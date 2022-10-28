ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘All or Nothing Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery’s “All or Nothing Midday” game were:

01-04-06-08-10-13-14-17-18-20-22

(one, four, six, eight, ten, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two)

The Associated Press

