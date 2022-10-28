SmartBear expands offices in Somerville, Massachusetts and Bath, England. SOMERVILLE, Mass. and BATH, England – SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, has hired Nikki Morcom as the new VP, Global Talent Acquisition & Culture, based in the UK, to drive global hiring and advance a multisite strategy with focus on diversity talent. SmartBear has also promoted Christina McCollum, based at its corporate headquarters, as Head of ESG & Diversity, advancing the company’s global Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and diversity missions, while promoting good in the local communities SmartBear serves worldwide through philanthropy and volunteering. Next month, the company will be unveiling office expansions in Somerville and Bath, followed by other global office expansions in 2023, to bolster company culture and collaboration for its employees.

SOMERVILLE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO