South Idaho police are asking the public for assistance locating a Bannock County teenager who hasn't had contact with family in days. Have you seen Jillian Jo Wall?. Jillian Jo Wall's profile has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Her last contact date is October 27, 2022, and there have been no known updates in this missing person case. Wall, 16, is 5'1" and weighs 120 pounds, according to her profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website.

BANNOCK COUNTY, ID ・ 9 HOURS AGO