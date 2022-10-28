ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IDNR captures mountain lion in Springfield

By Danny Connolly
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Update 1:33pm : IDNR announced they have captured the mountain lion and are transferring it to a special feline sanctuary.

Wildlife experts and law enforcement officials determined the cougar was too close to Springfield residents and property and needed to be relocated safely. The mountain lion was tranquilized by USDA Wildlife Services around noon.

“Thank you to our hardworking wildlife staff and conservation police and our partners across federal, state, and local agencies for handling this difficult situation with the professionalism and care that this beautiful wild animal and concerned residents deserve,” Colleen Callahan, IDNR Director, said. “I am confident that the mountain lion will be protected and cared for at its new home.”

The mountain lion’s new home will be the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Center Point, Indiana.

Our crew talked with residents in the area to learn more about the capture, and how they handled the situation.

A spokesperson for Springfield School District 186 said Lindsay Elementary held indoor recess on Friday out of an abundance of caution.

Update 1:09 pm : Our onsite crew has received confirmation from a homeowner that the mountain lion has been tranquilized and moved from their yard.

We are awaiting further details from IDNR.

This is the second lion spotted in Illinois in just over ten days.

IDNR: Mountain lion detected near Springfield

Original: State officials are working to tranquilize a mountain lion in Springfield on Friday.

The mountain lion was originally spotted in the area on Wednesday . Now Illinois Department of Natural Resource workers are working to apprehend it.

Springfield Police have closed off an area on the west side of town and asked residents to remain indoors.

This is a developing story.

Michael Gorbett
4d ago

Hell, even our Mountain Lions are moving to Indiana! Well we do have a tyrant for a Governor!

WTWO/WAWV

