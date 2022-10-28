ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Brooklyn parolee fatally shot in Crown Heights recalled as community-oriented family man: ‘Took care of his family’

A Brooklyn parolee who served time for robbery was killed in a shooting early Tuesday, and was remembered by loved ones as a community-oriented man who made it a priority to take care of his siblings after their mother died. “He’s like the head of the family,” said the man’s aunt, Michelle Bradshaw. “He stepped into big shoes because his mom was gone. We’re just shocked. We’re blindsided by ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn man nabbed for allegedly beating man, 78, on NYC subway

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man is accused of punching a 78-year-old man who asked him to turn down the volume of his music aboard a Manhattan subway train Thursday, police said. Reginald Matthews, 31, was arrested Monday and charged with assault on a victim 65 or older, according to the NYPD. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Tributes held at Bronx deli partly run by family decimated by house fire

NEW YORK -- Candles and balloons are now part of a growing memorial outside King Deli in the Bronx, where the community is coming together to remember a family devastated by fire.Patrons say one of the victims in Sunday's house fire helped run the business in the Morrisania neighborhood. CBS2's Tim McNicholas has more on how that community is rallying around the family."I'm devastated. I grew up with them," one person said.It is more than just a deli to the people in the neighborhood. They lit candles, signed messages of love, and even wept. To them, it's an institution."This is...
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Police investigating after body of man found hanging at Manhattan pier

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating after a resident discovered the body of a man hanging from a tree near Pier 42. Police said the grisly find was reported at around 7:48 pm. A 911 call was made to report the body of a man hanging from a tree limb in an area of the East River Greenway near the pier. Pier 42 is located on the lower east side of Manhattan along the southern end of the East River. The NYPD reported today that the death was ruled a suicide. The victim was The post Police investigating after body of man found hanging at Manhattan pier appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Brazen criminal shot cashier door at New York City convenience store, robbed cashier

NEW YORK, NY – A brazen criminal forced his way into the protected cashier’s booth at a New York City convenience store on October 16th. In a video released by the NYPD today, the video shows the suspect approaching the cashier’s window. Police said after the video, the man pulled a gun and shot at the door to the cashier’s booth, forcing it open. Once inside he went into an area where the employee went to hide, forcing him back to the cashier booth where he robbed the store and clerk. The incident happened at around 5:55 pm at 531 The post Brazen criminal shot cashier door at New York City convenience store, robbed cashier appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Construction worker falls from Queens bridge and is struck by car on highway below: NYPD

A 34-year-old construction worker was killed Tuesday after he fell onto the Van Wyck Expressway in Queens, where he was struck by a passing car, police said. The hardhat was on the catwalk of the Roosevelt Ave. Bridge above Flushing Creek when he lost his balance about 10:20 a.m., cops said. He fell onto the north-bound Van Wyck Expressway below, where he was hit by the oncoming car. EMS ...
QUEENS, NY
BronxVoice

Tattoo Crook Helps Himself to Cash

BRONX - Cops are looking for a crook who ripped off a Bronx tattoo parlor. The NYPD released surveillance video of the crook robbing the tattoo shop in the busy HUB commercial district over the summer.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Victim of brutal NYC subway assault has warning for other riders

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 78-year-old man is speaking out after he was brutally assaulted on a Manhattan subway train. The victim said he told a fellow subway rider to turn down his loud music, and that request resulted in violence. The 78-year-old said he was attacked by a man and a woman […]
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Cops Recover Gun Used in Shooting at Lee Zeldin's Home, Make Arrest

Suffolk County Police have recovered a gun used in the Oct. 9 shooting at Rep. Lee Zeldin's Shirley home, and made an unrelated (for now) arrest as well. Noah Green was arraigned and ordered held on $750,000 cash bail or $7.5 million partially secured bond, the Suffolk County DA's office said Tuesday. He faces charges of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Shore News Network

Suspect wanted for luring 7-year-old girl inside NYC apartment building

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for an unidentified black male who attempted to lure a 7-year-old girl inside a Brooklyn apartment building. According to detectives, at around 5:30 pm on Friday, the man approached the young girl and offered her money to ‘perform a sexual act’. The man then exposed himself to the child. The suspect fled the scene and is now being sought by police. The child was physically unharmed during the incident. The post Suspect wanted for luring 7-year-old girl inside NYC apartment building appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy