Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Market: Caterpillar, Amgen, Inventiva in Focus
AAPL - Free Report) managed to stem the rot in big-tech giants, and the sector recovered for the week. Moreover, GDP grew modestly in the third quarter, spurring hopes that the market has already bottomed out. With the Fed already seeing results from its stringent policy tightening and intending to go slow, fears of an impending recession are getting allayed.
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 1st
FFNW - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days. First Financial Northwest, Inc. Price and Consensus. First Financial Northwest, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Financial Northwest, Inc. Quote.
Implied Volatility Surging for Adobe (ADBE) Stock Options
ADBE - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Oct 21, 2022 $210.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Find Strong Stocks to Buy in November with New Analyst Coverage
The stock market bounced back in a big way in October. Wall Street spent the last month buying up beaten-down stocks across a wide spectrum of areas based on the idea that a large chunk of the rising interest rate environment and declining earnings had been priced in already. Reports...
PC Connection (CNXN) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?
CNXN - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. CNXN's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, which is known as a "golden cross" in the trading world. There's a reason traders love a golden cross...
5 ETFs That Gained Maximum Investor Love Last Week
SPY - Free Report) , iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (. SDY - Free Report) , SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (. JNK - Free Report) and iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (. LQD - Free Report) dominated the top creation list last week. While...
What's in the Cards for STORE Capital (STOR) in Q3 Earnings?
STOR - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 3 before market open. The company’s results are projected to display year-over-year increases in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. In the last reported quarter, this Scottsdale, AZ-based net-lease REIT delivered a surprise of...
Ford Motor Company (F) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
F - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this company have returned +16.6%, compared to the...
Wall Street Turns Green in October: 5 Leveraged ETF Winners
Wall Street staged a solid comeback last month, with all three major indices logging positive returns. The Dow Jones Industrial Average wrapped up its best month since 1976, surging about 14% in October, while the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index gained about 8% and 3.9%, respectively. This...
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) is a Solid Choice
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 1st
INTC - Free Report) is a manufacturer and seller of computer products and technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.8% downward over the last 60 days. Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (. PPC - Free Report) is a producer of fresh and frozen meat products....
Lazard (LAZ) Stock Up 4.2% on Q3 Earnings Beat, AUM Falls
LAZ - Free Report) shares have gained 4.2% since the release of its third-quarter 2022 results late last week. Adjusted net income per share of 1.05 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents. The reported figure reflects 7% growth on a year-over-year basis. The improved advisory business supported LAZ’s...
What's in Store for SoFi Technologies (SOFI) in Q3 Earnings?
SOFI - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before market open. SOFI’s surprise history has been impressing so far. It witnessed an earnings surprise of 15.2% in the last four quarters (two beats and two meets), on average. Let’s check out the expectations...
Will Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
ARHS - Free Report) . This company, which is in the Zacks Retail - Miscellaneous industry, shows potential for another earnings beat. This company has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The average surprise for the last two quarters was 93.94%.
Tech ETF Winners Amid Big Tech's Acute Slump Last Week
Big tech has just experienced an awful week. Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Meta (FB) and Microsoft (MSFT) together lost over $350 billion in market cap last week due to downbeat earnings and forecasts for the fourth quarter. Meta had its worst week ever and Amazon slumped 13%. Forecasts were particularly...
Is Trending Stock Lennar Corporation (LEN) a Buy Now?
LEN - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this homebuilder have returned +3.3%, compared to the...
4 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy as Dow Seals Record October Gains
U.S. stocks slipped on Oct 31 as investors keep an eye on how much the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates this week to tame stubbornly high inflation. Lest we forget, the Fed’s hawkish stance did batter the stock market for the most part of the year. However, despite Monday’s losses, the major bourses were able to lock in gains for the month of October.
Is Bel Fuse (BELFB) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
Oil Services Stocks & ETFs Jump on Blockbuster Earnings
SLB - Free Report) , which rebranded as SLB last month, posted 28% year-over-year top-line growth, while Halliburton’s (. HAL - Free Report) earnings more than doubled in the third quarter. After many years of underinvestment, energy giants like Exxon Mobil (. XOM - Free Report) and Chevron (
Has Arrow Financial (AROW) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?
AROW - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Arrow Financial is one of 886 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
