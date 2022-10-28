Read full article on original website
Donaldson done for remainder of season; Mountaineers dealing with several other notable absences
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — True freshman CJ Donaldson made quite a splash in his college football debut, rushing for 125 yards, scoring a touchdown and blocking a punt in West Virginia’s season-opening loss at Pitt. Unfortunately for the Mountaineers, Donaldson won’t have an opportunity to also finish the season...
Three Guys Before The Game – WVU Football vs TCU Recap (Episode 413)
Great effort does not guarantee a winning result. The Mountaineer football team learned that painful lesson in Saturday’s 41-31 loss to No. 7 TCU. West Virginia’s inability to advance the ball trailing by three points with less than four minutes to play ended any hope of a signature win.
Toussaint enjoys transition to Morgantown, looks to make the most of first season at West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Back in April, point guard Joe Toussaint decided on West Virginia after opting to transfer from Iowa. More than six months later, Toussaint has still yet to play a meaningful game for the Mountaineers, but that’s done little to deter him from making a strong impression ahead of his first season in Morgantown.
MetroNews Top Plays (Week 10)
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Check out the top plays from around West Virginia in the tenth week of the high school football season. You can win $100 each week by submitting videos using the Twitter hashtag #MNTopPlay. Hudl links are also welcome.
Mountaineers unable to overcome second-half offensive struggles in latest loss
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s offense did much of what it aspired to in the first half of Saturday’s 41-31 loss to No. 7 TCU. The final two quarters, however, were a different story, and a key reason why the Mountaineers fell to 3-5 overall and 1-4 in Big 12 play.
WVU wins in Dawn Plitzuweit’s Coliseum debut, 83-49 over Fairmont State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Dawn Plitzuweit’s first public appearance at the Coliseum since she was hired to lead the WVU women’s basketball program was a successful one on the scoreboard and in terms of making needed improvements. The Mountaineers defeated Fairmont State, 83-49 in WVU’s preseason finale.
West Virginia adds Manhattan transfer Jose Perez
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Eight days out from the season opener, West Virginia’s men’s basketball team has an addition on the way. Whether or not he will be eligible to play this season remains to be seen, but Jose Perez, last season’s Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Player of the Year, is bound for Morgantown, according to multiple reports.
Electric school bus testing moves north
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Monongalia County Schools will begin a six-week test program with an electric school bus Wednesday. The testing will be with the BEAST, a Battery Electric Assisted Student Transportation manufactured by the GreenPower. GreenPower Vice President for Business Development Mark Nestlen said the technology has been vastly...
Harm reduction program decisions expected soon in Monongalia County
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Milan Puskar Health Right is seeking approval from Morgantown and Monongalia County to approve the syringe access program called LIGHT, Living in Good Health Together program. Health Right Executive Director Laura Jones said the rules brought on by Senate Bill 334 in the last legislative session...
Fairmont man arrested in Morgantown hit-and-run
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Fairmont man has been charged in connection with a Morgantown hit-and-run that resulted in serious injuries. Police arrested Sintrell Bryant, 25. They allege he was driving a car in a hit-and-run on Oct. 1 at the intersection of Willey Street and Richwood Avenue in downtown Morgantown.
Shots fired report under investigation in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Police in Morgantown are investigating a report of shots fired in downtown early Sunday morning. Around 5 a.m. WVU Safety and Wellness made the following post on social media:. COMMUNITY NOTICE: We are aware of a shots fired situation on High Street. Morgantown Police is leading...
Police investigate downtown Morgantown shooting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — An investigation continues into a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in downtown Morgantown. According to Morgantown police, a fight broke out at the entrance of The Bank located on High Street at shortly before 4 a.m.. During the altercation, reports indicated several shots were fired and a man was shot in the abdomen. The wounded man ran to a nearby Mon EMS crew for treatment. The victim was then transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital.
Marion County Schools seeks excess levy renewal on Nov.8
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Several counties in West Virginia will be floating excess levy elections during the Nov. 8 General Election. Voters are being asked to approve a renewal of the excess levy for the Marion County school system. Treasurer Scott Rider said the excess levy has been in place for 75 years and a “yes” vote will not increase cost any resident.
Clerks overseeing early voting, preparations for election day
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The Nov. 8 General Election is just a week away and county clerks are reporting steady to brisk activity at their early voting locations. In Harrison County, early voting has been busy and with very few issues, according to Harrison County Clerk John Spires. “We’re having...
Mon County voters consider levy to support Mon EMS
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Voters in Monongalia County are being asked to approve a levy next Tuesday that will support Mon EMS. Mon EMS Executive Director Forest Weyen said all residents deserve trained, properly equipped professionals prepared to respond emergencies in any area of the county at any time. “We...
Guilty plea in Brooke County dog shooting case
WELLSBURG, W.Va. — A Brooke County man pleaded guilty Monday to killing his neighbor’s dog. Ronald Sebeck, 71, of Wellsburg, entered a guilty plea in Brooke County Circuit Court to a felony animal charge. Sebeck shot and killed an 18-month-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Poppy. The dog...
