Kearny, NJ

theobserver.com

Under leadership of Maria Hamlin, Nutley VFW goes from nearly closing to model post

This slideshow requires JavaScript. The Nutley Veterans of Foreign Wars has undergone a renaissance of sorts over the last few years and under Commander Maria Hamlin, the post’s first-ever female leader, it has seen unprecedented expansion and growth. And so, as Veterans Day approaches, we bring you this story in Q&A format with Hamlin, whose post recently went from nearly closing to being chosen as an All-State and All-American post.
NUTLEY, NJ
hobokengirl.com

A Vietnamese Restaurant With a Full Bar is Coming to Jersey City

Last week, we reported that a new Vietnamese restaurant was coming to Jersey City. We’ve now found out that yet another Vietnamese restaurant will be opening in Jersey City — and what’s more, this one is going to have a full bar. The spot will be located in the Hamilton Park neighborhood at 234 10th Street, taking over the former New Thanh Hoài space. The current name is Corner Pho, though this name may end up changing, per a fun social media contest from Silverman Building. While there isn’t a whole lot known about this new eatery, we’ve covered everything we know so far so you can prep for this new restaurant — and potentially even contribute to the spot’s name. Read on to learn more about Corner Pho, coming sometime soon to Jersey City.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Police Forced To Put Deer Down After Crash In Glen Rock, It's Season For Drivers To Beware

The risk posed by deer in densely populated areas this particular time of year was tragically illustrated when one had to be put down in Glen Rock after being struck by a car. The driver was treated by an EMT from the Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps for a minor hand injury after the deer smashed the windshield of a Hyundai Elantra on Maple Avenue on Sunday, Oct. 30.
GLEN ROCK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

2 winners split $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot

NEW JERSEY – Two lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Saturday, October 29, drawing. Each ticket is worth $232,265. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Middlesex County: Main Street Liquors, located at 881 Main Street, in Sayreville.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ

As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
thepositivecommunity.com

Documenting Good News Happening in Newark And Beyond

On a warm, autumn evening, downtown Newark’s arts and entertainment nightlife was bustling. Walking down Halsey Street, crossing over to Washington to enter the Newark Museum, young girls and boys skipped down the street, their parents strolling behind them. Across the street singing, laughter, and groovy beats emanated from Harriet Tubman Square. Further down at The Yard, a line formed waiting for a juicy meal, a hamburger perhaps. This culture, life, love, and community seemed to be extra dramatic because of the Newark Arts Festival, but the beauty that comes out of this city is an everyday occurrence.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Dispute over air pump line etiquette leads to knife threat

An Essex County woman in a rush to fill her vehicle’s tires with air at a Bayonne gas station threatened another customer with a knife after a dispute over cutting in line, Bayonne police said. Asia Beasley, 28, of Orange, was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and possession...
BAYONNE, NJ
hudsontv.com

Hoboken Welcomes Two, New Police Officers, Transfers From Union City

Photo Credits: Jerry Lore, City of Hoboken The Hoboken Police Department has welcomed, two, new police officers. A swearing in ceremony was held on Monday for the officers. Sworn in were Matthew Bonanno and Remy Garcia-Marte. Both were previously employed as Class 2 officers in the Union City Police Department.
HOBOKEN, NJ
paramuspost.com

Connecting the Dots to Paterson

In this fascinating talk, presented by native Patersonian, Freddie Kotek, the parallels of two early industrial cities, Paterson, NJ and Lodz, Poland are examined. Telling the story through the personal lens of his own family’s journey to America, Mr. Kotek brings to life the urgency of the need to flee Europe and the reason so many Jewish families from this part of Poland chose Paterson as their new home. Suggested donation of $5 includes a catered kosher lunch.
PATERSON, NJ

