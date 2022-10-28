Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Accused Paul Pelosi Attacker David DePape Pleads Not Guilty to Attempted Murder and Other Charges
David DePape pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance after being arrested and charged with attacking the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to NBC news. DePape is accused of breaking into the couple's San Francisco residence and violently assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer. DePape's arraignment in...
New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals
The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview.Oct. 31, 2022.
‘There was a third person inside the house’ during attack on Paul Pelosi
After an attacker showed up at Nancy Pelosi’s house and assaulted her husband, an analysis of the alleged attacker’s social media profile showed an antisemitic, alt-right ideology. NBC News investigative correspondent Tom Winter reports.Oct. 30, 2022.
Denver Post Issues Urgent Appeal To Voters About GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert
"We grieve that this is who represents our great state in Congress," the newspaper's editorial board wrote in its blistering condemnation of the far-right Republican.
NBC Miami
Supreme Court's Chief Justice Temporarily Blocks Release of Trump Tax Returns to House Panel
Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday put a temporary hold on the handover of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a congressional committee. Roberts’ order gives the Supreme Court time to weigh the legal issues in Trump’s emergency appeal to the high court, filed Monday. Without...
