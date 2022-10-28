14 arrested in prostitution sting, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas -– The Lubbock Police Department announced on Friday that 14 people were arrested in a prostitution operation.
LPD’s Special Operations Division, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted the operation on Thursday, according to police.
The operation resulted in 8 felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution and 6 arrests for misdemeanor prostitution.
- Jason Lee Wilhite, 42 years old
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Tanner Patrick Six, 33 years old
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Scott Garza, 23 years old
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Teysha Rice, 23 years old
- Prostitution
- Candice Clark, 38 years old
- Prostitution
- Marcus Jones, 30 years old
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Alan Zahn, 28 years old
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Marquisha Brown, 25 years old
- Prostitution
- LPD Warrant
- Derrick Payton, 45 years old
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Sherill Palmer, 31 years old
- Prostitution
- Jonathan Hill, 29 years old
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Veronica Villareal, 52 years old
- Prostitution
- Jimmie Johnson, 41 years old
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Ciawanna Wade, 36 years old
- Prostitution
