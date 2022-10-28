ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardeeville, SC

Comments / 0

 

live5news.com

2 dead, child injured in Colleton County crash, highway patrol says

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Colleton County Monday night. The crash happened just after 6 p.m. on Hiers Corner Road, south of Walterboro, according to Master Trooper James Miller. The highway patrol says a 1999 Ford Mustang was traveling...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WTGS

Man arrested, charged with attempted murder after shooting at Bluffton hotel

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County deputies arrested a 27-year-old man in connection to an early morning shooting at a hotel in Bluffton Tuesday morning. According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the Holiday Inn Express, at 35 Bluffton Road, shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday. They located a 37-year-old man on the fourth floor of the hotel with a gunshot wound to his arm.
BLUFFTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man accidentally shot while hunting in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – State officials are investigating after a man was reportedly shot by accident while hunting in Colleton County over the weekend. The accident occurred Saturday morning when emergency officials were called to respond around 10:20 a.m., according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials. The man and other hunters met with rescue officials […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WTGS

Chatham County to participate in statewide tornado drill Wednesday

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County emergency officials want residents to know that the County is participating in The Georgia Emergency Management Agency's statewide tornado drill Wednesday morning. The county will be testing its emergency siren system which has multiple locations across the region. County officials said that...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

GSP searching for driver involved in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating after one person was killed and another was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Savannah on Sunday. It happened at the intersection of Ogeechee Road and Gamble Road at around 2:30 a.m. According to GSP, the two pedestrians...
SAVANNAH, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Police investigating Saturday shooting in Walterboro

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Walterboro are investigating after a man was shot over the weekend. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the man was injured by a gunshot to the leg before a deputy was flagged down to his location, just before 2 p.m. The man, located in the area of Wichman and […]
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO: Man seriously hurt after being shot multiple times in Hollywood, deputies investigating

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting after a man was reportedly shot multiple times, leaving him seriously injured, over the weekend in Hollywood. According to a report, deputies were called to the Medical University of South Carolina after learning that a patient was transported after being shot Sunday night […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Reporters help family find brother who died in 2007

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — In 2009, while scouring the internet to piece together any information she could on her missing brother, Ruth Bueso came across an article in the Island Packet announcing he had died two years earlier. In her first email to Tim Donnelly and Daniel Brownstein, the former Island Packet reporters […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

Temporary service changes begin for Chatham Area Transit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transport has admittedly struggled with delays caused by driver shortages over the last few months. To combat this, they implemented some service changes today. ”A lot of the schedule has changed, and again, it’s in an effort to make sure we’re gonna be where...
SAVANNAH, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Man critically injured in Colleton County crash Thursday night

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- One person suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Colleton County on Thursday. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, the auto versus pedestrian collision happened around 8:50 p.m. on US Highway 21 near Phoenix Circle. Witnesses told authorities that the incident was related to street racing. The victim […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Colleton County High School band captain dies unexpectedly

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County High School community is remembering a student who passed away over the weekend. According to the Colleton County High School Band of Blues, band captain, Delaine Ford passed away “unexpectedly” but didn’t share any details. Ford was a senior at Colleton County High School. “We are deeply […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Illegal immigrant convicted in murder of Ga. whistleblower

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A federal jury unanimously convicted an illegal immigrant for his role in a conspiracy to kill a man who exposed a multi-million-dollar scheme to fraudulently employ undocumented workers. Juan Rangel-Rubio, 45, of Rincon, a citizen of Mexico illegally in the United States, was found guilty after...
RINCON, GA
WJCL

Burke County high school football coach suffers heart attack during game, collapses

JESUP, Ga. — Update 2:30 p.m.:Burke County Public Schools issued a statement Tuesday which read:. "Burke County High School football coach Eric Parker is recovering in the hospital after collapsing on the field during the game in Wayne County last night. Coach Parker's wife, Rashann, said, "Thanks to God and the quick actions of our athletic trainer and the Wayne County Medical personnel, he is alert and doing well."
BURKE COUNTY, GA

