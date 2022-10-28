ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Metro News

MetroNews Top Plays (Week 10)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Check out the top plays from around West Virginia in the tenth week of the high school football season. You can win $100 each week by submitting videos using the Twitter hashtag #MNTopPlay. Hudl links are also welcome.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

West Virginia adds Manhattan transfer Jose Perez

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Eight days out from the season opener, West Virginia’s men’s basketball team has an addition on the way. Whether or not he will be eligible to play this season remains to be seen, but Jose Perez, last season’s Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Player of the Year, is bound for Morgantown, according to multiple reports.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Electric school bus testing moves north

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Monongalia County Schools will begin a six-week test program with an electric school bus Wednesday. The testing will be with the BEAST, a Battery Electric Assisted Student Transportation manufactured by the GreenPower. GreenPower Vice President for Business Development Mark Nestlen said the technology has been vastly...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Fairmont man arrested in Morgantown hit-and-run

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Fairmont man has been charged in connection with a Morgantown hit-and-run that resulted in serious injuries. Police arrested Sintrell Bryant, 25. They allege he was driving a car in a hit-and-run on Oct. 1 at the intersection of Willey Street and Richwood Avenue in downtown Morgantown.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Shots fired report under investigation in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Police in Morgantown are investigating a report of shots fired in downtown early Sunday morning. Around 5 a.m. WVU Safety and Wellness made the following post on social media:. COMMUNITY NOTICE: We are aware of a shots fired situation on High Street. Morgantown Police is leading...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Police investigate downtown Morgantown shooting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — An investigation continues into a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in downtown Morgantown. According to Morgantown police, a fight broke out at the entrance of The Bank located on High Street at shortly before 4 a.m.. During the altercation, reports indicated several shots were fired and a man was shot in the abdomen. The wounded man ran to a nearby Mon EMS crew for treatment. The victim was then transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Marion County Schools seeks excess levy renewal on Nov.8

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Several counties in West Virginia will be floating excess levy elections during the Nov. 8 General Election. Voters are being asked to approve a renewal of the excess levy for the Marion County school system. Treasurer Scott Rider said the excess levy has been in place for 75 years and a “yes” vote will not increase cost any resident.
MARION COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Clerks overseeing early voting, preparations for election day

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The Nov. 8 General Election is just a week away and county clerks are reporting steady to brisk activity at their early voting locations. In Harrison County, early voting has been busy and with very few issues, according to Harrison County Clerk John Spires. “We’re having...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Mon County voters consider levy to support Mon EMS

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Voters in Monongalia County are being asked to approve a levy next Tuesday that will support Mon EMS. Mon EMS Executive Director Forest Weyen said all residents deserve trained, properly equipped professionals prepared to respond emergencies in any area of the county at any time. “We...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Guilty plea in Brooke County dog shooting case

WELLSBURG, W.Va. — A Brooke County man pleaded guilty Monday to killing his neighbor’s dog. Ronald Sebeck, 71, of Wellsburg, entered a guilty plea in Brooke County Circuit Court to a felony animal charge. Sebeck shot and killed an 18-month-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Poppy. The dog...
BROOKE COUNTY, WV

