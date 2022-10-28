Read full article on original website
Warrants issued for county residents
Warrants have been issued for two Wood County residents who were indicted for felonies. A Wood County grand jury on Oct. 19 indicted Devean Charle Royal Brown, 29, Bowling Green, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. On Dec. 20, 2019, he allegedly knowingly caused...
18-year-old shot in north Toledo Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — An 18-year-old was hospitalized after being shot in north Toledo on Saturday. Toledo Police claim around 5 p.m. on Oct. 29, they were dispatched for a walk-in gunshot victim at St. Vincent Medical Center. The victim told officers he was in the area of Tom's Market...
Man stabbed in central Toledo Sunday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was hospitalized after being stabbed early morning on Sunday. The incident happened on the corner of Cherry Street and Central Avenue between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. in central Toledo. Toledo Police claim on Oct. 30, the victim told them he was stabbed by...
Lima police release little information surrounding Monday stabbing
LIMA — Lima police are continuing their investigation into a stabbing incident that occurred Monday. According to a press release issued by the LPD, officers responded at approximately 1:30 p.m. to the 1500 block of Allentown Road to investigate an altercation that resulted in a stabbing. Both parties have been identified, but not named, and the investigation is ongoing.
WTOL-TV
Shots fired at west Toledo gas station Sunday afternoon
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were on scene at a gas station on W. Sylvania Ave. and Talmadge Rd. in west Toledo on Sunday afternoon investigating a possible shooting. The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Police put yellow crime tape up at the Marathon gas station while they...
beckersspine.com
Ohio neurosurgeon facing wrongful death suit
Neurosurgeon Daniel Elskens, MD, former employee of Sandusky, Ohio-based Firelands Physician Group, is facing a wrongful death lawsuit, the Sandusky Register reported Oct. 29. The suit alleges Dr. Elskens caused the death of patient Peggy Newman during an Oct, 8, 2020, surgery. The suit, filed by the administrator of Ms. Newman's estate, claims Dr. Elskens severed Ms. Newman's abdominal aorta during a lateral anterior interbody fusion, causing her to bleed out. The plaintiff is seeking a judgment in excess of $25,000 in damages.
13abc.com
Chase leads police from Findlay to Northwood
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A 42-mile police chase ended with a crash and two men arrested Sunday morning. Findlay Police were called to the Best Buy Distribution Center just after 5:30 AM Sunday for a theft in progress. When they arrived, officers found one of the suspects’ vehicles, pulling out of a grassy area at the front of the facility.
Multiple properties at Canyon Cove apartments struggling with rodents, resident says
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two weeks ago, WTOL 11 reported on carbon monoxide leaks at Canyon Cove Villas and Townhomes in south Toledo. Now, a resident said she's been in multiple Canyon Cove properties overrun with mice. For almost a year now, resident Tatiana White has been dealing with uninvited...
nbc24.com
Two men facing charges for leading Findlay police on 42-mile chase
FINDLAY, Ohio — Two men are behind bars at the Hancock County Justice Center after leading Findlay police on a nearly 42-mile chase on I-75 early Sunday morning. Police say it all started when officers got a call for a theft in progress complaint at the Best Buy Distribution Center on County Road 212 at 5:43 a.m.
hometownstations.com
Rural Paulding County home struck multiple times during Drive-by shooting
Haviland, OH (WLIO) - Paulding County deputies are asking for help in finding the suspect responsible for a weekend drive-by shooting in rural part of the county. Shortly after 8 pm. on Saturday night, deputies responded to a call, of multiple shots being fired from a vehicle on the roadway at a home at 12504 Road 72 just north of Haviland. The homeowner, Newlyn Baker was the only person home at the time, and he was not injured during the shooting. They have no information about a possible suspect or vehicle description. If you have a tip that could lead them to either one, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 419-399-3791, or you can submit a tip on their website or by using their new app.
Halloween Trick-or-Treating Canceled in Michigan City Due to 'Cockroach Issue'
The city officials advised residents to cancel the Halloween tradition, announcing that "barricades and signage will be placed" in the affected streets The Halloween tradition of trick-or-treating in an area of Wyandotte, Mich., has been canceled by the city officials due to "a cockroach issue." On Monday, the city officials issued a statement to the residents via Facebook, announcing the closure of the affected streets "as a proactive measure to prevent further roach migration." "The City has determined it to be in the best interest of the citizens to...
Toledo man involved in single-vehicle crash on I-75 in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — A Toledo man required medical treatment after being involved in a crash Friday afternoon. At approximately 2:57 p.m. on October 28, Troopers responded to the area of I-75 Southbound near the Michigan Welcome Center for a single-vehicle crash with unknown injuries. When troopers arrived, they...
GoFundMe fundraiser created for man killed in car crash
LIMA — Community members have created a GoFundMe campaign for 20-year-old Jesse Woodrow, who was killed in a single-car crash over the weekend. He reportedly left a party around 1:30 a.m. Saturday night in Lima. He was headed back home to Troy and hit a tree. According to a recent article, the crash is still under investigation.
West Toledo man hired for roofing job, burglarizes house
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2022. Toledo police arrested a west Toledo man earlier this week after he allegedly burglarized a residence for which he had been hired to complete a roofing job. According to an...
sent-trib.com
BG man arrested for public indecency
A Bowling Green man was arrested for disorderly conduct after he urinated in public. On Saturday around 6:08 p.m., Bowling Green Police Division officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of South Main Street for an intoxicated male. The caller advised she saw a man in the parking lot and...
'Love Local' businesses in Seneca County through end of year
TIFFIN, Ohio — Small business owners in Seneca County want to make sure holiday shoppers show some love to local businesses in the area. For the second year, the Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce is asking patrons to "Love Local" when shopping this holiday season. "For us, it's an...
Person shot along Airport Highway early Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. A 35-year-old individual was taken to the hospital early Friday after an unknown suspect shot them several times. Toledo police said the person reported they were shot in the parking...
toledo.com
Voice of Yogi Bear is Born in Toledo
Toledo newspaper strike begins when 900 members of the Newspaper Guild walked out and shut down the afternoon Blade and Morning Times operations. 1916: Daws Butler, animation voice actor (Yogi Bear, Huckleberry Hound) is born in Toledo.
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
A little bit of frost in the mornings apparently isn’t enough to ward off some nasty thorns. Rose: To area law enforcement officers, who’ve done a great job of connecting with children through various Halloween events in the region. We’ve witnessed you approaching children who have differing levels of receptivity to you, and you handled it like pros. These efforts will help build the trust a community needs with its law enforcement.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Wood County, OH
An area sprawling with natural sites and historic locations, Wood County gives you opportunities for enjoyable activities and worthwhile experiences. The county lies in northwest Ohio, bordered by the Maumee River on its northwestern side. It was established in 1820 and initially had Perrysburg as its county seat, later changed...
