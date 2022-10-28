Read full article on original website
WITN
Jacksonville dentist office collects Halloween candy for a good cause
Jacksonville, N.C. (WITN) - A local dentist office is pulling a reverse trick or treat for a good cause. Lesan Family Dentistry in Jacksonville will be collecting candy on Tuesday, November 1st to support the NC Packs for Patriots non-profit. Pack for Patriots collects candy donations from local dentist offices...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Town offers reward to catch tree vandal
WASHINGTON PARK — When Washington Park mayor Tom Richter was alerted that a group of trees had been cut from the town’s waterfront, he was perplexed. The trees, around 20 small pines planted around 15 years ago, offered protection against storm erosion. Their root mass had helped preserve the riverbank soils along a stretch of moss-covered tree line, the signature feature of one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Beaufort County.
WITN
Haunted Halloween house braces for trick-or-treaters
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - What is Halloween without decorations?. That’s a question one Greenville couple is answering to the next level with their all-out lawn dressing. The fun isn’t just for one night of frights! Brian Taillon and Steven Mueller have been decking out their home all month in preparation for Monday’s finale.
newbernnow.com
The Great Fire of 1922 — Most Devastating Fire in New Bern’s History
It was the most devastating fire in our history, destroying hundreds of buildings and leaving more than 3000 people homeless, largely in the African-American community. And it was 100 years ago on Dec. 1, 2022. A large partnership of local organizations has joined to commemorate this tragic fire and has planned a whole weekend of events to help us learn and remember.
carolinacoastonline.com
Veterans Day Parade canceled; other event slated for Nov. 5
MOREHEAD CITY — Due to a lack of volunteers, the Veterans Day Parade in Morehead City, traditionally held the Saturday before the holiday, is canceled. Instead, the Veterans Coalition of the Crystal Coast will sponsor a Veteran Celebration beginning at 11 a.m. Nov. 5 at the Train Depot in Morehead City. The event will be open to the public, especially to all veterans and their families.
WITN
WITN Halloween Costume Contest winners announced
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s asked you to send your best Halloween costume photos and you delivered. Monday morning WITN revealed the winners of the annual Halloween Costume Contest. There were two categories: adults (18+) and children (17 and younger). Three winners were selected from each group. The winning...
jonescountync.gov
Jones County DSS – Special Meeting Notice
Pursuant to NC Gen. Stat. 143-318.12, the Jones County Department of Social. Services Board will call a special meeting at the Jones County DSS/Health. Department Conference Room located at 418 Hwy 58 N Unit D, Trenton, NC. 28585 on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 beginning at 5:30 p.m. The purpose of.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 29, 30 & 31
Carolyn Gibson Lauffer, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 29, 2022. A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 4 at 2:00 PM at the Buies Creek Cemetery. Friends are welcome to attend. She was a longtime resident of Emerald Isle and enjoyed living near the ocean. Bessie...
wcti12.com
Some empty stores beginning to fill in Kinston, business owners see revitalization hope
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The city of Kinston is beginning to see some promising signs. Officials have been working for years to revitalize the downtown area and now, new businesses are beginning to fill empty storefronts. Owners at Harp and Dill said that this area has the potential for...
carolinacoastonline.com
Online ‘ranking’ website names Pine Knoll Shores best place to retire in North Carolina
PINE KNOLL SHORES — Niche.com has named Pine Knoll Shores the top place for retirees in North Carolina and tabbed Emerald Isle as eighth best. The company said Pine Knoll Shores “is nestled on the ocean side and Bogue Sound side of (Bogue Banks), “combining for a secluded beach experience. The Crystal Coast Country Club is a golfers’ paradise, and there is easy public beach access through a series of designated walkways.”
newbernnow.com
See How the Magic Gets Made during New Bern Artists Studio Tour
Artists from all over New Bern will open the doors to their studios and give people a glimpse of how they create their work on Nov. 5. The tour is self-guided – you can stop by as many studios as you want, and it’s completely free and family-friendly. It runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WITN
Fire breaks out at Winterville home
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A structure fire broke out at a Winterville home Monday night around 10 p.m. The fire happened at 4974 Old Tar Road and about a dozen first responder vehicles were at the scene. According to Winterville Fire Marshall Tony Smart, once first responders arrived on the...
WITN
The 21st annual Crystal Coast Band Classic hosted 22 teams from across the state
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - The Crystal Coast Band Classic hosted 22 high marching bands at Havelock High School competing to be the best all around. Seren Stout is a senior and performed at the competition with New Bern High School’s marching band for one of the last times. “Freaked...
cbs17
SCAM ALERT: Scammer taking money for fake fall event in Goldsboro, city officials warn
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro Parks & Recreation is warning the community about a scam about a fake fall event through Facebook. City officials said they have been made aware of an unauthorized event called “Fall Festival at Herman Park” advertised for Nov. 5 and 6. They...
PhillyBite
5 Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
People & Places: Eastern Carolina Village & Farm Museum
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — History is all around us in Eastern North Carolina. One spot in Pitt County is where you can see firsthand how people lived more than 100 years ago. A trip to the Eastern Carolina Village & Farm Museum is a journey through time, most certainly worthy of your time. “They’re not […]
WNCT
The Silk Press 101
In this series, “C” chat with a Greenville NC hair stylist who educates us on a hairstyle women wear during the Fall and the importance of using the right products to achieve the style known as the “silk press.” Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @HeyitsC_TV.
WITN
Greenville names new police chief
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A veteran police officer has been named Greenville’s next police chief. Greenville City Manager Ann Wall made the announcement official on Monday that Ted Sauls, Jr. is getting the job permanently. Sauls is a nearly 26-year law enforcement veteran who has dedicated his entire career...
WITN
DEPUTIES: DNA links Greenville man to 2018 break-in
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a DNA match led them to arrest a Greenville man for a break-in that happened more than three years ago. Izarion Blango is charged with breaking or entering, safecracking, larceny of a firearm, and attempt to obtain property by false pretense. Pitt County...
