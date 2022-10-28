Read full article on original website
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of IndianaTravel MavenNashville, IN
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
thehoosiernetwork.com
‘A quiet locker room’: Maryland snatches conference title from Indiana, equalizes in closing minutes of 1-1 draw
Indiana defender Nyk Sessock stood at the edge of the center circle with his hands on his hips, scanning the cleared pitch. Ryan Wittenbrink walked over, took off his jersey, and the two teammates briefly talked. Herbert Endeley strolled toward them, hugged Sessock, and the trio disappeared into the locker...
Maryland starts anew under Kevin Willard against Niagara
After 28 straight winning seasons, Maryland tumbled to 15-17 in a year defined by the surprise resignation of coach Mark
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Locksley confirms Taulia Tagovailoa’s designation for Week 10
Mike Locksley spoke at Maryland’s weekly press conference on Tuesday. Taulia Tagovailoa’s status for Week 10 has been up in the air since the team had a bye in Week 9. Tagovailoa missed the game against Northwestern with a knee injury. Locksley stated that he was listed as day-to-day heading into the Wisconsin game.
pressboxonline.com
Big Ten Network’s Jake Butt: No Team Is Going To Feel Good About Playing Maryland
Big Ten Network analyst Jake Butt has been impressed by the strides the Maryland football program has taken in 2022. The Terps are now bowl eligible following a 31-24 win against Northwestern but look to raise the bar even higher with some tough matchups looming. Maryland (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten)...
Harrisburg native, 4-star 2024 guard Malachi Palmer says he will play closer to home, alongside a familiar face, this year
Malachi Palmer is on the move again, and this time the four-star Class of 2024 guard has come back closer to his Harrisburg home. After spending a year in Arizona with Hillcrest Prep, Palmer told PennLive he has transferred and is playing this year at Mt. Zion Prep in Lanham, Maryland.
247Sports
Turgeon-loyal former Terps star on Kevin Willard's efforts, the "bright side of Maryland" and more
Jalen Smith raised some eyebrows in January when he said he understood why Mark Turgeon wanted to get away from Maryland fans. Despite his loyalty to Turgeon, though, the former Terps star is giving first-year coach Kevin Willard a chance. "They had like a bowling event while I was in...
WTOP
Blaze Pizza, whose backers include LeBron James, to open more Maryland locations
Los Angeles-based brick oven pizza chain Blaze Pizza, whose early investors included LeBron James, has a new franchise agreement to open three locations in Prince George’s County, Maryland. It did not identify the new locations. The restaurants are franchised to Kevyn Scott of Gome Restaurant Group, also a Charleys...
MD Native Kiki Rice first Jordan Brand NIL athlete
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – Maryland native and one of the top high school basketball players in the country Kiki Rice, becomes Jordan brand’s first NIL athlete. Rice is native to Bethesda, Maryland, and played in the district at Sidwell Friends School and is a six-time Gatorade player of the year award recipient in soccer […]
DMV high school football rankings (Oct. 31, 2022)
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. Good Counsel (8-1) – Last week: […]
Virginia Attorney Who Won Under Trebek, Jennings, Back For 'Jeopardy!' Tournament Of Champions
An attorney from Virginia has secured his spot in the latest “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions, where he will match wits with some of the game show's greatest players of recent years. Zach Newkirk, an attorney from Alexandria, will be back on the big blue "Jeopardy!" stage for the...
Local university shuts down, students left scrambling to finish their studies
Stratford University students were in the middle of their studies when they learned classes were canceled indefinitely.
hubison.com
Women’s Volleyball Suffers Loss at Coppin State
BALTIMORE (October 30, 2022) - Howard University women's volleyball team fell to Coppin State (CSU) in straight sets (22-25, 11-25, 21-25) Sunday afternoon in their final Beltway battle of the weekend. The Eagles improved to 19-8 on the season (10-1 MEAC) while the Bison fell 15-8 overall and 8-2 in...
Wbaltv.com
In-person early voter turnout, mail-in ballot returns highest in Baltimore County
With a week left until Election Day, voters in some areas of Maryland are making sure they get out early to beat the lines and cast their votes -- even in the rain. | COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland Voter's Guide -- important dates, where/how to vote. Baltimore County is leading when...
GW Hatchet
Labor advocates, restaurant management split on D.C. ballot initiative to nix tipped wages
After getting laid off during the pandemic along with many other tipped employees in the service industry, Ryan O’Leary decided to launch an initiative to give tipped workers livable wages. O’Leary, the chairman of tipped worker advocacy group Committee to Build a Better Restaurant Industry, started working as a...
foxbaltimore.com
Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox speaks at 'Freedom Rally' in Owings Mills
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox spoke at a Freedom Rally on Saturday afternoon. Candidate for Maryland Attorney General, Michael Peroutka, Maryland State Delegates Nino Mangione, and Pat Mcdonough were also in attendance. Cox says his top priorities are limiting crime and fighting inflation. The candidate...
Hilltop
The Howard Men’s Basketball Team Beats Bowie State in the Team’s First Exhibition Game
The Howard Men’s basketball team played its first exhibition game, hosting Bowie State University. The match proved to be a great introduction to the team. The team was able to come out victorious with a final score of 114-75. Although the team uses exhibition games as a tune-up for the regular season, the camaraderie built during the offseason was on full display. Howard’s Nyala Wright, a senior sports medicine major, reflected on the team’s growth since her freshman year.
Commercial Observer
RV Company Enters DC Market With Manassas Lease
National Indoor RV Centers (NIRVC), a national RV and motor home company, is entering the Washington, D.C., region for the first time, according to the company. The Lawrenceville, Ga.-headquartered company has inked a 9,300-square-foot mixed-use lease at 9515 Contractors Court in Manassas, Va. The property is part of Broad Run Industrial Park, situated less than two miles from Prince William Parkway, and nine miles from Interstate 66.
Why I Can’t Afford to Live Where I Grew Up
Growing up in the Lyon Park neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, I knew my house was the place to be. It was conveniently located between Clarendon, our shopping center, and my middle school, which meant that everything I could desire was a walk or a short bike ride away. Across the street from my house was a sledding hill so popular that you had to show up early on snow days to get in some good runs. I absolutely loved the place. My parents became first-time homeowners in 1998 when they bought the house, a four-bedroom, blue-green colonial about half a mile from the Clarendon Metro stop. I was born a few months later in Fairfax County, because Arlington’s hospital wouldn’t take my parents’ insurance (a fact I resent with Leslie Knope-ian fervor), but other than that slight snafu, I grew up a proud resident.
New fare evasion fines to start Tuesday, riders have mixed reactions
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Fare evasion on Metro isn’t anything new, but now WMATA is cracking down on those who don’t pay for their ride. Starting on November 1, Metro will begin issuing fines across the DMV for people caught skipping out on their fare. In the District, the penalty is $50. In Maryland […]
WTOP
Gonzaga student, 17, pens self-published book thanking family for guidance
A high school senior at Gonzaga College High School in D.C. explores the question of why some kids achieve while others are held back in his new book. Duane “Ben” Sylvestre, a 17-year-old senior at Gonzaga College High School writes in his self-published book, “My Momma Made Me Do It,” that loving parents have guided him through life so far and helped him achieve. He said he’s learned so much thanks to his mom’s relentless ambitions for him.
