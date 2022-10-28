ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettendorf, IA

KWQC partners with Bettendorf Rotary for blanket drive Friday part 7

BETTENDORF, IA
Halloween weather history in the Quad Cities

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - October in the Quad Cities can bring us a wide range of weather. The warmest Halloween on record at the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline was 85° in 1950. The coldest temperatures on October 31 was 21° on the cold morning in 2019....
MOLINE, IL
Monday Morning Jumpstart: Live Active 563

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - If you find your fitness journey is hitting a plateau, sometimes it is worth it to call in a professional. Monday Morning Jumpstart on QCT at 11 introduces you to local health, wellness, and fitness professionals. Today, Tami Ketelsen with Live Active 563 in Bettendorf joins...
BETTENDORF, IA
Quad Cities Fall Success Fair scheduled for Nov. 10

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Fall Success Fair will be at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Rock Island on Thursday, November 10. The fair will have more than sixty tables with employers, resources, and educational organizations. The fair is collaborating with IowaWORKS, the American Job Center, and the Rock Island Arsenal.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Honor Flight of the Quad Cities announces Flight #55

MOLINE, Ill (KWQC) - Honor Flight of the Quad Cities announced the 55th Honor Flight to Washington DC will take place on Nov. 8. This flight takes place for Veterans who served during our conflicts to visit the monuments built in their honor. There will be around 90 Veterans on this flight, who will be accompanied by 60 volunteer guardians to assist them throughout the day.
MOLINE, IL
Family of East Moline officer assaulted Monday releases statement

The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.
EAST MOLINE, IL
Shine Bright Early Learning School holds Hot Dog and Halloween event

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Staff at a Rock Island Daycare helped feed Trick-o-Treaters Monday, as kids and parents enjoyed the warm evening. The Shine Bright Early Learning held its fifth annual Hotdog and Halloween event and was also serving chili, chips, and hot cocoa. School officials say the event...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Aerial transmission work over Mississippi River to start Wednesday

QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - Starting Wednesday a contract aerial line crew will be working on a MidAmerican Energy transmission line replacement project over the Mississippi River. According to a media release, the work will be west of the I-74 bridge and will include the Rock Island Arsenal and Sylvan...
MOLINE, IL
Senior Moment with CASI: Jane’s Place

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - CASI will be on QCT at 11 weekly to highlight some of the things that are important and pertinent to the seniors living in our community. Laura Kopp, President and CEO, Center for Active Seniors joins Morgan on QCT at 11. CASI Information:. Address: 1035 W....
DAVENPORT, IA
Woman reported missing in Clinton

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?. A missing person report was filed with Clinton Police for Traci Corwin. Corwin is 5-foot-1 tall, about 120lbs, according to Quad Cities Missing Persons Network. It is unknown what Corwin was wearing, and she is believed to have a lower back tattoo...
CLINTON, IA
13-year-old boy charged with stealing car in Davenport, crashing it in Rock Island

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 13-year-old is charged with robbery and theft after police say he stole a car in Davenport and crashed it in Rock Island. A 13-year-old boy is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree theft in Davenport, according to a media release. He is also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing and no driver’s license in Rock Island.
DAVENPORT, IA
Family remembers Corey Harrell Jr on 4 year anniversary of death

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Family and friends gathered in Moline Monday in remembrance of 22-year-old Corey Harrell Jr. It was four years ago Monday Harrell was shot and killed while driving his vehicle near city hall. “This is about remembrance of Corey Harrell Jr. and, also to bring awareness toward...
MOLINE, IL
Rock Island focus group discusses tourism and COVID relief funds

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island leaders held a focus group to brainstorm how the city should use a share of COVID relief funds on tourism. Last year, the city received $26.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Earlier in October, city leaders recommended that $250,000 of those funds be used to help attract more visitors.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Police: 1 man injured in Muscatine shooting

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A 44-year-old man was injured following a Sunday shooting at a Muscatine apartment complex, according to police. The Muscatine Police Department responded around 4 p.m. Sunday to an apartment in the 2400 block of Park Avenue for a report of a 44-year-old man that was shot, according to a media release.
MUSCATINE, IA
High School and College Sports: October 29th

A person is dead after police say they exchanged gunfire with officers following a vehicle and foot chase early Sunday. Large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport. Updated: 19 hours ago. There was a large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport early...
DAVENPORT, IA
5 from Quad Cities group sentenced to prison for methamphetamine conspiracy

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Five people from the Quad Cities area were sentenced to federal prison in connection to a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization in Davenport, according to a media release. The sentences for the drug conspiracy are:. Theodore Thomas Browne, 50, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and...
DAVENPORT, IA

