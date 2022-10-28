Lexington teen charged with stealing a dog: court records
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington teen is facing a felony charge after allegedly stealing a dog, according to Davidson County court records.
Joe Lee Jeanis, 19, is accused in court records of taking a small brown dog away from someone’s property.Alamance County breaking-and-entering investigation leads detectives to Missouri
Jeanis is being charged with one felony count of larceny of a dog.
He was given a $3,500 secured bond.
Jeanis will appear in the Davidson County District Courthouse on Nov. 23.
