ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oildale, CA

‘I hate myself for what I did’: Teen accused of killing mom claims self-defense

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aeeM9_0iqSLdTH00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Emily Evil Reznick said her mother administered beatings, filled her head with lies and overmedicated her.

And on July 7, her mom tried to kill her, the teen said. Reznick, 16, claimed in letters from Juvenile Hall she and her boyfriend, Nikolai Thorn Roach, fought back in self-defense.

Authorities called to the Oildale home found Michelle Louise Taylor, 54, dead with a stab wound to her neck. Reznick and Roach were arrested on suspicion of murder.

“My own (expletive) mom try (sic) to kill me and I did all I could to get her off and my BF was there and saved my life that morning,” Reznick wrote in a letter from Juvenile Hall that month.

In dozens of letters by Reznick shared with 17 News, she wrote about the boredom of life in custody, her plans for a possible career as a nurse and her love for Roach.

She repeatedly wrote about the mixed feelings she has for her mother.

“I hate my mom a lot but loved her cuz (sic) she was my mom,” Reznick wrote in a letter dated Aug. 12. “I will never ever forgive her for what she has put me through and did to me at the end and all the lies she put me through too.”

A close friend

Through her writings, Reznick implied both she and Roach were 15 at the time of Taylor’s killing, meaning if convicted they can only be held in custody until they turn 25.

Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said he could not comment on Reznick’s case or the abuse allegations.

In her letters, written to friend Kenneth Eagles, Reznick expressed hope she and Roach will get married when released.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10om5i_0iqSLdTH00
Kenneth Eagles said Emily Reznick suffered serious abuse at the hands of her mother.

“I want to be out as soon as I can,” she wrote in a letter dated Sept. 3. “I want to be free and with Nik. I need him the most tbh I need to know how he’s doing, he makes me feel safe, he’s my everything.”

In another letter, dated Sept. 6, Reznick said, “Not going to lie to you Ken I hate myself a lot for what I did I cry about being here and I feel alone . . .”

Reznick said in the same letter, “I did not mean to (expletive) kill her that was like the last thing I wanted to happen.”

Eagles, 70, told 17 News he believes Renzick suffered years of abuse, both verbal and physical, from Taylor. He witnessed bruises and cuts on her, including marks around her neck.

“These weren’t little bruises,” Eagles said.

He met Reznick about four years ago, when she was 12 and lived near him in the area of Taft Highway and South H Street. Eagles said he was known as the “grandfather type” and knew most of the neighborhood kids.

One time around midnight, as he drove into the apartment complex, he saw Reznick outside by herself. He asked her why she didn’t go home and she said she couldn’t because of her mother, Eagles said. He didn’t pry but said it wasn’t safe for her to be out that late.

Reznick began stopping over regularly and their friendship grew, Eagles said. He began learning more about her.

“She just felt very comfortable over there and safe, and that was important to me,” he said.

Alleged abuse escalates

Eagles found out Reznick’s father died months earlier from what she said was a scorpion bite.

Soon Eagles started noticing bruises. He said Reznick eventually confided in him that Taylor beat her.

Why?

“She reminded him of her father, and the mom hated the father,” Eagles said Reznick told him.

The abuse got worse as she got older, Eagles said. Reznick fought back once when she was 14, he said.

“She was so proud of herself when she said, ‘My mom tried to hurt me bad and I pushed her back this time,'” Eagles said.

Reznick told him she knocked Taylor down. She said Taylor laughed and threatened to call the police and report her for abusing a senior, Eagles said.

Taylor and Reznick moved to Oildale, where the abuse continued, Eagles said, escalating to the point where Taylor “was boxing (Reznick) like she would a man.”

On June 7, Eagles read a report on the 17 News website saying a woman had been killed in Oildale. The next day he read two teens were arrested.

“Of course I broke down,” Eagles said of his reaction upon realizing who the teens were. “But I knew it was self-defense.”

Eagles said the situation breaks his heart because he knows Reznick loved her mother and Taylor, despite the abuse, loved her. He said Taylor would often buy gifts for Reznick after hitting her in an attempt to try to make up for what she’d done.

“She still tells me, ‘I love my mom and I have nightmares every night,'” Eagles said.

Reznick expressed that sentiment in her letters, the confusion of hating her mother yet still loving her. Feeling remorse over what happened yet claiming it was self-defense.

“I hate myself for what I did,” Reznick wrote in an Aug. 16 letter.

She’s not the only one, according to her letters. She said “everyone” at Juvenile Hall hates her. They don’t refer to her by name.

