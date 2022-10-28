ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Going On With Bitcoin-Linked Stock MicroStrategy After-Hours?

MicroStrategy Inc MSTR shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported third-quarter financial results. MicroStrategy said third-quarter revenue decreased 2.1% year-over-year to $125.4 million, which missed average analyst estimates of $127.58 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly net loss of $2.39 per share, which improved from a net loss of $3.61 per share year-over-year.
What's Going On With Chegg Stock After-Hours?

Chegg Inc CHGG shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and issued full-year guidance above analyst estimates. Chegg said third-quarter revenue decreased 4% year-over-year to $164.7 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $158.34 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported...
Tesla, Amazon, AMD, Google, Proshares UltraPro QQQ: Cybertruck, Earnings And Other Buzz Pull Retail Investors

Major Wall Street indices ended lower on Tuesday as investors and traders braced for policy moves from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday. Better-than-expected jobs data also means the central bank has more leeway to carry on with its aggressive policy. Job openings, a measure of labor demand, rose 437,000 to 10.7 million on the last day of September, reported Reuters. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention.
How Is The Market Feeling About American Intl Gr?

American Intl Gr's AIG short percent of float has fallen 4.6% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 6.31 million shares sold short, which is 0.83% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
Dow Drops Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.66% to 32,517.70 while the NASDAQ fell 0.86% to 10,894.04. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 3,846.62. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 1% on...
What's Going On With Microsoft Shares

Microsoft Corporation MSFT shares are trading lower by 1.41% to $228.86 Tuesday afternoon amid overall market weakness as peer large-cap tech stocks fall on concerns over a tight labor market, which could impact future Federal Reserve policy. The stock may also be facing continued pressure following last week's earnings report.
Following Musk's Tweet, 169 New DOGE Contracts Created On Ethereum Cost Investors Thousands of Dollars Amid Meme Coin's Rally

A staggering 169 new Dogecoin DOGE/USD contracts were created on the Ethereum ETH/USD and the Binance BNB/USD blockchains amid the popular meme coins stupendous rally, which saw its price increase by about 25% in the last 24 hours and an eye-watering 150% over the previous week, causing thousands of dollars worth of investors’ wealth to be lost.
Cryptocurrency Chain's Price Increased More Than 12% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Chain's XCN/USD price rose 12.18% to $0.07. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 21.0% gain, moving from $0.06 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $0.18. The chart below compares...
MercadoLibre Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on MercadoLibre. Looking at options history for MercadoLibre MELI we detected 15 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.
Here's Why Snap Is Moving

Snap Inc SNAP shares are trading higher by 3.53% to $10.26 going into the close of Tuesday's session. Shares of social media companies are trading higher after the FCC commissioner called for TikTok to be banned. What Else?. Per the Axios interview, FCC commissioner Carr highlighted concerns about U.S. data...
CrowdStrike Holdings Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings. Looking at options history for CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened...
