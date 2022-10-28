ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

6 hurt in shooting near church where funeral was being held

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ObSoc_0iqSMmNb00
1 of 6

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A shooting near a Pittsburgh church where a funeral was being held left six people wounded Friday, including one person who was hospitalized in critical condition.

Police responded to the scene around noon when the city’s gunshot detection system alerted authorities that several shots had been fired in the area. It wasn’t immediately clear how many shooters may have been involved or what type of weapon was used, but authorities said there was “most likely” more than one shooter.

The funeral at the Destiny of Faith Church was for a man who had been killed in a shooting in Pittsburgh earlier this month. The service was being livestreamed, and the video showed several people screaming and ducking for cover as the shots rang out. It wasn’t clear if any of the shots went into the church.

Four of the wounded victims went to a hospital themselves for treatment, while emergency responders transported the other two. One person was listed in critical condition, while the other five were in stable condition. Their names and further information about them was not immediately released.

Authorities said a motive for the shooting remains under investigation, noting that it was “too early” to know if the shooting was related to the funeral. No arrest have been made.

Comments / 25

Kevin J Pelletier
3d ago

Damnn it people people have no heart and soul anymore shooting at funerals or churches bunch of coward losers 😤

Reply(2)
31
Gina Freitas
3d ago

More crimes,more hire taxes pays off, you can run ,but you can't hide your identity though. Turned yourself in and your guns too. May God be with you,familes and friends likewise 🙏.

Reply
8
On Point !!!
3d ago

I don't care what race, color or who you are, so what im saying also include those racist cops, who kill out of racial hate. What my eyes 👀 is now seeing is more than ever before, 🤔 with the use of weapons, such as guns etc,etc, to settle almost all and every matter in life, most people in this generational time of life and death, have really become bigger and greater cowards, like never before. 😒 🤷

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 teens arrested for Brighton Heights funeral shooting both accused of prior shootings

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Target 11 has learned that 16-year-old Hezekiah Nixon and 19-year-old Shawn Davis have both been accused in prior shootings. Nixon and Davis were arrested on Friday and charged with attempted murder after allegedly opening fire outside a funeral at a church in Brighton Heights and wounding five people in what police are calling a “targeted attack.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Westmoreland man acquitted of killing police officer to remain in jail pending trial

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — The man acquitted of killing a police officer in 2015 will remain in jail as he awaits trial on charges he assaulted a law enforcement official. On Monday, Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Megan Bilik-DeFazio rejected Ray Allen Shetler Jr.’s request to lift the detainer that has kept him in custody, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS News

2 detained in shooting that injured 6 outside funeral

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Two people have been detained in a shooting that injured six people, one critically, outside a Pittsburgh church where a funeral was being held, authorities said. Police alerted by the city's gunshot detection system responded at about noon Friday to the area near the Destiny of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
TODAY.com

Mourners shot at during Pittsburgh funeral service

Mourners gathered at a Pittsburgh church for the funeral of a shooting victim were forced to duck for cover when gunshots rang out during the service. Six people were wounded but police say it’s not clear if the incident was related to the funeral.Oct. 29, 2022.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC News

Six people were wounded outside a Pittsburgh church during a funeral for a man killed in a shooting, officials say

PITTSBURGH — Six people were wounded Friday afternoon outside a church that was holding a funeral for a man who was killed in a shooting two weeks earlier, officials said. At 12:04 p.m. police were alerted to about five shots fired outside Destiny of Faith Church on Brighton Road on the city's north side. Immediately after, police were alerted to 15 additional gunshots, Pittsburgh Police Commander Richard Ford said at a news conference.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania teens charged in Pittsburgh funeral shooting

PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — Two teenagers were charged in the Friday shooting at a funeral in Pittsburgh, according to our affiliate KDKA. Pennsylvania police say victims shot after a funeral, possibly by multiple shooters Charged are 19-year-old Shawn Davis and 16-year-old Hezekiah Nixon. They face aggravated assault, attempted homicide and firearms violations charges, say reports. Nixon […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 'people of interest' in Brighton Heights funeral shooting detained on McKees Rocks Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two "people of interest" in the shooting outside a funeral at a church in Brighton Heights on Friday have been detained, officials said. The McKees Rocks Bridge was temporarily closed after police say a gun was tossed from a car after a traffic stop. Pittsburgh Public Safety said two "people of interest" in relation to the deadly shooting were detained. There was a large police presence on the bridge Friday around 6:30 p.m. Police closed the bridge for nearly one hour while they conducted "an investigation."Police were seen surrounding a car on the bridge. The vehicle was later towed. River rescue crews were called to the area below the bridge. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: 2 innocent bystanders killed in North Side shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The senseless violence on Pittsburgh's North Side this weekend killed two innocent bystanders.KDKA's Meghan Schiller learned both were mothers just trying to get home. Pittsburgh police identified the two victims as 33-year-old Jacquelyn Mehalic and 59-year-old Betty Averytt.Paramedics rushed Mehalic, a mother of four, to Allegheny General Hospital, but she didn't make it. Averytt, a mother and grandmother known by many as "Miss Betty," died at the scene.There's still police tape marking one of the bullet holes at the bus shelter along Cedar Avenue Monday. KDKA talked to people sitting beneath the hole."I think it was a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Missing North Side woman found

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police said a woman who had been missing since last week has been found. Police asked for help over the weekend finding Tara Steiner but later said on Monday that she'd been safely located.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Brothers wanted for attempted homicide following shootout

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two brothers are wanted on attempted homicide charges following a shootout in Harrison Township, officials said. Allegheny County police said Thursday that Harrison Township police responded to a report of multiple shots fired at a home on Park Avenue around 1 a.m. Police said officers found evidence of a shootout. The ensuing investigation revealed that Troy Vickers of Tarentum entered an apartment through an open door and began shooting at people inside the residence, according to police. His brother, Brian Vickers of Tarentum, then shot at the residence from outside, according to law enforcement. Officials said two people inside the home returned fire.Police said there were no injuries.The two people who returned fire from inside the home, according to police, were legally possessing their firearms and have valid conceal carry permits.  Police said the brothers have been charged with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, burglary, conspiracy and firearms violations. Arrest warrants have been issued for the two, and police said to call 911 if you see them.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
559K+
Post
580M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy