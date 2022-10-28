ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NC

Lexington teen charged with stealing a dog: court records

By Brayden Stamps
 4 days ago

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington teen is facing a felony charge after allegedly stealing a dog, according to Davidson County court records.

Joe Lee Jeanis, 19, is accused in court records of taking a small brown dog away from someone’s property.

Alamance County breaking-and-entering investigation leads detectives to Missouri

Jeanis is being charged with one felony count of larceny of a dog.

He was given a $3,500 secured bond.

Jeanis will appear in the Davidson County District Courthouse on Nov. 23.

