Upcoming lane closures Missouri Route 37 at I-44 in Sarcoxie
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Beginning next week lanes will close along Missouri Route 37 between Blackberry Road and the Center Creek Bridge over I-44 (mile marker 26) in Sarcoxie. Work will begin Tuesday and last until Friday, November 8th – 11th, from 7 AM – 7 PM.
PSU students are making a difference in their communities
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Most people have happy memories from school, but that wasn’t always the case for Irvin Augur. So he did something about that recently to prevent the same thing from happening at a Pittsburg Elementary School. Augur called his fundraiser “Clothes for Kids.”. “And there...
New FedEx distribution center in Kansas
PITTSBURG, Kan. — A new business in Southeast Kansas is just days away from opening. FedEx has a new distribution center that sits behind Kansas Crossing Casino in Pittsburg. Although the exact number of workers it will employ when it opens hasn’t been announced, Pittsburg Deputy City Manager Jay...
Webb City starts a new budget year
WEBB CITY, Mo. — A local community is seeing a big boost in spending as it kicks off a new budget year. “That’s a large budget for the city of Webb City larger than normal,” said Carl Francis, WC City Admin. Specifically, $8,100,000 in the 2023 city...
Kansas Lieutenant Governor visits Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. — It’s one of the many final campaign stops throughout Kansas this week, for Lieutenant Governor David Toland. “We got tremendous momentum, we’re seeing it across the state. Huge crowds, like came here tonight to downtown Pittsburg. And we’re seeing that in Kansas City, Wichita, Salina, all over the state and so, it’s been a great reception,” said Lt. Gov. David Toland, (D) Kansas.
Missouri investigating Freeman Health System over denial of emergency abortion
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s health department is investigating whether a hospital violated federal health care rules in denying a woman an emergency abortion, an agency spokeswoman confirmed Monday. Missouri Health and Senior Services spokeswoman Lisa Cox in a statement said, the agency launched an investigation into...
Murphy Blvd, west of Main, closing for bridge work
JOPLIN, Mo. — Starting this week, work will begin on Murphy Boulevard to install a new low water bridge gate. The closure will take place west of Main Street, near Bramar Drive, east of the bridge, the city said in a release. The new automated gates will detect high-water events near the bridge and adjust as needed.
Hayride victim out of surgery; continues to improve
GROVE, Okla. — A Grove sixth-grade student critically injured in a hayride accident is steadily improving, her mother said Tuesday. Vinalee Follmuth is hospitalized at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa. Folllmuth fell head-first under the hayride trailer and due to her injuries is on a ventilator and has undergone...
Cherokee, KS man arrested in connection to pedestrian hit-and-run
PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) — A Cherokee, Kansas, man turned himself into police for allegedly hitting a pedestrian with a vehicle. A news release from the Pittsburg Police Department says on Oct. 28, police and EMS were dispatched to the 1400 block of E. 14th St. for a report of a pedestrian being hit by an SUV.
Arkansas man killed in Oklahoma crash
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – An Arkansas man died in a fatality collision in October, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report released on Tuesday. John H. Herman, 56, of Fayetteville, Ark. died at 7 a.m. on Oct. 15 on OK-88 approximately one-fourth mile south of E 530, five miles north of Inola, Okla. in Rogers County the patrol said.
GMFS Joplin Police Department
We’re always happy to have a visit from JPD! This morning we’re talking with Sgt. Andy Blair about No Shave November, and how local Officers are participating in this to raise money for a local charity!
Looking forward to summer with early splash pad construction
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Summer may be the last thing on your mind right now. Not so much the case in Carl Junction. A construction crew is in the early stages of building a large splash pad. Federal ARPA funding is paying for the project just off Pennell Street...
Runaway teen dies in head-on crash near Parsons
PARSONS, Kans. — A juvenile is dead after Parsons Police said the teen stole a vehicle before crashing it head-on with a tractor trailer last week. On Thursday, officers with PPD responded to a wreck to US 400 Hwy – just west of US 58 Hwy Junction for a crash. At the scene they would find a 2022 GMC Sierra pickup with a 13-year-old in the driver’s seat alone suffering serious injuries.
Former Carthage CVB executive director charged with embezzlement
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The former executive director of the Carthage Convention and Visitors Bureau is charged with stealing from the organization. The Jasper County Prosecutor filed a Class A Felony charge against Callie Myers, 42, of Carthage, after a year long investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The Highway Patrol took over the investigation in August 2021, after city leaders investigated and suspended Myers from her position as executive director.
News To Know: mobile home fire, hit and run
AURORA, Mo. – The Aurora-Marionville Police Department says a 15-year-old pedestrian who was in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 60 passed away. According to a media release, the crash occurred on October, 27. Click here to read more about this story, or click here to read a previous article.
Two Joplin residents found dead
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department is investigating after the bodies of a man and woman were discovered. The two were reported as unresponsive to JPD Emergency Communications Center around 9:16 Monday night. The bodies were found at 2216 S. Annie Baxter Ave. No arrests have been made...
Man turns himself in after Pittsburg hit-and-run injures woman
A Cherokee, Kansas resident turns himself in to Pittsburg police following Friday's hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.
St Luke’s Nursing Center hires Shaffer as Administrator
CARTHAGE, Mo. — St. Luke’s Nursing Center is pleased to announce new executive leadership for the 50-year-old nonprofit healthcare provider located in Carthage, Missouri. Dee M. Shaffer, Licensed Nursing Home Administrator (LNHA) has been appointed as the Licensed Administrator of St. Luke’s Nursing Center by the facility’s Board of Directors. She takes over the helm of this long-standing Skilled Nursing Facility/Assisted Living Facility and brings with her decades of healthcare experience in both Kansas and Missouri.
52-year-old Stilwell woman dies after Adair County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One woman is dead following an Adair County crash according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. On November 1 just before 8 a.m., 52-year-old Connie Clark of Stilwell was driving a 2010 Hyundai Elantra southbound on US-59 near Bethel Road when she struck a 49-year-old Spiro man driving a 2019 Peterbilt heading northbound.
Culver’s closes $1.22M deal for Bentonville land on Walton Boulevard
A Wisconsin-based chain that specializes in frozen custard and butter burgers is one step closer to a second location in Arkansas. Culver’s, which opened on West New Hope Road in Rogers this summer, recently completed a land purchase for a commercial lot in Bentonville. According to property records, Stephen...
