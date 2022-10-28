Read full article on original website
Related
Suspect in hammer attack on Paul Pelosi pleads not guilty to state charges
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The man accused of breaking into U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home and clubbing her husband in the head with a hammer pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to attempted murder and other charges and was ordered to remain jailed without bond.
New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals
The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview.Oct. 31, 2022.
‘There was a third person inside the house’ during attack on Paul Pelosi
After an attacker showed up at Nancy Pelosi’s house and assaulted her husband, an analysis of the alleged attacker’s social media profile showed an antisemitic, alt-right ideology. NBC News investigative correspondent Tom Winter reports.Oct. 30, 2022.
Denver Post Issues Urgent Appeal To Voters About GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert
"We grieve that this is who represents our great state in Congress," the newspaper's editorial board wrote in its blistering condemnation of the far-right Republican.
Pennsylvania court orders election officials to not count ‘undated’ ballots
It's the latest twist in a long-running dispute over ballot-counting in the swing state.
Vetting failings could mean ‘thousands’ of corrupt officers in police – OLD
Hundreds, if not thousands, of corrupt officers may be serving in England and Wales police forces, a watchdog warned as it condemned poor police vetting standards.The chances of someone like Sarah Everard’s murderer Wayne Couzens getting a job as a police officer would have been “clearly reduced” if measures to improve screening checks had been put in place earlier, inspector of constabulary Matt Parr said.His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) looked at eight forces, reviewing hundreds of police vetting files for recent recruits. It said it uncovered too many cases where people, including those with...
Comments / 0