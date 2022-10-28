Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Howling Nights Costume Party brings Aquile, Brian Gray, John May, Christian Wallowing Bull and more to downtown Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The Halloween weekend kept the groove alive and rocking through Sunday evening at The Gaslight Social. Aquile gathered a selection of friends and local musicians to celebrate the end of what has been a busy Halloween weekend. Not much can beat the weather, but the selection of artists that came together Sunday evening shows just what Wyoming can bring to the table.
A Unique Casper Business Closing Shop After 8 Solid Years
It's always sad to see a good, solid, unique business close, but this closing isn't really a sad situation. It's more of a cheers to the next step situation. The Funky Junk District has sure made an impact on the folks of Casper in their years in business. The Funky Junk Spring and Fall festivals have been huge over the last few years and brought many people together to celebrate the arts.
A Proud Grandma, 19 Year Old Business Owner, and Ribbon Cutting in Casper
You've probably heard of it before... Formerly known as Yellowstone Upholstery, the store--now named Old Yellowstone Upholstery--has switched hands a few times. The newest owner is none other than 19 year old Michaela Fairbanks. Fairbanks took over in July, but today was the official Grand Opening Celebration and Ribbon Cutting...
sweetwaternow.com
Commissioners to Learn About McKenzie Home Project
SWEETWATER COUNTY — A Casper resident Debra Moerke announced her plans to the community several months ago to restore the Washington Square building and turn it into a transitional home for single mothers. The project is known as the McKenzie Home. Moerke will give an informational presentation on the...
PHOTOS: Hundreds Turn Out For Downtown Casper Trick or Treating
If you were living in Downtown Casper and looked out your window on Saturday morning, you'd see a procession line of children, walking slowly, smiling broadly, accepting treats from strangers. It was the 2022 Downtown Casper Trick or Treat event and hundreds upon hundreds of little ghosts and goblins gathered...
oilcity.news
City of Casper selling two pieces of land; bids accepted until Dec. 2
CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper is attempting to sell two pieces of land it owns, according to an Oct. 21 press release. Approximately nine acres of the Robertson Road Addition. Where: West of Robertson Road and north of Trevett Lane. Zoning: Currently zoned as Planned Unit Development.
oilcity.news
Improper smoking material blamed in Friday structure fire
CASPER, Wyo. — The accidental improper disposal of smoking materials is believed to have been the cause of a Friday night structure fire at a residence on the 1200 block of Forest Drive. Firefighters arrived to the single-family home after the call came in at 10:15 p.m. to find...
3 Great Burger Places in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming or you plan on visiting this beautiful state soon and you also happen to love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
oilcity.news
Crash west of Casper forces road closure on Wyoming Highway 220
CASPER, Wyo. — Emergency personnel are responding to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Wyoming Highways 220 and 487, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office said at around 4:15 p.m. Monday. Wyoming Highway 220 is closed between milepost 97 and 104, NCSO said. “We are asking the public...
oilcity.news
Snoop Dogg to headline show with T-Pain, Warren G, and others in Casper this December
CASPER, Wyo. — Rap legend Snoop Dogg will headline a show at the Ford Wyoming Center on Dec. 21, according to a release. Also appearing will be T-Pain, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, and special guest Justin Champagne, according to an email from the Ford Wyoming Center issued on Monday morning.
KUTV
Wyoming man identified as victim in head-on crash in eastern Utah
NAPLES, Utah (KUTV) — A 28-year-old man from Wyoming has been identified as the victim in a fatal head-on crash in Uintah County. Officials said Skylar Marrello of Casper, Wyoming, was killed in the collision on Friday at approximately 8:30 p.m. on State Route 45. The crash happened near...
oilcity.news
Juvenile driver dies in crash west of Casper on Halloween
CASPER, Wyo. — A 15-year-old driver died as a result of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on Wyoming Highway 220 west of Casper on Monday afternoon, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The WHP was notified of the crash at around 4 p.m....
oilcity.news
BREAKING: Halloween shooting leaves one dead, Laramie County deputy in hospital
CASPER, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office has released information regarding a shooting that occurred yesterday, Oct. 31. At around 7:57 p.m. on Halloween, deputies responded to the 6900 block of Horse Soldier Road to serve a warrant. During the warrant service, shots were exchanged between deputies and the suspect.
1 Dead After Pickup Rollover Near Casper on Saturday Night
On Saturday, October 29, at approximately 10:05 p.m. a man died in a pickup rollover near milepost 83. Daniel Griffitts, 65, was headed eastbound on WY 220 when the vehicle went off the road and to the right, according to a crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The Ford...
oilcity.news
65-year-old driver dies in Saturday crash west of Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A 65-year-old driver died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash on Wyoming Highway 220 on Saturday night, Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck confirmed on Monday. The driver has been identified as Wyoming resident Daniel Griffitts. The WHP was notified of the crash...
oilcity.news
Casper winds up to 50 mph ahead of storm; 90% chance of snow Thursday with 1–3 inches possible
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County can expect some strong winds Tuesday night and Wednesday ahead of a winter storm, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Gusts of up to 50 mph are possible in Natrona County and the Green and Rattlesnake Mountains, with stronger winds possible in wind-prone areas south of Casper.
Wyoming High School Regional Volleyball Scoreboard: Oct. 28-29, 2022
The regional volleyball tournaments in the 2022 season are on Friday and Saturday. These tournaments are used to qualify and seed teams for next weekend’s state tournament in Casper. Two wins will qualify your team for the state tournament. Two losses mean your season is over. The regional volleyball...
oilcity.news
Wyoming to see wind gusts up to 65 mph Tuesday ahead of cold front, rain and snow
CASPER, Wyo. — Areas of Wyoming can expect some strong winds on Tuesday ahead of a cold front that is expected to move into the state, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton’s forecast discussion. Strong winds with gusts of up to 65 mph could impact travel...
oilcity.news
Clear skies to persist through Wednesday, then snow expected
CASPER, Wyo. — Clear skies can be expected throughout Natrona County today and for the ensuing days, though meteorologists predict snow will be possible towards the end of the week. Today’s high temperature is 57 degrees, with a low around 33. Monday through Wednesday, high temperatures will stay between...
Glenrock Resident Federally Charged With Drug, Gun Crimes
A Glenrock man allegedly involved in an area illicit drug conspiracy heard two felony counts against him during his initial appearance in federal court in Casper on Friday. Chaney Yates Jones is charged with one count possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Shichich said.
Comments / 0