NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Paul Pelosi Attacker DePape Was Prepared to Kidnap and Injure House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Federal Complaint Charges

The Justice Department filed two federal criminal charges against David DePape, who is accused of viciously attacking Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. DePape was charged with attempted kidnapping, and with retaliating against a federal official by threatening or injuring a family member. DePape was arrested by San...
WASHINGTON, CA

