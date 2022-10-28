Read full article on original website
PlainID Partners with Denodo
PlainID has announced a strategic partnership with Denodo, a leader in data management. TEL AVIV and NEW YORK — PlainID, The Authorization Company™, the leading provider of authorization and policy-based access control, has announced a strategic partnership with Denodo, a leader in data management. This partnership enables Denodo clients to centrally manage access to data in motion using policy to control access to data in complex enterprise environments.
SmartBear Advances People and Culture
SmartBear expands offices in Somerville, Massachusetts and Bath, England. SOMERVILLE, Mass. and BATH, England – SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, has hired Nikki Morcom as the new VP, Global Talent Acquisition & Culture, based in the UK, to drive global hiring and advance a multisite strategy with focus on diversity talent. SmartBear has also promoted Christina McCollum, based at its corporate headquarters, as Head of ESG & Diversity, advancing the company’s global Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and diversity missions, while promoting good in the local communities SmartBear serves worldwide through philanthropy and volunteering. Next month, the company will be unveiling office expansions in Somerville and Bath, followed by other global office expansions in 2023, to bolster company culture and collaboration for its employees.
Meeting Challenges in Financing Clean-Energy Projects
This article looks at several strategic paths and tactics to consider in financing a sustainability effort during turbulent times. If you’re like many other companies today, you’ve made the call to green your business. Perhaps you’ve decided to switch to LED lighting, install a more energy-efficient HVAC system, develop a microgrid to increase your energy independence or make another energy-efficiency move.
How to Use B2C Advances to Future-Proof Manufacturing
Leveraging digital tools to adopt a customer-centric mindset will add a greater level of flexibility and resiliency during difficult times. After continued negative economic growth, U.S. manufacturers are staring down a potential recession heading into the New Year. A litany of macroeconomic issues still plagues the industry, like global supply chain disruptions, rising material costs, and an ongoing labor shortage that doesn’t seem to be going away. This means that manufacturers’ confidence in their businesses has hit its lowest point since the fourth quarter of 2020.
Smart Robots Empower Warehouse Teams In Labor Shortage
AI-Powered GreyOrange robots help reduce human workforce walk rates, tedious tasks and turnover rate. Robots continue helping humans with everything from leisure to work activities – from playing music and delivering food to picking and packing inventory in distribution centers. As growing labor shortages, volatile lead times, global supply chain challenges and rising costs create ripple effects in global commerce, robotic automation has become the go-to solution for omnichannel fulﬁllment. With a 49% turnover rate in 2021, labor shortages are at a record high and are projected to grow long-term.
The Value of a Diverse Workplace
Employees and employers both benefit from recruiting, hiring, training and promoting a diverse workforce. While not always obvious to the casual observer, diversity in the workplace has been shown to be beneficial to both employers and employees. Diversity is not a new concept. Our company has embraced this practice for many years, and it is experiencing a rebirth in the workplace.
Air Seeder Advanced with Vesconite Bushings
Vesconite supplies air-seeder bushings. Vesconite Bearings has received a large order for wear-resistant bushings from a Canadian manufacturer that manufactures air seeders, among other equipment. This is according to Vesconite application developer Marius van Zyl, who has been involved in the project since its start. The project began when an...
Real-time Data Collection: Make Fleets More Efficient
With one in every four cars being equipped with 5G connectivity by 2025, fleets can use these technologies to become more efficient. Recently, the most rapid advances in personal tech haven’t come in the smartphone market, but rather in the automobile industry. Cars are becoming increasingly digitized, with one in every four cars to be equipped with 5G connectivity by 2025. These smart vehicles can gather data in real-time and share it both between themselves and with external systems.
ePowertrain Plant Opening and Product Highlights
FPT Industrial has inaugurated its new ePowertrain plant. FPT Industrial has inaugurated its new ePowertrain plant, the carbon-neutral site fully dedicated to the production of electric axles for heavy commercial vehicles, electric central drives, and to the assembly of battery packs for light commercial vehicles and buses. Electric Axles for...
Equipment Finance New Business Volume Up 11% YOY
Overall new business volume for September was $10.2 billion. Washington, DC—The Equipment Leasing and Finance Association’s (ELFA) Monthly Leasing and Finance Index (MLFI-25), which reports economic activity from 25 companies representing a cross section of the $1 trillion equipment finance sector, showed their overall new business volume for September was $10.2 billion, up 11 percent year-over-year from new business volume in September 2021. Volume was up 16 percent from $8.8 billion in August. Year-to-date, cumulative new business volume was up nearly 6 percent compared to 2021.
Replique Appoints Nick Dinges as CTO
Replique announces that Nikolas “Nick” Dinges has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer. Mannheim, Germany. Replique, the provider of a secure 3D printing platform that makes part management more efficient and sustainable for OEMs, has announced that Nikolas “Nick” Dinges has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer.
OneCharge Lithium Batteries Launches a JV in India
OneCharge Lithium Batteries and Nexilon launch a Joint Venture, which will focus on the Indian market of material handling equipment. Garden Grove, CA – OneCharge Inc., a leading US provider of lithium motive batteries for the material handling industry, and India’s Nexilon Energy Systems Private Limited, part of the Patel Group, announced today that the companies have entered into a strategic partnership.