“I get called the ‘mom killer,'” Reznick wrote.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 11

bushdid9-11
4d ago

well nic is gonna be out here screwing your best friends and other girls while u rot in jail lmfao 😂

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

14-year-old boy shot dead near Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday in Northern California, authorities said. The teenager was found lying on the front lawn of a home in the North Highlands community near Sacramento around 9 p.m. with at least one gunshot wound, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department. Detectives have not determined what led up to the shooting and the sheriff's department did not immediately have information regarding a potential suspect. A 911 caller who found the teen told authorities they had heard gunshots, the sheriff's department said. The teenager, whose name was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Associated Press

4 kidnapped, including teen girl and baby, in California

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (AP) — Two suspects are in custody after they allegedly kidnapped four people, including a teenage girl and a 6-month-old baby, last week in Southern California, authorities said. Officers found the 14-year-old girl and the baby uninjured inside a hotel room in Costa Mesa early Thursday morning after the two adults who also were kidnapped managed to escape and call 911, according to the Westminster Police Department. The suspects, Michael Alexander Rodriguez, 26, and Bich Dao Vo, aka Michelle Rodriguez, were arrested Thursday during a traffic stop on suspicion of kidnapping, assault with a firearm, robbery, false imprisonment, child endangerment and felon in possession of a firearm. Dao Vo, 30, is related to one of the adult victims. The two suspects remained in jail Sunday without bail and they are expected to appear in court next week, according to online jail records. It was not immediately clear whether they had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.
COSTA MESA, CA
KTLA.com

San Fernando Valley elementary school teacher accused of molesting student

An elementary school teacher in the San Fernando Valley was arrested Thursday on an allegation he sexually assaulted a child, and the Los Angeles Police Department is asking any other potential victims to come forward. The Harding Street Elementary School teacher, 57-year-old Giancarlo Corsi, was accused on Tuesday of inappropriately...
Bakersfield Now

Suspects sought in Family Dollar robbery investigations: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two suspects are wanted by the Kern County Sheriff's Office regarding a robbery involving a knife and robbery involving an attempted assault at an Oildale Family Dollar store. The first incident happened on Sept. 12 when a suspect at the Family Dollar, located at 600...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

California toddler riding scooter dies after being hit by minivan

IRVINE, Calif. — A 2-year-old California girl died after she was struck by a minivan while riding a scooter in front of an apartment complex, authorities said. According to a news release from the Irvine Police Department, the child, whose name has not been released, was struck by a black Honda Odyssey at about 8:05 p.m. Thursday at the Cross Creek Apartments. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said.
IRVINE, CA
KGET

Multi-agency gang enforcement operation ends in 20 arrests

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The McFarland and Delano Police Departments hosted a Street Interdiction Team operation that ended in 20 arrests Wednesday in northern Kern County. The arrests consisted of 3 felony and 19 misdemeanors. During the course of the operation, officers recovered an unregistered .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle, narcotics, paraphernalia, and other weapons, according […]
MCFARLAND, CA
KMPH.com

Homeless man builds a mini house on Hollywood Blvd

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A homeless man in Southern California decides to build his own house — right on the sidewalk of Hollywood Blvd. The house has drawn mixed reactions from walking passed the wooden structure that even has power going to it. Some are calling it ridiculous...
LOS ANGELES, CA
truecrimedaily

Okla. man executed 20 years after snapping 9-month-old daughter’s spine in half, killing her

MCALESTER, Okla. (TCD) -- A 57-year-old man on death row convicted of killing his 9-month-old daughter in 2002 was executed this week by lethal injection. On Thursday, Oct. 20, Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor said Benjamin Cole was executed at around 10:22 a.m. with "zero complications," nearly 20 years after the death of his daughter, Brianna Cole.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KGET

The stories behind California’s ‘ghost towns’

CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — Many towns and cities across California can date their founding back to the Gold Rush days, but there are many towns that didn’t make it beyond those mining days. Those are California’s ghost towns. Although the cycle in which these towns boom and bust are all very similar the history, appearance and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Newsom comments on ‘heinous attack’ on Paul Pelosi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Headlines across the nation Friday morning read differently but said the same thing. The speaker of the house’s husband was attacked with a hammer in their home. Early in the morning David Depape, 42, allegedly forced his way into Nancy and Paul Pelosi’s home in San Francisco and violently attacked Paul, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pelican Bay prison inmate gets additional 11-year sentence for drug smuggling

CRESCENT CITY, Del Norte County -- A Richmond man incarcerated at Pelican Bay State Prison was sentenced on Thursday to 11 more years and 3 months for participating in a conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.Patrick Botello, 36, worked with another inmate at Pelican Bay and arranged with four other people outside the prison to obtain meth and heroin, conceal the drugs in balloons, and then smuggle them into the supermax prison.Botello was originally arrested in 2018 as part of Operation Silent Night, which apprehended 27 people on narcotics and weapons charges out of Woodland, California. The activity in Woodland involved organized crime that had connections to criminal gangs in jails and prisons, the DOJ said, and had far-reaching impacts on counties such as Solano, Santa Clara, and Sacramento.  
RICHMOND, CA
KGET

KGET

28K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy