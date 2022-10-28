Read full article on original website
Walker PD trying to figure out name of suspect in smoke shop burglary
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Walker Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the person seen below. “Investigators believe this suspect is responsible for burglarizing the Sun Set Smoke Shop, 28799 Walker South Road, on October 23, 2022,” according to Capital Region Crime Stoppers. Walker...
18-year-old allegedly selling drugs shot in back in attempted robbery; 3 teens arrested
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Three suspects linked to a Sunday shooting that left one teen injured were arrested Tuesday. Deputies responded to Larry Drive on Sunday, Oct. 30 after midnight where they found an 18-year-old victim, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard. The victim was taken to a hospital and is now in stable condition.
Man shot near Walmart in Harvey
There was an early morning shooting on the Westbank of Jefferson Parish. Just after 5:30am, JPSO says a man was shot on Manhattan Blvd. in Harvey near the Sam’s Club and Walmart.
Second woman wanted in Expressway shooting video surrenders, police say
NEW ORLEANS — The second woman wanted, accused of illegally shooting a gun from a car on a New Orleans highway was arrested. Police said Erica Nettles, 20, turned herself in on Saturday. Earlier this month, a video surfaced on social media showing two women shooting from their car...
New details after cops kill suspect in Hammond, man had explosive components
Louisiana State Police today released more information surrounding what happened when sheriff’s deputies and Hammond Police shot a man dead Sunday in Tangipahoa Parish.
Second woman accused of firing guns from car in New Orleans on viral video arrested
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The second of two women accused of recklessly firing guns from a moving car toward an elevated expressway in New Orleans on an Oct. 16 viral video has been arrested. Court records show Erica Nettles, 19, was booked Saturday (Oct. 29) on one count of discharging...
Second woman seen shooting gun from car on highway arrested
NOPD officials say Erica Nettles surrendered to NOPD Second District officers in connection with the investigation of an illegal discharge of a firearm incident.
New Orleans teen forced into freezer during McDonalds armed robbery called 911 only to hear mother's voice
NEW ORLEANS — A 16-year-old girl in New Orleans was robbed at gunpoint then forced into a freezer at a McDonald's. When she went to call 911, a comforting voice was on the other line – her mother. "Mama, please hurry up she's got a gun," said Tenia...
Carencro Police find marijuana, AK-47 and pistols after traffic stop
Carencro Police Department arrested three men after finding multiple illegal possessions in a vehicle.
Thieves steal $10,000 in roofing shingles from NOLA Habitat for Humanity on Halloween
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A local non-profit organization says it was robbed on Halloween night. A spokesperson for the New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity says a group of thieves stole 270 bundles of new roof shingles, enough to build put on four homes. The shingles were donated and...
Woman shot in Little Woods Monday, condition unknown
Officers say the shooting reportedly happened just before 5:00 p.m., in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road
3 arrested in possible fentanyl ring; girl dies of overdose
GALLIANO, La. (AP) — Three Louisiana men have been accused of distributing pills that killed a 15-year-old girl and hospitalized a 16-year-old boy, and more arrests are possible in what investigators believe is a fentanyl ring, a sheriff said Tuesday. Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of Larose, was arrested Thursday, the...
16-Year-Old Forced at Gunpoint Into a Freezer at Louisiana McDonald's
A terrifying event for Tenia Hill, a 16-year-old working at McDonald's.
2 wanted for doing burnouts, donuts in Treme, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police have issued arrest warrants for two men accused of doing burnouts and donuts in the Treme neighborhood over the weekend. The NOPD says Devin Curley and Jermaine Turner were recklessly driving at the intersection of S. Claiborne Avenue and Columbus Street to a crowd of spectators on Sun., Oct. 30 around 6:50 p.m.
Kenner man charged with murder, accused of fatally shooting roommate
A Jefferson Parish grand jury handed up an indictment Thursday charging a Kenner man with second-degree murder in the shooting death of his roommate, according to Jefferson Parish court records. Authorities allege Cade Fuxan, 25, killed 22-year-old James Parker during a June 1 fight, the second scrap between the two...
Halloween crime and the NOPD’s deployment plan to protect revelers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans’ gun violence didn’t take a break over the long Halloween weekend, and the city’s police department beefed up its presence in the French Quarter to protect revelers through the holiday on Monday night (Oct. 31). Neighbors in the 800 block of...
Man shot, hospitalized in West Lake Forest Monday afternoon
He was taken to the hospital by private vehicle but his condition was not released.
Man killed in Little Woods shooting ID'd by New Orleans coroner
A man who was killed in a Little Woods shooting last week was identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner as 39-year-old Carlos Watson. New Orleans police found Watson with a gunshot wound Thursday in the 7800 block of Weaver Avenue just before 4 a.m. He was declared dead on scene.
NOPD investigates four shootings in less than five hours
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department was kept busy the night before Halloween as they investigate four separate shootings across the city – all of which happened in less than five hours. Few details are available on the shootings, but police say the first shooting happened...
Man accused in slaying with scissors convicted of lesser charge after inconsistent testimony
A Donaldsonville man accused of fatally stabbing another with a pair of scissors is likely to soon be released after an Ascension Parish jury refused to convict him of second-degree murder but handed down a lesser conviction amid contradictions in an eyewitness's story. The unanimous jury instead settled on the...
