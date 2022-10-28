Read full article on original website
live5news.com
2 dead, child injured in Colleton County crash, highway patrol says
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Colleton County Monday night. The crash happened just after 6 p.m. on Hiers Corner Road, south of Walterboro, according to Master Trooper James Miller. The highway patrol says a 1999 Ford Mustang was traveling...
Man ejected after car hits tree in Colleton County crash, officials say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say a driver crashed into a tree during a collision Sunday morning in Colleton County. The driver was headed south on Lowcountry Highway when he lost control, crossed into northbound lanes, and collided with a large pine tree, just south of Bells Crossroads, around 2 p.m. The high-speed impact […]
WJCL
Hotel Shooting Arrest: Authorities capture suspect in Bluffton Holiday Inn Express incident
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Update 3:24 p.m.: Authorities have arrested a 27-year-old Bluffton man in connection with Tuesday's shooting. According to the BCSO, the 37-year-old victim was found on the fourth floor with a gunshot wound to his arm. He was taken to Savannah for treatment.
BCSO arrests shooting suspect that left 1 man injured at a Bluffton hotel
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) has arrested a 27-year-old suspect in a shooting that took place Tuesday morning. According to police, deputies responded to a report of a shooting at the Holiday Inn Express located at 35 Bluffton Road around 7:00 a.m. on November 1. When officers arrived, they […]
WTGS
Man arrested, charged with attempted murder after shooting at Bluffton hotel
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County deputies arrested a 27-year-old man in connection to an early morning shooting at a hotel in Bluffton Tuesday morning. According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the Holiday Inn Express, at 35 Bluffton Road, shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday. They located a 37-year-old man on the fourth floor of the hotel with a gunshot wound to his arm.
Man accidentally shot while hunting in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – State officials are investigating after a man was reportedly shot by accident while hunting in Colleton County over the weekend. The accident occurred Saturday morning when emergency officials were called to respond around 10:20 a.m., according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials. The man and other hunters met with rescue officials […]
WTGS
Chatham County to participate in statewide tornado drill Wednesday
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County emergency officials want residents to know that the County is participating in The Georgia Emergency Management Agency's statewide tornado drill Wednesday morning. The county will be testing its emergency siren system which has multiple locations across the region. County officials said that...
WJCL
GSP searching for driver involved in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating after one person was killed and another was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Savannah on Sunday. It happened at the intersection of Ogeechee Road and Gamble Road at around 2:30 a.m. According to GSP, the two pedestrians...
Police investigating Saturday shooting in Walterboro
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Walterboro are investigating after a man was shot over the weekend. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the man was injured by a gunshot to the leg before a deputy was flagged down to his location, just before 2 p.m. The man, located in the area of Wichman and […]
Officials: Child flown to hospital following four-wheeler crash in Colleton Co.
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials said a child was seriously injured after a four-wheeler crash that happened Thursday afternoon. According to officials, the small child was taken by her parents to meet with fire-rescue crews near Cottageville Highway. The child was treated and transported to a CARE Flight located on a […]
As search enters week 3 there’s still no sign of little Quinton Simon
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — As the search enters its third week, there’s been no sign of little Quinton Simon. Federal agents and Chatham County Police Investigators were back in a nearby landfill on Monday. The 20-month-old little boy was last seen almost a month ago at his home in southwest Chatham County. Police told […]
CCSO: Man seriously hurt after being shot multiple times in Hollywood, deputies investigating
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting after a man was reportedly shot multiple times, leaving him seriously injured, over the weekend in Hollywood. According to a report, deputies were called to the Medical University of South Carolina after learning that a patient was transported after being shot Sunday night […]
Reporters help family find brother who died in 2007
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — In 2009, while scouring the internet to piece together any information she could on her missing brother, Ruth Bueso came across an article in the Island Packet announcing he had died two years earlier. In her first email to Tim Donnelly and Daniel Brownstein, the former Island Packet reporters […]
wtoc.com
Temporary service changes begin for Chatham Area Transit
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transport has admittedly struggled with delays caused by driver shortages over the last few months. To combat this, they implemented some service changes today. ”A lot of the schedule has changed, and again, it’s in an effort to make sure we’re gonna be where...
wtoc.com
Fort Stewart leaders receive training on identifying, preventing mold
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Mold remediation training isn’t necessarily new to Fort Stewart, but this class of 35 are learning everything about it at a time when mold has run rampant here over the summer. “Going in and seeing the mold situation within a lot of these rooms...
Man critically injured in Colleton County crash Thursday night
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- One person suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Colleton County on Thursday. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, the auto versus pedestrian collision happened around 8:50 p.m. on US Highway 21 near Phoenix Circle. Witnesses told authorities that the incident was related to street racing. The victim […]
Colleton County High School band captain dies unexpectedly
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County High School community is remembering a student who passed away over the weekend. According to the Colleton County High School Band of Blues, band captain, Delaine Ford passed away “unexpectedly” but didn’t share any details. Ford was a senior at Colleton County High School. “We are deeply […]
WRDW-TV
Illegal immigrant convicted in murder of Ga. whistleblower
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A federal jury unanimously convicted an illegal immigrant for his role in a conspiracy to kill a man who exposed a multi-million-dollar scheme to fraudulently employ undocumented workers. Juan Rangel-Rubio, 45, of Rincon, a citizen of Mexico illegally in the United States, was found guilty after...
WTGS
Rincon resident pleads guilty to murdering whistleblower in illegal labor conspiracy
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTGS) — An illegal alien from Mexico, who resided in Rincon, was found guilty for his role in a conspiracy to kill a whistleblower in an illegal labor conspiracy. Juan Rangel-Rubio, 45, of Rincon, a citizen of Mexico and illegal alien in the United States, was found...
WJCL
Burke County high school football coach suffers heart attack during game, collapses
JESUP, Ga. — Update 2:30 p.m.:Burke County Public Schools issued a statement Tuesday which read:. "Burke County High School football coach Eric Parker is recovering in the hospital after collapsing on the field during the game in Wayne County last night. Coach Parker's wife, Rashann, said, "Thanks to God and the quick actions of our athletic trainer and the Wayne County Medical personnel, he is alert and doing well."
