beaver Dam which resulted in the seizure […]
BEAVER DAM, KY
wtloam.com

KSP Announces Traffic Safety Checkpoints

The Kentucky State Police, London Post which provides coverage for Clay, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in an effort to enforce traffic laws, especially seatbelt adherence, sobriety, insurance and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoints location can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post-locations/post-11/post-11-checkpoints/
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Fatal car crash in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person has died in an early Monday morning crash in Ohio County. The Sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the 8000 block of State Route 505 South in Cromwell. Officials say a witness told them a 2006 Dodge Dakota, driven by 26-year-old James...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Cadiz Woman Killed In Monday Morning Crash

Police have released more information about a crash on US 68 in Trigg County that killed one person and injured two others Monday morning. Kentucky State Police say just before 9 am, a truck driven by 70-year-old Marcie Birdsong, of Cadiz, was turning onto US 68 from Blue Springs Road and pulled into the path of a westbound truck driven by 18-year-old Jillian Plunkett, of Greenbriar, Tennessee.
CADIZ, KY
WEHT/WTVW

KSP: Evansville woman goes missing after bridge crash

LIVERMORE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police says the public’s help is needed after an Evansville woman was reported missing late Saturday night. According to a police report, 28-year-old Elza Jo Kolle went missing around 11:30 p.m. when her car crashed into the US431 Green River Bridge in McLean County. Officials say Kentucky State […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wkdzradio.com

Law Enforcement Asks For Help Locating Stolen Vehicle Suspect

Authorities are looking for a man who stole a vehicle in Trigg County Sunday morning. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 8 am a man stole a 2005 white Chevy Trailblazer with Kentucky tag B7X644 from Avalon Drive. The man is described as 6 foot tall, 250 pounds, balding, with a gray goatee. He was wearing an orange shirt with a gray or blue jacket, and gray and white shoes.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Update: Man found dead in yard was shot, name released

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police are investigating a homicide after responding to the scene of a man’s dead body lying outside a home yesterday afternoon. As the Henderson Police Department works to find out what happened that left a man dead outside his home, the people who live nearby are trying to cope with the violence so close to their own homes.
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Bar stabbing victim spots suspect at hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a man that was stabbed at an Evansville bar claimed he later saw the suspect at the hospital. According to the Evansville Police Department, the victim told police a stranger stabbed him in the parking lot of Corner Pocket shortly before midnight on Thursday. The victim says he was […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Officer spreads joy around Henderson community

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — This Halloween, a Henderson Police Officer made memories and plenty of smiles for kids and families alike. The police department said they received two messages from people in their community that wanted to thank Officer Gipson for making their day. One message was from a parent who said Officer Gipson had […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Altercation at gas station leads to arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — Police took a woman into custody after they say she got into an altercation with a mother inside an Evansville gas station. The incident, which took place at the Marathon Gas Station on Eighth Street, was caught on security cameras around 6 p.m. on October 20. A detective investigating the case […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Sheriff: Ohio County man dies in early morning crash

OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Authorities confirm a 26-year-old Horse Branch man died in an early morning crash in Cromwell on Monday. The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says agencies responded to the single-vehicle fatal crash around 5:30 a.m. near the 8000 block of SR 505 South. A witness told police that a 2006 Dodge Dakota […]
OHIO COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Sunday Interstate 24 Crash

A Hopkinsville woman was injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Sunday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck driven by Jason Caywood, of Illinois, was westbound attempting to pass a car driven by Kevin Kirby, of Hopkinsville, when Caywood’s trailer hit the back of the car.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
FOX 56

FOX 56

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOXLexington.com

 https://fox56news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy