Hudson Valley Post

How Can New York Volunteer Firefighters Apply for New Grant Money

Over the last few months, you might have been hearing more and more about the urgent need for volunteer firefighters in your community, is there still a need? Yes, there is. With a need for new firefighters, there is also a need to keep them up to date on all of the latest firefighting techniques. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is looking to help small volunteer fire departments get money to help with that training.
NEW YORK STATE
wxhc.com

HEAP Assistance Begins for New York State Residents in Need

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s announced New Yorkers needing help paying home heating bills can begin applying for assistance. The Home Energy Assistance Program, known as HEAP, can provide up to $976 this winter to aid low- and middle-income households and senior citizens in lowering their heating costs. Eligible households can receive one regular benefit per season and could apply for one Emergency benefit if they’re in danger of running out of heating fuel or are at risk of having their utility service shut off.
96.1 The Breeze

Massive Incentives To Give Blood In New York State

Now that the Halloween and pumpkin spice season are over for most, it is time to focus on giving thanks and getting ready for the holiday season. The warm air is still here across New York State and pumpkins are still on porches, but it is time to think about Thanksgiving and Christmas.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York

Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
UTICA, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Kudzu Found in 14 Counties in New York State

Kudzu, a fast-growing invasive vine originally native to Asia, has been found in 14 counties in New York State, entirely in the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island. Due to control efforts, 1/3 of all known kudzu sites in New York currently have no kudzu vines. 27 sites are considered eradicated, having no plants found for 3 years, and 37 have had no plants found for 1 or 2 years and are still being monitored.
wnypapers.com

Hochul issues New York state challenge to FCC broadband data

New York's ConnectALL program submits more than 31,000 missing unserved or underserved address locations to inform federal broadband data and mapping. √ Follows launch of state’s first-of-its-kind, address-level broadband mapping project. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced New York's ConnectALL office has submitted over 31,000 addresses from across the...

