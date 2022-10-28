ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough says he acted in self-defense, seeks speedy hearing

By Tyler Whetstone and Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel
USA TODAY
KNOXVILLE – Tennessee football player Jaylen McCollough says he acted in self-defense when he punched a drunken stranger who walked into his apartment unexpectedly, and that Knoxville Police Department officers did not interview witnesses to the incident before arresting him.

One of the witnesses, McCollough's roommate and a fellow Vols football player, says the man who entered their apartment was repeatedly asked to leave, "was not making much sense" and appeared drunk, according to a court filing by McCollough's attorney.

McCollough is asking a judge to hold a hearing on the case as soon as possible.

McCollough, a star safety for the No. 3 Vols, has not played since the incident on Oct. 9 and has not publicly commented on his arrest on a felony charge of aggravated assault. He was not suspended from the team, and last week the university office that oversees student conduct declined to discipline McCollough after investigating the incident.

His attorney has asserted McCollough's “ complete innocence ” in a statement. In the filing, McCollough's attorney cites the Tennessee legal provision that allows the use of force against someone "who is unlawfully and forcibly entering a residence."

In a court filing Wednesday seeking to speed up the case, McCollough's attorney included statements from McCollough's roommate, who also plays football for the Vols, and his girlfriend, both of whom were in the apartment when the man entered. Police did not interview McCollough's roommate or girlfriend before arresting him, the filing says, relying instead on the man's account.

The man told police he had been drinking with friends who live in the Fort Sanders apartment complex when he left to get items from a car. The man said when he returned, he accidentally went to the wrong building and knocked on the door, but no one answered, so he opened the unlocked door and walked in to McCollough's apartment.

McCollough's roommate says the man walked in without warning, and eventually backed out of the apartment after being told to leave multiple times. The roommate says McCollough closed the door behind him as he walked into the hallway with the man, who would not step away from the door, became “more aggressive and belligerent” and threatened to come back into the apartment.

At this point, the roommate said, McCollough punched the man in the face one time. The men were nowhere near the stairs, McCollough and his roommate both say, contradicting the man's account to police that he was knocked unconscious when he fell down the stairs after McCollough punched him.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said Monday that McCollough has entered the next stage of potentially returning to the lineup after being cleared by the university. But Heupel didn't put a timetable on it.

On Thursday, Heupel said that McCollough 's status for Tennessee's game vs. Kentucky on Saturday has not changed, but the senior safety has been with the Vols this week.

"So we will see," Heupel said.

Heupel said he's waiting for "the other part of the process" to play out. A Tennessee spokesperson confirmed Heupel was talking about the legal process, which is still ongoing.

McCollough’s attorney, Chloe Akers, declined to comment for this story.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ ByMikeWilson . Tyler Whetstone is a senior investigative reporter for Knox News. Email him at tyler.whetstone@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @tyler_whetstone . Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe .

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough says he acted in self-defense, seeks speedy hearing

WBIR

Here's what you missed during Tennessee vs. Kentucky game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee did it again! After dominating their Kentucky rival 44-6, the Vols had a lot to celebrate!. The game was unforgettable! With their wide receiver, Jalin Hyatt, breaking Tennessee's single-season record to the team remaining their perfect 8-0 record, the night screamed Tennessee. Here are some...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Kick Off Time Set, Broadcast Details Uncertain For Tennessee-Missouri

Tennessee and Missouri’s Nov. 12 matchup at Neyland Stadium kicks off at noon ET. The broadcast details are still uncertain as either CBS or ESPN will broadcast the game. The other game in that flex spot is LSU at Arkansas. The Battle for the Boot kicks off at noon ET and will be on either CBS or ESPN.
COLUMBIA, MO
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Basketball Trolls Kentucky Fans During Football Game

Fresh off of their 99-80 exhibition win over No. 2 Gonzaga on Friday night, the Tennessee basketball team brought the good vibes back from Frisco, Texas to Neyland Stadium. During the second quarter of Tennessee’s game against Kentucky, the Vols basketball team was brought out onto the field during a timeout to commemorate their 2021-2022 SEC Championship. The team soaked up the moment in the spotlight – especially Uros Plavsic, who was dancing with the trophy like he was trying to make it on Dancing With the Stars.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip at Knoxville IHOP

College Gameday and SEC Nation are following the Vols to Georgia next week. Investigators are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon. Retired KCSO K9 receives gifts, support after cancer diagnosis. Updated: 8 hours ago. A retired Knox County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer is living...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

ESPN Computer's Prediction For Georgia vs. Tennessee

Saturday's edition of the Georgia-Tennessee football rivalry will have the highest stakes in the series history as the two teams vie for SEC East supremacy and the top ranking in college football. The Georgia Bulldogs are the reigning national champions and have looked as good or even better than last...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaytradition.com

College GameDay reveals destination for Week 10 broadcast

College GameDay is on the move, ESPN’s popular pre-game college football show heading back to the SEC for a key Week 10 matchup. Saturday night, GameDay announced the show will be heading to Athens, Georgia for a showdown between the Bulldogs and Tennessee. Entering Week 9, those two programs were undefeated and ranked in the top 5, setting up a huge game after the two teams remained unscathed over the weekend.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum, Matt Barrie discuss Tennessee's latest win: 'Any doubts about that defense were eliminated'

There was no question about Tennessee’s dominance as the season progressed, but much of the focus was placed on the offense rather than the defensive unit. Really, there were questions as to if the Volunteers defense would be able to rise to the occasion to the point that this team could become a legitimate postseason contender. That was put to rest as the Vols held the Kentucky Wildcats to a mere 6 points on Saturday in the 44-6 victory — potential first-round quarterback Will Levis and all.
KNOXVILLE, TN
