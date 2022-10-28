ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

14 arrested in prostitution sting, LPD says

By Caitlyn Rooney
 4 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas -– The Lubbock Police Department announced on Friday that 14 people were arrested in a prostitution operation.

LPD’s Special Operations Division, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted the operation on Thursday, according to police.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, The Lubbock County Sherriff’s Office and The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a prostitution operation October 27, 2022.

The operation resulted in 8 felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution and 6 arrests for misdemeanor prostitution.

  • Jason Lee Wilhite, 42 years old
    • Solicitation Prostitution
  • Tanner Patrick Six, 33 years old
    • Solicitation Prostitution
  • Scott Garza, 23 years old
    • Solicitation Prostitution
  • Teysha Rice, 23 years old
    • Prostitution
  • Candice Clark, 38 years old
    • Prostitution
  • Marcus Jones, 30 years old
    • Solicitation Prostitution
  • Alan Zahn, 28 years old
    • Solicitation Prostitution
  • Marquisha Brown, 25 years old
    • Prostitution
    • LPD Warrant
  • Derrick Payton, 45 years old
    • Solicitation Prostitution
  • Sherill Palmer, 31 years old
    • Prostitution
  • Jonathan Hill, 29 years old
    • Solicitation Prostitution
  • Veronica Villareal, 52 years old
    • Prostitution
  • Jimmie Johnson, 41 years old
    • Solicitation Prostitution
  • Ciawanna Wade, 36 years old
    • Prostitution

End of release.

