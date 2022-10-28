Read full article on original website
Bannock County Jail employee again charged in connection with death of Olympic speed skater
Documents central to a case accusing a Bannock County detention deputy of exploiting a former Olympic speedskater living in Utah were located inside a secret room, according to court documents the Idaho State Journal obtained Monday. Prosecutors in Utah’s 3rd District Court charged Marina Billings, 50, of Pocatello, on Thursday with financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult and aggravated abuse of a vulnerable adult, both second-degree felonies, court records show. ...
Pocatello man gets probation for attempting to strike an officer
POCATELLO — A man who was tased and arrested after he attempted to punch an officer has been sentenced to probation. Michael James Archer, 27, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of battery on an officer. As part of a plea agreement, two misdemeanor counts of possessing a legend drug without a prescription were dismissed by the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office.
Opening statements begin Tuesday in murder case after jury is picked
IDAHO FALLS — After spending hours in the morning and part of the afternoon, a jury has been selected in the trial of a man accused of murder. Jake Eilander, 37, was present during the jury selection process in a Bonneville County courtroom Monday. Eilander is scheduled for a two-week trial with District Judge Stevan Thompson.
South Idaho Teen Reported Missing Oct 27
South Idaho police are asking the public for assistance locating a Bannock County teenager who hasn't had contact with family in days. Have you seen Jillian Jo Wall?. Jillian Jo Wall's profile has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Her last contact date is October 27, 2022, and there have been no known updates in this missing person case. Wall, 16, is 5'1" and weighs 120 pounds, according to her profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website.
Man allegedly steals vehicle with GPS tracker on it from former employer
IDAHO FALLS — A 24-year-old Idaho Falls man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly stole a vehicle from a car rental company he previously worked for. A case was filed against Ignacio Nathan Prince in August. He had an initial court appearance in Bonneville County on Wednesday. He was charged with two felonies, including burglary and grand theft.
Police investigating after political billboard is vandalized with threatening graffiti
POCATELLO — A political billboard in Pocatello has been vandalized with threatening graffiti. The billboard, advertising State Representative Dustin Manwaring’s re-election campaign, includes a picture of the candidate with the words “re-elect Manwaring” printed in large lettering. Sometime between Friday evening and Saturday morning, the word “kill” was spray-painted onto the billboard with “re-elect” crudely crossed out. What appears to be a coat-hanger was also spray-painted near the neck of the representative’s photo.
Motorcyclist injured in crash with SUV on busy residential street in Pocatello
POCATELLO — A man was injured Tuesday in a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV on a busy residential street in Pocatello, according to local police. A man riding a motorcycle was transported via ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center following a collision with a Nissan Rogue near the intersection of East Walnut Street and Jefferson Avenue shortly before noon, Pocatello police said. The extent of the man’s injuries...
What the grandfather of a Delphi murder victim told East Idaho News 6 months ago
IDAHO FALLS — Sitting at a table in a large conference room six months ago, Mike Patty told EastIdahoNews.com he was confident police would find the person who killed his granddaughter. Patty spoke with me during CrimeCon in Las Vegas. He and his family were there to talk about...
Man appears in court after allegedly shoving man and causing skull fracture
IDAHO FALLS – A man appeared in court on Thursday after reportedly shoving a man at a bar and causing traumatic injury. Micah Danner, 30, was charged with felony aggravated battery on Sept. 22. According to Idaho Falls police, officers were called around 12:15 a.m. on Aug. 21, with...
2 killed following vehicle collision in eastern Idaho on Monday
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police in eastern Idaho is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Monday, October 31st, on US30, just west of Lava Hot Springs. A 60-year-old male, from Hansen, and a 58-year-old passenger, also from Hansen, were driving eastbound on US30 in 2008...
Authorities offer condolences to family of deceased hunter from Idaho Falls
ARCO – A local family is mourning the loss of a hunter, whose body was found in Butte County after a 10-day search. A news release from the Butte County Sheriff’s Office indicate Michael Faller’s body was found in the North Creek area of Butte County in an area with lots of trees and steep terrain.
Identities released of 2 killed in crash near Lava Hot Springs
Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Monday at approximately 12:10 p.m. on US 30 at milepost 370 just west of Lava Hot Springs. The post Identities released of 2 killed in crash near Lava Hot Springs appeared first on Local News 8.
Two People Killed in Southern Idaho Crash After Driver Crosses Center Line on US30
BANNOCK COUNTY - On Monday, October 31, 2022 at approximately 12:10 p.m., the Idaho State Police were called to a crash involving two vehicles on US30 near milepost 370, just west of Lava Hot Springs in Bannock County. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, a 60-year-old...
Police investigate rollover crash near Blackfoot
The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police. The post Police investigate rollover crash near Blackfoot appeared first on Local News 8.
Trial to begin Monday for man accused of murder behind Planet Fitness in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — A trial in Bonneville County is set to begin on Monday for a man accused of second-degree murder after a body was found behind a local gym. The trial for Jake Eilander, 37, is scheduled for two weeks with Judge Stevan Thompson starting on Monday and running until Nov. 10. Jury selection for the trial will begin Monday morning and is expected to last several hours.
Pocatello street shut down, residents evacuated after possible grenade found in neighborhood
POCATELLO — A city street was shut down and homes were evacuated after a resident found what appeared to be a grenade on Monday afternoon. The resident found the possible grenade around 1:30 p.m. Monday at a home on South Ninth Avenue between East Whitman and East Bonneville streets near Idaho State University, the Pocatello Fire Department reported. The resident immediately called 911 about the possible unexploded ordnance and Pocatello...
Deputy coroners resign over Roberts allegations
BLACKFOOT — Three Bingham County deputy coroners have resigned as a result of allegations of sexual battery filed last week in Ada County against interim Bingham County Coroner James “Jimmy” Roberts, according to an East Idaho News report. The resignations reportedly take effect Nov. 10, and it...
Man hospitalized in rollover crash near Blackfoot
BLACKFOOT – A man was hospitalized early Sunday morning after his vehicle rolled on Interstate 15. The crash happened at milepost 94 near Blackfoot at 2:42 a.m., according to a news release from Idaho State Police. A 32-year-old man from Carrollton, Texas, whose name was not specified, was driving...
Missing Idaho Falls man found dead after 10-day search
IDAHO FALLS – The body of an Idaho Falls man who’s been missing since Oct. 19 was found Saturday. Ashley Countryman, a spokeswoman for the family of Michael Faller, confirms to EastIdahoNews.com the 73-year-old man is dead. She didn’t have any other information. Faller went camping with...
Woman sentenced after causing crash that killed motorcyclist
IDAHO FALLS — A local woman charged in a fatal crash that killed a motorcyclist last year has been sentenced to probation. Caybrie DeGarlais, 20, was sentenced by Judge Wiley Dennert to unsupervised probation for misdemeanor inattentive or careless driving after accepting a plea agreement. DeGarlais was originally charged...
