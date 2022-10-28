ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Idaho State Journal

Bannock County Jail employee again charged in connection with death of Olympic speed skater

Documents central to a case accusing a Bannock County detention deputy of exploiting a former Olympic speedskater living in Utah were located inside a secret room, according to court documents the Idaho State Journal obtained Monday. Prosecutors in Utah’s 3rd District Court charged Marina Billings, 50, of Pocatello, on Thursday with financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult and aggravated abuse of a vulnerable adult, both second-degree felonies, court records show. ...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Pocatello man gets probation for attempting to strike an officer

POCATELLO — A man who was tased and arrested after he attempted to punch an officer has been sentenced to probation. Michael James Archer, 27, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of battery on an officer. As part of a plea agreement, two misdemeanor counts of possessing a legend drug without a prescription were dismissed by the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Opening statements begin Tuesday in murder case after jury is picked

IDAHO FALLS — After spending hours in the morning and part of the afternoon, a jury has been selected in the trial of a man accused of murder. Jake Eilander, 37, was present during the jury selection process in a Bonneville County courtroom Monday. Eilander is scheduled for a two-week trial with District Judge Stevan Thompson.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

South Idaho Teen Reported Missing Oct 27

South Idaho police are asking the public for assistance locating a Bannock County teenager who hasn't had contact with family in days. Have you seen Jillian Jo Wall?. Jillian Jo Wall's profile has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Her last contact date is October 27, 2022, and there have been no known updates in this missing person case. Wall, 16, is 5'1" and weighs 120 pounds, according to her profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man allegedly steals vehicle with GPS tracker on it from former employer

IDAHO FALLS — A 24-year-old Idaho Falls man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly stole a vehicle from a car rental company he previously worked for. A case was filed against Ignacio Nathan Prince in August. He had an initial court appearance in Bonneville County on Wednesday. He was charged with two felonies, including burglary and grand theft.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Police investigating after political billboard is vandalized with threatening graffiti

POCATELLO — A political billboard in Pocatello has been vandalized with threatening graffiti. The billboard, advertising State Representative Dustin Manwaring’s re-election campaign, includes a picture of the candidate with the words “re-elect Manwaring” printed in large lettering. Sometime between Friday evening and Saturday morning, the word “kill” was spray-painted onto the billboard with “re-elect” crudely crossed out. What appears to be a coat-hanger was also spray-painted near the neck of the representative’s photo.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Motorcyclist injured in crash with SUV on busy residential street in Pocatello

POCATELLO — A man was injured Tuesday in a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV on a busy residential street in Pocatello, according to local police. A man riding a motorcycle was transported via ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center following a collision with a Nissan Rogue near the intersection of East Walnut Street and Jefferson Avenue shortly before noon, Pocatello police said. The extent of the man’s injuries...
POCATELLO, ID
kmvt

2 killed following vehicle collision in eastern Idaho on Monday

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police in eastern Idaho is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Monday, October 31st, on US30, just west of Lava Hot Springs. A 60-year-old male, from Hansen, and a 58-year-old passenger, also from Hansen, were driving eastbound on US30 in 2008...
LAVA HOT SPRINGS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Trial to begin Monday for man accused of murder behind Planet Fitness in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A trial in Bonneville County is set to begin on Monday for a man accused of second-degree murder after a body was found behind a local gym. The trial for Jake Eilander, 37, is scheduled for two weeks with Judge Stevan Thompson starting on Monday and running until Nov. 10. Jury selection for the trial will begin Monday morning and is expected to last several hours.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello street shut down, residents evacuated after possible grenade found in neighborhood

POCATELLO — A city street was shut down and homes were evacuated after a resident found what appeared to be a grenade on Monday afternoon. The resident found the possible grenade around 1:30 p.m. Monday at a home on South Ninth Avenue between East Whitman and East Bonneville streets near Idaho State University, the Pocatello Fire Department reported. The resident immediately called 911 about the possible unexploded ordnance and Pocatello...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Deputy coroners resign over Roberts allegations

BLACKFOOT — Three Bingham County deputy coroners have resigned as a result of allegations of sexual battery filed last week in Ada County against interim Bingham County Coroner James “Jimmy” Roberts, according to an East Idaho News report. The resignations reportedly take effect Nov. 10, and it...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man hospitalized in rollover crash near Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT – A man was hospitalized early Sunday morning after his vehicle rolled on Interstate 15. The crash happened at milepost 94 near Blackfoot at 2:42 a.m., according to a news release from Idaho State Police. A 32-year-old man from Carrollton, Texas, whose name was not specified, was driving...
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Missing Idaho Falls man found dead after 10-day search

IDAHO FALLS – The body of an Idaho Falls man who’s been missing since Oct. 19 was found Saturday. Ashley Countryman, a spokeswoman for the family of Michael Faller, confirms to EastIdahoNews.com the 73-year-old man is dead. She didn’t have any other information. Faller went camping with...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman sentenced after causing crash that killed motorcyclist

IDAHO FALLS — A local woman charged in a fatal crash that killed a motorcyclist last year has been sentenced to probation. Caybrie DeGarlais, 20, was sentenced by Judge Wiley Dennert to unsupervised probation for misdemeanor inattentive or careless driving after accepting a plea agreement. DeGarlais was originally charged...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

