ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Howling Nights Costume Party brings Aquile, Brian Gray, John May, Christian Wallowing Bull and more to downtown Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — The Halloween weekend kept the groove alive and rocking through Sunday evening at The Gaslight Social. Aquile gathered a selection of friends and local musicians to celebrate the end of what has been a busy Halloween weekend. Not much can beat the weather, but the selection of artists that came together Sunday evening shows just what Wyoming can bring to the table.
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

A Unique Casper Business Closing Shop After 8 Solid Years

It's always sad to see a good, solid, unique business close, but this closing isn't really a sad situation. It's more of a cheers to the next step situation. The Funky Junk District has sure made an impact on the folks of Casper in their years in business. The Funky Junk Spring and Fall festivals have been huge over the last few years and brought many people together to celebrate the arts.
CASPER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Commissioners to Learn About McKenzie Home Project

SWEETWATER COUNTY — A Casper resident Debra Moerke announced her plans to the community several months ago to restore the Washington Square building and turn it into a transitional home for single mothers. The project is known as the McKenzie Home. Moerke will give an informational presentation on the...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

City of Casper selling two pieces of land; bids accepted until Dec. 2

CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper is attempting to sell two pieces of land it owns, according to an Oct. 21 press release. Approximately nine acres of the Robertson Road Addition. Where: West of Robertson Road and north of Trevett Lane. Zoning: Currently zoned as Planned Unit Development.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Improper smoking material blamed in Friday structure fire

CASPER, Wyo. — The accidental improper disposal of smoking materials is believed to have been the cause of a Friday night structure fire at a residence on the 1200 block of Forest Drive. Firefighters arrived to the single-family home after the call came in at 10:15 p.m. to find...
CASPER, WY
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Wyoming

If you live in Wyoming or you plan on visiting this beautiful state soon and you also happen to love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Crash west of Casper forces road closure on Wyoming Highway 220

CASPER, Wyo. — Emergency personnel are responding to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Wyoming Highways 220 and 487, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office said at around 4:15 p.m. Monday. Wyoming Highway 220 is closed between milepost 97 and 104, NCSO said. “We are asking the public...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Juvenile driver dies in crash west of Casper on Halloween

CASPER, Wyo. — A 15-year-old driver died as a result of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on Wyoming Highway 220 west of Casper on Monday afternoon, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The WHP was notified of the crash at around 4 p.m....
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

1 Dead After Pickup Rollover Near Casper on Saturday Night

On Saturday, October 29, at approximately 10:05 p.m. a man died in a pickup rollover near milepost 83. Daniel Griffitts, 65, was headed eastbound on WY 220 when the vehicle went off the road and to the right, according to a crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The Ford...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

65-year-old driver dies in Saturday crash west of Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A 65-year-old driver died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash on Wyoming Highway 220 on Saturday night, Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck confirmed on Monday. The driver has been identified as Wyoming resident Daniel Griffitts. The WHP was notified of the crash...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Clear skies to persist through Wednesday, then snow expected

CASPER, Wyo. — Clear skies can be expected throughout Natrona County today and for the ensuing days, though meteorologists predict snow will be possible towards the end of the week. Today’s high temperature is 57 degrees, with a low around 33. Monday through Wednesday, high temperatures will stay between...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Glenrock Resident Federally Charged With Drug, Gun Crimes

A Glenrock man allegedly involved in an area illicit drug conspiracy heard two felony counts against him during his initial appearance in federal court in Casper on Friday. Chaney Yates Jones is charged with one count possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Shichich said.
GLENROCK, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy