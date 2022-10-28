Haviland, OH (WLIO) - Paulding County deputies are asking for help in finding the suspect responsible for a weekend drive-by shooting in rural part of the county. Shortly after 8 pm. on Saturday night, deputies responded to a call, of multiple shots being fired from a vehicle on the roadway at a home at 12504 Road 72 just north of Haviland. The homeowner, Newlyn Baker was the only person home at the time, and he was not injured during the shooting. They have no information about a possible suspect or vehicle description. If you have a tip that could lead them to either one, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 419-399-3791, or you can submit a tip on their website or by using their new app.

PAULDING COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO