MPD: Man speeds away with pregnant woman in Kentucky

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Officers with the Madisonville Police Department (MPD) arrested a man after they said he took officers on a high-speed chase with a pregnant woman in his vehicle.

MPD said while sitting stationary on Interstate 69, an officer saw a vehicle with overly dark window tint heading southbound on I-69. MPD said the vehicle, still traveling southbound, began to weave in its lane of travel and almost struck a vehicle as it approached Exit 114. Officers said the car appeared to be taking the exit, but did not at the last moment, then slowed down. Police said they suspected the operator to be intoxicated.

MPD said during the traffic stop, an officer identified Donald Blake Johnson as the driver and a pregnant woman as a passenger in the vehicle. Police said they recognized Johnson and knew him to have active arrest warrants and a suspended license. MPD said Johnson was asked to exit the vehicle, then Johnson sped off southbound.

MPD said a lengthy pursuit ensued, and the pregnant woman was contacted by dispatch. Officers said the woman was screaming for Johnson to stop, but Johnson disregarded her pleas. Police say the vehicle was spiked around mile marker 19 on the Pennyrile Parkway. MPD said the car, once the tires deflated, stopped soon after. Police said Johnson was then placed into custody.

Johnson was charged with Reckless Driving, Excessive Windshield/Window Tinting, Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator License and Fleeing or Evading Police, first-degree.

