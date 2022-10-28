ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

saturdaytradition.com

Mike Locksley confirms Taulia Tagovailoa’s designation for Week 10

Mike Locksley spoke at Maryland’s weekly press conference on Tuesday. Taulia Tagovailoa’s status for Week 10 has been up in the air since the team had a bye in Week 9. Tagovailoa missed the game against Northwestern with a knee injury. Locksley stated that he was listed as day-to-day heading into the Wisconsin game.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
DC News Now

MD Native Kiki Rice first Jordan Brand NIL athlete

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – Maryland native and one of the top high school basketball players in the country Kiki Rice, becomes Jordan brand’s first NIL athlete. Rice is native to Bethesda, Maryland, and played in the district at Sidwell Friends School and is a six-time Gatorade player of the year award recipient in soccer […]
BETHESDA, MD
DC News Now

DMV high school football rankings (Oct. 31, 2022)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. Good Counsel (8-1) – Last week: […]
WASHINGTON, DC
hubison.com

Women’s Volleyball Suffers Loss at Coppin State

BALTIMORE (October 30, 2022) - Howard University women's volleyball team fell to Coppin State (CSU) in straight sets (22-25, 11-25, 21-25) Sunday afternoon in their final Beltway battle of the weekend. The Eagles improved to 19-8 on the season (10-1 MEAC) while the Bison fell 15-8 overall and 8-2 in...
BALTIMORE, MD
Hilltop

The Howard Men’s Basketball Team Beats Bowie State in the Team’s First Exhibition Game

The Howard Men’s basketball team played its first exhibition game, hosting Bowie State University. The match proved to be a great introduction to the team. The team was able to come out victorious with a final score of 114-75. Although the team uses exhibition games as a tune-up for the regular season, the camaraderie built during the offseason was on full display. Howard’s Nyala Wright, a senior sports medicine major, reflected on the team’s growth since her freshman year.
BOWIE, MD
Commercial Observer

RV Company Enters DC Market With Manassas Lease

National Indoor RV Centers (NIRVC), a national RV and motor home company, is entering the Washington, D.C., region for the first time, according to the company. The Lawrenceville, Ga.-headquartered company has inked a 9,300-square-foot mixed-use lease at 9515 Contractors Court in Manassas, Va. The property is part of Broad Run Industrial Park, situated less than two miles from Prince William Parkway, and nine miles from Interstate 66.
MANASSAS, VA
Washington Monthly

Why I Can’t Afford to Live Where I Grew Up

Growing up in the Lyon Park neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, I knew my house was the place to be. It was conveniently located between Clarendon, our shopping center, and my middle school, which meant that everything I could desire was a walk or a short bike ride away. Across the street from my house was a sledding hill so popular that you had to show up early on snow days to get in some good runs. I absolutely loved the place. My parents became first-time homeowners in 1998 when they bought the house, a four-bedroom, blue-green colonial about half a mile from the Clarendon Metro stop. I was born a few months later in Fairfax County, because Arlington’s hospital wouldn’t take my parents’ insurance (a fact I resent with Leslie Knope-ian fervor), but other than that slight snafu, I grew up a proud resident.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Gonzaga student, 17, pens self-published book thanking family for guidance

A high school senior at Gonzaga College High School in D.C. explores the question of why some kids achieve while others are held back in his new book. Duane “Ben” Sylvestre, a 17-year-old senior at Gonzaga College High School writes in his self-published book, “My Momma Made Me Do It,” that loving parents have guided him through life so far and helped him achieve. He said he’s learned so much thanks to his mom’s relentless ambitions for him.

