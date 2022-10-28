ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
brproud.com

Walker PD trying to figure out name of suspect in smoke shop burglary

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Walker Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the person seen below. “Investigators believe this suspect is responsible for burglarizing the Sun Set Smoke Shop, 28799 Walker South Road, on October 23, 2022,” according to Capital Region Crime Stoppers. Walker...
WALKER, LA
WWL-AMFM

Man shot near Walmart in Harvey

There was an early morning shooting on the Westbank of Jefferson Parish. Just after 5:30am, JPSO says a man was shot on Manhattan Blvd. in Harvey near the Sam’s Club and Walmart.
HARVEY, LA
brproud.com

3 arrested in possible fentanyl ring; girl dies of overdose

GALLIANO, La. (AP) — Three Louisiana men have been accused of distributing pills that killed a 15-year-old girl and hospitalized a 16-year-old boy, and more arrests are possible in what investigators believe is a fentanyl ring, a sheriff said Tuesday. Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of Larose, was arrested Thursday, the...
GALLIANO, LA
fox8live.com

2 wanted for doing burnouts, donuts in Treme, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police have issued arrest warrants for two men accused of doing burnouts and donuts in the Treme neighborhood over the weekend. The NOPD says Devin Curley and Jermaine Turner were recklessly driving at the intersection of S. Claiborne Avenue and Columbus Street to a crowd of spectators on Sun., Oct. 30 around 6:50 p.m.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Kenner man charged with murder, accused of fatally shooting roommate

A Jefferson Parish grand jury handed up an indictment Thursday charging a Kenner man with second-degree murder in the shooting death of his roommate, according to Jefferson Parish court records. Authorities allege Cade Fuxan, 25, killed 22-year-old James Parker during a June 1 fight, the second scrap between the two...
KENNER, LA
fox8live.com

Halloween crime and the NOPD’s deployment plan to protect revelers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans’ gun violence didn’t take a break over the long Halloween weekend, and the city’s police department beefed up its presence in the French Quarter to protect revelers through the holiday on Monday night (Oct. 31). Neighbors in the 800 block of...
NOLA.com

Man killed in Little Woods shooting ID'd by New Orleans coroner

A man who was killed in a Little Woods shooting last week was identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner as 39-year-old Carlos Watson. New Orleans police found Watson with a gunshot wound Thursday in the 7800 block of Weaver Avenue just before 4 a.m. He was declared dead on scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

NOPD investigates four shootings in less than five hours

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department was kept busy the night before Halloween as they investigate four separate shootings across the city – all of which happened in less than five hours. Few details are available on the shootings, but police say the first shooting happened...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

