With one in every four cars being equipped with 5G connectivity by 2025, fleets can use these technologies to become more efficient. Recently, the most rapid advances in personal tech haven’t come in the smartphone market, but rather in the automobile industry. Cars are becoming increasingly digitized, with one in every four cars to be equipped with 5G connectivity by 2025. These smart vehicles can gather data in real-time and share it both between themselves and with external systems.

1 DAY AGO