cranberryeagle.com
Charter Homes looks to future, building ‘places’ in Cranberry
For Rob Bowman, president of Charter Homes and Neighborhoods, what makes a neighborhood isn’t solely the houses in it. “What we find today is people think about the place that they live (as) creating moments and memories for very short periods of time, kind of unplanned, ‘let’s get together and do something,’” Bowman said. “That’s what we find people are really looking for.”
Jury finds Westmoreland County restaurant intentionally shortchanged workers over $214K
A jury in a federal court in Pennsylvania determined a Delmont restaurant and its owner intentionally shortchanged 15 servers, dishwashers, bussers and cooks more than $214,000 in wages. Picante Mexican Grille — Picante LLC, its successor Picante Grille LLC and its owner Helius Mucino — paid no wages to servers,...
Mosites breaks ground on Allegheny Shores, 'the Sharpsburg Riviera'
A groundbreaking along the Sharpsburg riverfront Monday marked the beginning of a project to reshape the land and reconnect it to the community. The Mosites Co., best known for its redevelopment of the East Liberty commercial corridor, celebrated the launch of a project formerly dubbed R47 and now called Allegheny Shores.
Business owners along local road concerned for safety after car hit pedestrian
VERONA, Pa. — Business owners along Allegheny River Boulevard say cars are flying up and down the road, putting lives at risk. The area has a 25 mph speed limit posted but drivers are going much faster. Sunday a pedestrian was hit by car and business owners in the are say this isn’t the first time.
Yough River cleanup snags nearly 700 tires
A two-mile stretch of the Youghiogheny River along the Allegheny-Westmoreland border is cleaner after close to 700 tires were removed this summer by a group of volunteers. ”It’s an effort that not only beautifies the river, but also creates a healthier environment for people, fish and wildlife in our area,” said Lisa Cimbala of Irwin, who organized the cleanup with her husband, Alan Hill.
See which communities in the Pittsburgh region are the most educated
PITTSBURGH — There are nine ZIP Codes in the Pittsburgh region in which at least 30% of the population have graduate or professional degrees, and there are three that top 40% as the most-educated communities in the region in the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Taking...
nextpittsburgh.com
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra paid $30K to take 2 state politicians to Europe
HARRISBURG — In the waning days of summer, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra embarked on a whirlwind, nine-city European tour — its first international journey since the pandemic. The orchestra traveled to Germany, Slovenia, and Austria, where it closed the world-renowned Salzburg Festival. It was the only American orchestra...
Man killed in 3-vehicle hit-and-run crash in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — A man was killed after he hit two other cars, fled from the scene and crashed in Butler County. According to Jackson Township police, 44-year-old Chad Kozay, from Coraopolis, ran a red light on Lindsay Road and hit two other cars that were traveling northbound on state Route 19.
upmc.com
Crowded Rooms: How Pitt and Carnegie Mellon Researchers Solved a Decades-Old Mystery
A psychedelic movie of stressed cells under a microscope sent a team of kidney physiologists and biologists from the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University on a journey to solve a mystery: How do cells control their volume?. Their study, published today in Cell, explains how the scientists used...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pa. House candidate assaulted amid warnings about election-related threats
A candidate running for a state House seat on Monday morning called 911 after being assaulted at his Fayette County home in what would be the third time in two weeks he has had to call police to his residence. Democrat Richard Ringer said he was bloodied and knocked unconscious...
Local contractor arrested for allegedly failing to deliver on promised work
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A contractor is facing several felony charges for failing to deliver on promised work at three homes in Forest Hills. He was arrested Friday. “It’s disappointing to say the least,” said Tim Rindt, who owns two properties on Washington Road. He paid to...
At least 1 person hospitalized after a motorcycle, vehicle accident in Overbook
OVERBROOK, Pa. — At least one person has been hospitalized after a motorcycle and vehicle accident in Allegheny County. Allegheny County dispatchers say police, firefighters and medics were called to Library Road and Tariff Street in Overbrook at around 7:02 p.m. The status of the victim is unknown at...
1963 Warhol painting expected to sell for $80 million at auction
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A piece of art from Pittsburgh artist Andy Warhol is going up for auction, and it's expected to rake in some big bucks.The silkscreen print is called White Disaster and shows a duplicating black-and-white image of a car crash. It was made in 1963 as part of his Death And Disaster series.Auction house Sotheby's said it could sell for around $80 million.Bidding is set to begin on Nov. 16.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Upcoming meetings, historical society talk and more around the Sewickley area
Leet Civil Service Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at the township building, 194 Ambridge Ave. Leet Board of Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at the township building. Meeting agendas and more information about township activities can be found at leettownship.org. Historic review meeting. Sewickley’s...
Laurel Valley project triggers closures, detours on routes 981, 819 in Mt. Pleasant Township
Closures on routes 981 and 819 are slated to begin Monday as work continues on the first phase of the Laurel Valley Transportation Improvement Project in Mt. Pleasant Township. The closures, which are expected to require detours through mid-November, will affect a section of Route 981 between Hecla and Boyer...
wtae.com
Candidate for PA House assaulted outside his Fayette County home
NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating after a candidate for the state House of Representatives was assaulted outside of his home Monday morning. Richard Ringer is running as a Democrat in the 51st District to replace outgoing state Rep. Matt Dowling (R). Ringer told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that he heard someone trying to open his garage around 5 a.m. on Monday. Ringer said he found a man outside with a flashlight and confronted him. Ringer said he attempted to tackle the man but lost control.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Shapiro will take action to curb gun violence
Pennsylvania needs a governor who will regulate firearms, and Josh Shapiro can do that. As a young advocate, I fear for myself and everyone around me — especially after the uncalled-for shooting at Kennywood Park in West Mifflin Sept. 24. According to Everytown for Gun Safety, in an average...
wccsradio.com
GARAGE DESTROYED BY BRUSH FIRE IN DAY FULL OF CALLS
A brush fire got out of control and resulted in a garage catching fire in Cherryhill Township yesterday. Indiana County 911 reported a structure fire on Metz Road in Cherryhill Township on Sunday at 12:45 PM. It brought out Cherryhill Township, Clymer, Commodore and Aultman Fire Departments along with the HAZMAT team and Citizen’s Ambulance at that time, with Clyde, Coral-Graceton, Vintondale and Homer City fire crews called in minutes to provide assistance on scene.
WPXI reporter tapped as spokesperson for Westmoreland County DA
WPXI reporter Melanie Gillespie Jones will leave her post at the Pittsburgh television station to become the spokesperson for Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli. Jones, 34, of Somerset County is the station’s Westmoreland County Bureau chief and will begin work with the county Nov. 14. “Melanie will launch...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New Stanton man, Seton Hill cybersecurity teacher, wins scholarship for IUP doctoral work
There has never been more need for cybersecurity , given growing concerns about cyberattacks on businesses and institutions and the threat of meddling on behalf of other countries. Brad Messner of New Stanton is teaching potential cybersecurity professionals at Greensburg’s Seton Hill University while continuing his own education in the...
