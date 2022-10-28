Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health InsuranceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Rikers Island Corrections Officer Stabbed 15 TimesBLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
Halloween Peep Show on Subway ExposedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Video shows movements of pair charged with killing standout N.J. basketball player, police say
Home surveillance video and an automated license-plate reader helped detectives track two suspects wanted in the killing of Letrell Duncan, a standout basketball player from East Orange who was shot Oct. 3, according to police. Josiah Wade, 22, of Newark, was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the...
2 officers shot in Newark in stable condition, suspect still at large
One officer was grazed in the neck and the other was shot in the leg by a gunman who then retreated into a building in Newark.
theobserver.com
Under leadership of Maria Hamlin, Nutley VFW goes from nearly closing to model post
This slideshow requires JavaScript. The Nutley Veterans of Foreign Wars has undergone a renaissance of sorts over the last few years and under Commander Maria Hamlin, the post’s first-ever female leader, it has seen unprecedented expansion and growth. And so, as Veterans Day approaches, we bring you this story in Q&A format with Hamlin, whose post recently went from nearly closing to being chosen as an All-State and All-American post.
hobokengirl.com
A Vietnamese Restaurant With a Full Bar is Coming to Jersey City
Last week, we reported that a new Vietnamese restaurant was coming to Jersey City. We’ve now found out that yet another Vietnamese restaurant will be opening in Jersey City — and what’s more, this one is going to have a full bar. The spot will be located in the Hamilton Park neighborhood at 234 10th Street, taking over the former New Thanh Hoài space. The current name is Corner Pho, though this name may end up changing, per a fun social media contest from Silverman Building. While there isn’t a whole lot known about this new eatery, we’ve covered everything we know so far so you can prep for this new restaurant — and potentially even contribute to the spot’s name. Read on to learn more about Corner Pho, coming sometime soon to Jersey City.
N.J. firefighter dies in the line of duty, department says
A Bergen County firefighter has died in the line of duty, officials said. The Upper Saddle River Fire Department announced the death of Alex Moss in a Facebook post Sunday night. “It is with deep regret and great sadness the Upper Saddle River Fire Department announce the untimely passing and...
theobserver.com
Boys’ State Tournament Roundup: North Arlington soccer catches fire at right time, Kards down Montclair
With six losses in its last seven games and an 8-12 overall record, this was not the regular season the North Arlington boys’ soccer team envisioned for itself, especially after winning its first three games of the year. But as veteran head coach Kevin Barber reminded them, the rough...
Police Forced To Put Deer Down After Crash In Glen Rock, It's Season For Drivers To Beware
The risk posed by deer in densely populated areas this particular time of year was tragically illustrated when one had to be put down in Glen Rock after being struck by a car. The driver was treated by an EMT from the Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps for a minor hand injury after the deer smashed the windshield of a Hyundai Elantra on Maple Avenue on Sunday, Oct. 30.
Man stabbed for defending Jersey City pizzeria employees from abusive customer: police
A man who was defending pizzeria employees from an abusive customer early Tuesday morning was stabbed in the abdomen, Jersey City police said. The incident occurred at Stella’s on Grove Street, near Jersey City City Hall, at 1:30 a.m., city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. The 25-year was rushed to...
wrnjradio.com
2 winners split $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot
NEW JERSEY – Two lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Saturday, October 29, drawing. Each ticket is worth $232,265. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Middlesex County: Main Street Liquors, located at 881 Main Street, in Sayreville.
‘Mischief Night’ was quiet in Hudson County. Is it a thing of the past?
Some aspects of the “good ‘ole days” weren’t so good. And one of those — the night-before-Halloween tradition of “Mischief Night” — appears to be going the way of the typewriter, VHS tapes and Blockbuster video stores. Police across Hudson County say...
This Christmas Light Drive-Thru Looks Amazing in New Jersey
There's something magical about having my car filled with family and friends and driving around looking at Christmas lights. It's something I've always done when I was younger with my family and I continue the tradition, it melts my heart. This Christmas light drive-thru looks amazingly, magical. I know it's...
Driver killed in Garden State Parkway 1-vehicle crash, cops say
A 35-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash along the Garden State Parkway in Bergen County on Monday morning. Simon Sendonrey was driving a pickup south when he veered off the side of the highway, struck multiple trees and his vehicle overturned, State Police said. Sendonrey, of Campbell Hall,...
Police investigating ‘criminal matter’ at Chiller Theatre hotel over weekend, organizers say
Police in Morris County are investigating a “criminal matter” that occurred Sunday at the Chiller Theatre Expo at a hotel in Parsippany, according to event organizers. It was unclear who, if anyone, had been hurt. The autograph-signing convention draws thousands around Halloween and again in the spring to the Hilton Parsippany.
More trucks, Bayonne development and aging bridges necessitate $4.7B Turnpike Extension widening project, engineers told NJTA
Increased truck traffic, development in Bayonne, and bridges and elevated roadways at the end of their lifespans are among the main reasons engineers cited in their report calling for the controversial $4.7 billion expansion of the New Jersey Turnpike’s Hudson County Extension. The report, obtained by The Jersey Journal...
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ
As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
thepositivecommunity.com
Documenting Good News Happening in Newark And Beyond
On a warm, autumn evening, downtown Newark’s arts and entertainment nightlife was bustling. Walking down Halsey Street, crossing over to Washington to enter the Newark Museum, young girls and boys skipped down the street, their parents strolling behind them. Across the street singing, laughter, and groovy beats emanated from Harriet Tubman Square. Further down at The Yard, a line formed waiting for a juicy meal, a hamburger perhaps. This culture, life, love, and community seemed to be extra dramatic because of the Newark Arts Festival, but the beauty that comes out of this city is an everyday occurrence.
Dispute over air pump line etiquette leads to knife threat
An Essex County woman in a rush to fill her vehicle’s tires with air at a Bayonne gas station threatened another customer with a knife after a dispute over cutting in line, Bayonne police said. Asia Beasley, 28, of Orange, was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and possession...
hudsontv.com
Hoboken Welcomes Two, New Police Officers, Transfers From Union City
Photo Credits: Jerry Lore, City of Hoboken The Hoboken Police Department has welcomed, two, new police officers. A swearing in ceremony was held on Monday for the officers. Sworn in were Matthew Bonanno and Remy Garcia-Marte. Both were previously employed as Class 2 officers in the Union City Police Department.
paramuspost.com
Connecting the Dots to Paterson
In this fascinating talk, presented by native Patersonian, Freddie Kotek, the parallels of two early industrial cities, Paterson, NJ and Lodz, Poland are examined. Telling the story through the personal lens of his own family’s journey to America, Mr. Kotek brings to life the urgency of the need to flee Europe and the reason so many Jewish families from this part of Poland chose Paterson as their new home. Suggested donation of $5 includes a catered kosher lunch.
Police: Suspect broke into New Brunswick homes, inappropriately touched residents
According to investigators, an unknown male entered a residence on Central Avenue through an unlocked window. He inappropriately touched female victims who were asleep in the home.
