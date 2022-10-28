Last week, we reported that a new Vietnamese restaurant was coming to Jersey City. We’ve now found out that yet another Vietnamese restaurant will be opening in Jersey City — and what’s more, this one is going to have a full bar. The spot will be located in the Hamilton Park neighborhood at 234 10th Street, taking over the former New Thanh Hoài space. The current name is Corner Pho, though this name may end up changing, per a fun social media contest from Silverman Building. While there isn’t a whole lot known about this new eatery, we’ve covered everything we know so far so you can prep for this new restaurant — and potentially even contribute to the spot’s name. Read on to learn more about Corner Pho, coming sometime soon to Jersey City.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO