Lexington teen charged with stealing a dog: court records

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington teen is facing a felony charge after allegedly stealing a dog, according to Davidson County court records.

Joe Lee Jeanis, 19, is accused in court records of taking a small brown dog away from someone’s property.

Jeanis is being charged with one felony count of larceny of a dog.

He was given a $3,500 secured bond.

Jeanis will appear in the Davidson County District Courthouse on Nov. 23.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.