Etowah County, AL

Man shot dead after police chase ATV in Alabama

By Lee Hedgepeth
 4 days ago

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A man was shot dead following a police chase in Etowah County on Friday, according to law enforcement officials. A statement issued by Etowah County’s Sheriff’s Office did not confirm who shot the man but characterized the shooting as “officer-involved.”

Chickasaw murder suspect family arrested, suspect still on the loose: Mobile Co. Sheriff

The statement from the sheriff’s office said that around 10:30 a.m., a county investigator attempted to stop a four-wheeler on Holliday Circle in the Egypt community. During the pursuit, police claim the man stopped the vehicle on Walker Mountain Road and ran on foot.

“During the foot pursuit a struggle ensued and during the altercation shots where (sic) fired resulting in a fatality,” the sheriff’s office statement claimed.

At the request of Etowah County Sheriff Jonathan Horton, the statement said, Jacksonville State University Center for Applied Forensics and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene will lead the investigation into the incident.

Efforts to contact the victim’s family have so far been unsuccessful.

