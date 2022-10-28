Read full article on original website
Related
industrytoday.com
PlainID Partners with Denodo
PlainID has announced a strategic partnership with Denodo, a leader in data management. TEL AVIV and NEW YORK — PlainID, The Authorization Company™, the leading provider of authorization and policy-based access control, has announced a strategic partnership with Denodo, a leader in data management. This partnership enables Denodo clients to centrally manage access to data in motion using policy to control access to data in complex enterprise environments.
Matchesfashion Revenue Flatlines, Loss Widens in Fiscal Year 2021
Matchesfashion struggled to bounce back in the fiscal year that ended Jan. 31, according to its Companies House filing published Wednesday. The luxury e-commerce retailer’s revenue in the period was 386.6 million pounds, down 1.1 percent compared to the same period a year ago. More from WWD31 Quirky Home Decor Items to Elevate WFHNine Places To Visit Between Your Nine-To-Five Shows at LFWMMatchesfashion x Peter Pilotto Homeware Launch Party Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization in the period widened to 23.8 million pounds in loss from 17.2 million pounds in loss a year ago. The total loss for the...
industrytoday.com
Meeting Challenges in Financing Clean-Energy Projects
This article looks at several strategic paths and tactics to consider in financing a sustainability effort during turbulent times. If you’re like many other companies today, you’ve made the call to green your business. Perhaps you’ve decided to switch to LED lighting, install a more energy-efficient HVAC system, develop a microgrid to increase your energy independence or make another energy-efficiency move.
industrytoday.com
AFS Logistics Names Micheal McDonagh Parcel President
ATLANTA – AFS Logistics (afs.net) announces Micheal McDonagh as president of parcel. McDonagh has over 15 years of pricing and logistics experience, including nearly 10 years at FedEx. As president of parcel for AFS, McDonagh will focus on pricing, strategy and customer satisfaction to increase the efficiency and profitability of the parcel business unit.
industrytoday.com
SmartBear Advances People and Culture
SmartBear expands offices in Somerville, Massachusetts and Bath, England. SOMERVILLE, Mass. and BATH, England – SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, has hired Nikki Morcom as the new VP, Global Talent Acquisition & Culture, based in the UK, to drive global hiring and advance a multisite strategy with focus on diversity talent. SmartBear has also promoted Christina McCollum, based at its corporate headquarters, as Head of ESG & Diversity, advancing the company’s global Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and diversity missions, while promoting good in the local communities SmartBear serves worldwide through philanthropy and volunteering. Next month, the company will be unveiling office expansions in Somerville and Bath, followed by other global office expansions in 2023, to bolster company culture and collaboration for its employees.
industrytoday.com
How to Use B2C Advances to Future-Proof Manufacturing
Leveraging digital tools to adopt a customer-centric mindset will add a greater level of flexibility and resiliency during difficult times. After continued negative economic growth, U.S. manufacturers are staring down a potential recession heading into the New Year. A litany of macroeconomic issues still plagues the industry, like global supply chain disruptions, rising material costs, and an ongoing labor shortage that doesn’t seem to be going away. This means that manufacturers’ confidence in their businesses has hit its lowest point since the fourth quarter of 2020.
industrytoday.com
The Value of a Diverse Workplace
Employees and employers both benefit from recruiting, hiring, training and promoting a diverse workforce. While not always obvious to the casual observer, diversity in the workplace has been shown to be beneficial to both employers and employees. Diversity is not a new concept. Our company has embraced this practice for many years, and it is experiencing a rebirth in the workplace.
industrytoday.com
pei tel Expands Possibilities of PMR Solutions
Pei tel Communications GmbH now allows the use of radios for “human-to-machine interaction” in harsh environments and industrial areas. Integration of machine data/signals into voice communication. Professional mobile radios are usually used for voice transmission. However, PMR solutions (Professional Mobile Radio) offer a wide range of other possible...
industrytoday.com
Smart Robots Empower Warehouse Teams In Labor Shortage
AI-Powered GreyOrange robots help reduce human workforce walk rates, tedious tasks and turnover rate. Robots continue helping humans with everything from leisure to work activities – from playing music and delivering food to picking and packing inventory in distribution centers. As growing labor shortages, volatile lead times, global supply chain challenges and rising costs create ripple effects in global commerce, robotic automation has become the go-to solution for omnichannel fulﬁllment. With a 49% turnover rate in 2021, labor shortages are at a record high and are projected to grow long-term.
industrytoday.com
CRL To Introduce New E Rapid Transfer Port (ERTP) Model
Central Research Laboratories (CRL) will release a new model in its Rapid Transfer Port product family, the E Rapid Transfer Port (ERTP). Red Wing, Minn. – Central Research Laboratories® (CRL), a global leader in the remote-handling industry, is excited to announce the development and release of a new model in its Rapid Transfer Port product family, the E Rapid Transfer Port (ERTP).
industrytoday.com
High Torque® / Aerospace Standard
Flying S improves accuracy / reduces retention knob failure via standardizing JM Performance Products’ high torque retention knobs. More than most industries, aerospace component manufacturing machines a lot of exotic alloys and hard metals like titanium. A byproduct of utilizing these materials is that more pressure is put on the machines, spindles, and retention knobs. The end result is that the tools must be changed out more frequently as they dull or break. The cost of tool replacement, not to mention loss of production time due to frequent changeover, can escalate costs as well−often to dizzying levels.
industrytoday.com
ConnectWise Reveals Full Lineup for IT Nation Connect
ConnectWise’s IT Nation Connect to feature 60+ speakers, 120+ innovative sessions & 150+ exhibitors on Nov. 9-11 in Orlando (and virtually). ConnectWise, the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs), has announced the full agenda and lineup of speakers and innovative sessions that will be featured at this year’s IT Nation Connect, taking place November 9-11 in Orlando, Florida at the Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel (and virtually).
industrytoday.com
Leak-tightness and Technical Cleanliness
Technical cleanliness is a quality characteristic that is gaining increasingly in importance. When it comes to electromobility, the relationship between technical cleanliness and leak tightness plays a crucial role in the reliable performance of fastenings. Clean and tight – this essential technical relationship is the basis for leak-tight fastening solutions...
industrytoday.com
OneCharge Lithium Batteries Launches a JV in India
OneCharge Lithium Batteries and Nexilon launch a Joint Venture, which will focus on the Indian market of material handling equipment. Garden Grove, CA – OneCharge Inc., a leading US provider of lithium motive batteries for the material handling industry, and India’s Nexilon Energy Systems Private Limited, part of the Patel Group, announced today that the companies have entered into a strategic partnership.
Comments / 0