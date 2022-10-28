Read full article on original website
How Can New York Volunteer Firefighters Apply for New Grant Money
Over the last few months, you might have been hearing more and more about the urgent need for volunteer firefighters in your community, is there still a need? Yes, there is. With a need for new firefighters, there is also a need to keep them up to date on all of the latest firefighting techniques. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is looking to help small volunteer fire departments get money to help with that training.
wxhc.com
HEAP Assistance Begins for New York State Residents in Need
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s announced New Yorkers needing help paying home heating bills can begin applying for assistance. The Home Energy Assistance Program, known as HEAP, can provide up to $976 this winter to aid low- and middle-income households and senior citizens in lowering their heating costs. Eligible households can receive one regular benefit per season and could apply for one Emergency benefit if they’re in danger of running out of heating fuel or are at risk of having their utility service shut off.
What Is HEAP? How to Apply for This Benefit in New York State
This could be the year that you are unable to pay your bill. The cost of absolutely everything has increased. Yes, gasoline, groceries and clothing are just the tip of the iceberg. There is one thing that we are about to find out has really increased, what is that?. The...
Massive Incentives To Give Blood In New York State
Now that the Halloween and pumpkin spice season are over for most, it is time to focus on giving thanks and getting ready for the holiday season. The warm air is still here across New York State and pumpkins are still on porches, but it is time to think about Thanksgiving and Christmas.
NY Attorney General sues Ithaca Renting’s Jason Fane over low-income housing violations
ITHACA, N.Y.—One of Ithaca’s most prominent landlords has found himself in the crosshairs of the New York State Attorney General, as Letitia James announced Monday her office is suing Jason Fane and Ithaca Renting Company. In James’ announcement of the suit, she accuses Fane of refusing to accept...
Editorial endorsement: Kathy Hochul for New York governor
The editorial board endorses Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat from Western New York, for a full, four-year term in the job thrust upon her by the resignation of her predecessor. Hochul deserves a shot at putting her stamp on the office and achieving her goals of a more transparent, effective and ethical state government.
New York’s Gov. Kathy Hochul & 20 Others Extending Emergency SNAP Allotment Through November 2022
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Oct. 21 that the state will extend the emergency allotment of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits into November 2022 and beyond in an...
Life-Changing Money Available For People Living In New York State
Empire State residents now have a chance to win $1.2 billion. Once again, no one hit the Powerball jackpot. Monday's jackpot was valued at $1 billion. That mean's the jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion for the next drawing, according to Powerball officials. Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $1.2...
New York State Offering Positions to Retired Officers
For my whole life I've been told that the "plan" for life is supposed to be, go to school, get a degree, get a job, settle down, have some kids, provide for your family and eventually when your old and all grey, you retire and pick-up some hobby like golf or shuffleboard.
New York State Shares Shocking Gun Numbers After Expanding Red Flag Law
New York State made it harder for residents to obtain guns following the mass shooting in Buffalo. Officials say these new "actions are working." New York Gov. Kathy Hochul believes the Red Flag Law is working in New York. Red Flag Law Strengthen In New York After Buffalo Mass Shooting.
boropark24.com
BREAKING: Largest Communities in Boro Park Endorse Lee Zeldin for Governor
Just moments ago, a major announcement was issued by the communities of Belz, Bobov, Satmar (Williamsburg), and Bobov-45 with an emphatic endorsement of Lee Zeldin, the Republican Candidate for Governor. If Lee Zeldin pulls out a victory in one week from today, it will likely be due to the support...
Gotham Gazette
Arguments For and Against Question 1 on the 2022 New York Ballot, The $4.2 Billion Environmental Bond Act
On the back of every New Yorker's ballot this fall is a question: whether or not to allow the state to borrow $4.2 billion to pay for major clean environment and climate change mitigation infrastructure. The provision, known as the "Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act,"...
Final New York state marching band rankings: Where did your school wind up?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The final weekly averages of all the marching bands in New York state reflect what played out on the field of the JMA Wireless Dome on Sunday -- the best teams bring it when everything is on the line. Four of the six winners at the New...
Analysis: Dissecting New York's status as a 'blue' state
A political science professor says when it comes to red vs. blue, she says all states are red by nature with clusters like big cities that are big enough to turn the state blue.
New Yorkers can apply for help with winter heating bills starting Tuesday
Applications for the Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, open in New York on Tuesday Nov. 1, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced today. The federally funded program can provide up $976 to help low- and middle-income households pay for heat. Funding is provided on a first-come, first-served basis, so if you’re planning to apply, don’t wait.
Is New York State A Dangerous Place To Live? Here’s Where It Ranks
How safe is New York State as a place to live? I'm sure there will be tons of opinions coming from New Yorkers and non-New Yorkers, alike. But when it comes down to facts and statistics, WalletHub actually conducted a study to determine the safest and most dangerous states in America.
2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York
Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
You can get up to $976 in heating assistance from NY this winter
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers in need of help paying heating bills this winter can get up to $976 from the state, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday. Applications for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) open on Tuesday. HEAP can provide low and middle-income households with up to $976 in funding to cover heating […]
newyorkalmanack.com
Kudzu Found in 14 Counties in New York State
Kudzu, a fast-growing invasive vine originally native to Asia, has been found in 14 counties in New York State, entirely in the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island. Due to control efforts, 1/3 of all known kudzu sites in New York currently have no kudzu vines. 27 sites are considered eradicated, having no plants found for 3 years, and 37 have had no plants found for 1 or 2 years and are still being monitored.
wnypapers.com
Hochul issues New York state challenge to FCC broadband data
New York's ConnectALL program submits more than 31,000 missing unserved or underserved address locations to inform federal broadband data and mapping. √ Follows launch of state’s first-of-its-kind, address-level broadband mapping project. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced New York's ConnectALL office has submitted over 31,000 addresses from across the...
