Final NCHSAA boys soccer playoff brackets released

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The final brackets for the 2022 NCHSAA boys soccer playoffs have been released.

The postseason field includes several eastern North Carolina teams across the four classifications. Postseason brackets were determined using an RPI formula. View the final RPI rankings here.

View the interactive brackets: 1A | 2A | 3A | 4A

First-round matches will be played Monday, Oct. 31. That’ll be followed by the second round on Nov. 3; the third round on Nov. 7; the fourth round on Nov. 10; regionals on Nov. 15; and the state championship games Nov. 18-19.

