NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Accused Paul Pelosi Attacker David DePape Pleads Not Guilty to Attempted Murder and Other Charges
David DePape pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance after being arrested and charged with attacking the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to NBC news. DePape is accused of breaking into the couple's San Francisco residence and violently assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer. DePape's arraignment in...
New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals
The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview.Oct. 31, 2022.
‘There was a third person inside the house’ during attack on Paul Pelosi
After an attacker showed up at Nancy Pelosi’s house and assaulted her husband, an analysis of the alleged attacker’s social media profile showed an antisemitic, alt-right ideology. NBC News investigative correspondent Tom Winter reports.Oct. 30, 2022.
Denver Post Issues Urgent Appeal To Voters About GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert
"We grieve that this is who represents our great state in Congress," the newspaper's editorial board wrote in its blistering condemnation of the far-right Republican.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Paul Pelosi Attacker DePape Was Prepared to Kidnap and Injure House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Federal Complaint Charges
The Justice Department filed two federal criminal charges against David DePape, who is accused of viciously attacking Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. DePape was charged with attempted kidnapping, and with retaliating against a federal official by threatening or injuring a family member. DePape was arrested by San...
