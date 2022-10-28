ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The 15 Best Deals from Sephora's Holiday Savings Event — Save on Dyson, Olaplex, Rare Beauty and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine‍
ETOnline.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Sephora's Holiday Sale Is Now Open to VIB Members — Save on Dyson, Olaplex, Pat McGrath and More

Beauty lovers rejoice, the Sephora Holiday Savings Event 2022 is here. Starting today, November 1, VIB rewards members can start shopping for 15% off their entire purchase. Sephora's holiday sale has been open to Rouge rewards members since last week, so now for those who’ve spent $350 or more at the store in the past year, let the festivities begin with code SAVINGS. These savings will last until November 7 and the deals are typically better than what we see on Black Friday.
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Best-Selling TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Is Over 40% Off Right Now at Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul

Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul is here and with this sale, the deals are not too good to be true. Enter, the TruSkin Vitamin C Serum, which is currently on major sale at Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul. The potent serum, which is said to promote brighter, firmer and more glowing skin with daily use, has over 16,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, and given that kind of response, we're inclined to believe the first-hand accounts.
ETOnline.com

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022: Best Home Gifts to Shop

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 list is finally here with a TON of awesome home and kitchen items handpicked by Oprah Winfrey herself. The media mogul and Oprah Daily have released the annual list, boasting a total of 104 holiday gifts. And like last year's Oprah-approved gifts, all of her Favorite Things will be available to shop directly on Amazon.
ETOnline.com

Lenovo Black Friday 2022 Deals are Live: Save Up to 70% on Laptops, Tablets, Monitors and More

Black Friday doesn't officially begin until late November, but right now you’ll find laptops and tablets listed for some of the best prices of the year at Lenovo. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your tech or get a jumpstart on your holiday gift list, you can save up to 70% off during Lenovo’s Black Friday Deal Days, starting today. Aside from laptops and tablets, some great gaming and PC accessories are on sale, along with doorbuster deals on a variety of other tech products.
ETOnline.com

Samsung Early Black Friday Sale 2022: Shop Samsung Week Deals on Galaxy Phones, 8K TVs, and More

Black Friday is a month away, but you can already score great deals on electronics and appliances without having the hassle of mall crowds right now during Samsung Week. Now through November 1, Samsung is celebrating its 53rd anniversary with deep discounts on its innovative televisions, smartphones, tablets, and appliances. Ahead of Black Friday, Samsung's week-long sale event is offering epic deals on its hottest products.
ETOnline.com

MAC and Marvel Studios Join Forces to Drop A 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Makeup Collection

In just 10 more days, on November 11, the blockbuster hit Black Panther is returning to the silver screen with its highly anticipated sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. To celebrate the upcoming feature film, MAC Cosmetics and Marvel have teamed up to create a limited-edition Wakandan-inspired makeup collection. You can now create the film characters' looks at home with lipsticks, eyeshadows, eyeliner and more.
ETOnline.com

Le Creuset Sale: Save on Dutch Ovens, Cast Iron Cookware, Kitchen Gifts and More

Now that autumn in full swing, we're ready to whip up delicious recipes and fully embrace the cozy season. From heartwarming soups and stews to pumpkin pies and apple tarts, fall is the season of cozy home cooking. To give you even more reason to try out your skills in the kitchen, French cookware brand Le Creuset has a ton of cookware on sale with everything you need to start whipping up your favorite fall dishes.
ETOnline.com

A Year of Walmart Plus Is Now 50% Off and Gets You Early Access to Black Friday Deals

This holiday season, Walmart is getting a head start on its Black Friday Deals for Days event with an incredible Walmart+ membership offer. For two days only, new members can sign up for an annual Walmart+ membership for 50% off — dropping the price to just $49. Not only does this mean that you get six months free, but Walmart+ members get exclusive access to each of Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days events seven hours before everyone else.
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Garner's KitchenAid Hand Mixer Is On Sale at Amazon Ahead of Black Friday 2022

Jennifer Garner's KitchenAid Hand Mixer is on sale during Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale. The actress, who shared her baking adventures on Instagram for her #PretendCookingShow, was seen using the KitchenAid Hand Mixer while making cookies. Garner loves it so much she brings her hand mixer with her when traveling for work.

Comments / 0

Community Policy