Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today
One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
Ryan Day Announces Full-Time Ohio State Position Change
Chip Trayanum played running back for two seasons at Arizona State, but after transferring to Ohio State last offseason, he moved to linebacker. Trayanum has mostly played linebacker for the Buckeyes, recording 12 tackles in eight games. However, he recently began working at running back, and as of now, has officially moved to the offensive side of the ball.
Cowboys Release Former 2nd Round Pick After Trade Deadline
On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL's trade deadline came and went without the Dallas Cowboys making a move. However, not long after the deadline passed, the Cowboys made headlines with one roster decision. The team released defensive tackle Trysten Hill, who was a second-round pick by the team just three years ago.
Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend's Outfit Going Viral Sunday
It's the year of the viral jacket, apparently. Earlier this month, Kate Upton went viral on the field, for her epic Houston Astros-themed jacket. Upton had a customized Justin Verlander jacket at the ALCS in New York City. Mac Jones' girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is rocking a pretty sweet jacket on...
The Cowboys Have Made A Decision On The Trade Deadline
Earlier this Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talked about catching a train when asked about the trade deadline. "I'm standing by the track, and when the train comes by, I'm ready to hit that caboose and not let it get by me," Jones said. Well, it appears the train...
atozsports.com
Kirby Smart gives his thoughts on the Tennessee Vols offense
The Tennessee Vols easily handled the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night in Neyland Stadium and the Georgia Bulldogs took care of business against the Florida Gators in Jacksonville. That means we get a massive showdown between Tennessee and Georgia next Saturday in Athens. On Saturday, after the Bulldogs’ win over...
College Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Desmond Howard News
Desmond Howard's preseason College Football Playoff prediction went viral when he made it, since it was so out there. Unsurprisingly, the ESPN college football analyst has been proven very wrong. Michigan is looking good, but Howard's other three teams:. Baylor: 5-3 Pitt: 4-4 Texas A&M: 3-5 Yikes. College football fans...
Look: Ezekiel Elliott, Girlfriend Go Viral On Halloween
Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys cruised to an impressive victory over the Chicago Bears by a final score of 49-29. Dallas got the win despite resting running back Ezekiel Elliott, who was nursing a few different injuries. Not long after the game was over, Zeke and the rest of the Cowboys could celebrate the win.
Seahawks Reportedly Signing Former First Round Wide Receiver
The Seattle Seahawks are now the latest NFL team to give former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell a chance. Treadwell has been added to the Seahawks' practice squad, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The 27-year-old already spent time on the Patriots' and Cardinals' taxi squads this fall. Treadwell, a 2016 first-round...
Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume
Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
NFL World Reacts To The Kareem Hunt Decision News
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade during the summer, and the Browns were reportedly willing to grant him that request before today's deadline. However, 4 p.m. ET just passed, and the time limit to execute a deal has expired. Hunt remains a Brown. Cleveland reportedly wanted a...
Breaking: Lions, Vikings Have Agreed To Shocking Trade
In a shocking turn of events, the Detroit Lions have agreed to send tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings. ESPN's Adam Schefter was first to report this trade. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are sending a 2023 second-round pick and 2024 third-round pick to the Lions for Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick and 2024 conditional fourth-round pick.
Ryan Day Announces Decision On Ohio State Player Injuries
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has reported plenty of injuries this season. He's apparently tired of discussing them in detail. According to Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, Day started Tuesday's press conference by telling reporters he won't provide specific information on player injuries moving forward. Running back Miyan Williams...
Aaron Rodgers Reveals His Hope For The NFL Trade Deadline
Over the weekend, the Green Bay Packers suffered yet another loss - this time at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. After entering the season with Super Bowl aspirations, the Packers are just hoping to make the playoffs at this point. Following the team's 3-5 start, fans were starting to wonder if the team would finally make a trade for a wide receiver.
Auburn Player Transferring Following Bryan Harsin's Firing
Auburn wide receiver Tar’Varish Dawson has entered the transfer portal after the firing of head coach Bryan Harsin earlier this week. Dawson, who was recruited by Harsin as a member of the 2021 class, is the second wide receiver to announce his transfer decision as a result of this move — joining junior Ze’Vian Capers.
NFL World Reacts To Buccaneers Trade Rumor News
Could the Tampa Bay Buccaneers be sellers at the NFL trade deadline?. Probably not, as despite their 3-5 record, they are right in the heart of the NFC South chase. But, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero, fourth-year cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting could potentially be moved.
Patriots Reportedly Make Decision On Wide Receiver Trade
Tuesday afternoon's NFL trade deadline spurred plenty of action from around the league today. However, the New England Patriots won't be part of the action. Despite rumors of teams showing interest in wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, the team isn't moving on from him. According to a report from Jordan Scultz, multiple teams called the Patriots, but a deal wasn't made.
NFL World Reacts To Packers' Discipline News
Green Bay Packers defensive back Eric Stokes appeared to get benched on Sunday night. According to the Packers radio network, the defensive back was pulled from the game in the first half of Sunday night's contest in Buffalo. Stokes' benching appeared to be a disciplinary move. "John Kuhn reporting on...
CeeDee Lamb Not Happy With What Dak Prescott Did Sunday
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys offense broke out against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Dallas topped Chicago, 49-29, to improve to 6-2 on the regular season. Prescott had a couple of big runs on Sunday, including one for a touchdown and a long rush for a first down. CeeDee...
NFL World Reacts To The Concerning Ryan Fitzpatrick News
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't afraid to be brutally honest about the current state of the league. He made that clear during an Amazon conference call this week. When talking about Jets quarterback Zach Wilson's struggles, Fitzpatrick said it was a "red flag" that he needed his personal quarterback...
