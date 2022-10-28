ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

cranberryeagle.com

Charter Homes looks to future, building ‘places’ in Cranberry

For Rob Bowman, president of Charter Homes and Neighborhoods, what makes a neighborhood isn’t solely the houses in it. “What we find today is people think about the place that they live (as) creating moments and memories for very short periods of time, kind of unplanned, ‘let’s get together and do something,’” Bowman said. “That’s what we find people are really looking for.”
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Tribune-Review

Yough River cleanup snags nearly 700 tires

A two-mile stretch of the Youghiogheny River along the Allegheny-Westmoreland border is cleaner after close to 700 tires were removed this summer by a group of volunteers. ”It’s an effort that not only beautifies the river, but also creates a healthier environment for people, fish and wildlife in our area,” said Lisa Cimbala of Irwin, who organized the cleanup with her husband, Alan Hill.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra paid $30K to take 2 state politicians to Europe

HARRISBURG — In the waning days of summer, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra embarked on a whirlwind, nine-city European tour — its first international journey since the pandemic. The orchestra traveled to Germany, Slovenia, and Austria, where it closed the world-renowned Salzburg Festival. It was the only American orchestra...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1963 Warhol painting expected to sell for $80 million at auction

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A piece of art from Pittsburgh artist Andy Warhol is going up for auction, and it's expected to rake in some big bucks.The silkscreen print is called White Disaster and shows a duplicating black-and-white image of a car crash. It was made in 1963 as part of his Death And Disaster series.Auction house Sotheby's said it could sell for around $80 million.Bidding is set to begin on Nov. 16.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Candidate for PA House assaulted outside his Fayette County home

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating after a candidate for the state House of Representatives was assaulted outside of his home Monday morning. Richard Ringer is running as a Democrat in the 51st District to replace outgoing state Rep. Matt Dowling (R). Ringer told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that he heard someone trying to open his garage around 5 a.m. on Monday. Ringer said he found a man outside with a flashlight and confronted him. Ringer said he attempted to tackle the man but lost control.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Shapiro will take action to curb gun violence

Pennsylvania needs a governor who will regulate firearms, and Josh Shapiro can do that. As a young advocate, I fear for myself and everyone around me — especially after the uncalled-for shooting at Kennywood Park in West Mifflin Sept. 24. According to Everytown for Gun Safety, in an average...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wccsradio.com

GARAGE DESTROYED BY BRUSH FIRE IN DAY FULL OF CALLS

A brush fire got out of control and resulted in a garage catching fire in Cherryhill Township yesterday. Indiana County 911 reported a structure fire on Metz Road in Cherryhill Township on Sunday at 12:45 PM. It brought out Cherryhill Township, Clymer, Commodore and Aultman Fire Departments along with the HAZMAT team and Citizen’s Ambulance at that time, with Clyde, Coral-Graceton, Vintondale and Homer City fire crews called in minutes to provide assistance on scene.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA

