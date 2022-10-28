Want to break into the Alabama film industry? This workshop could help

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Producer and podcast host Samm Brown said the pandemic hit the Alabama film industry hard, but the business is roaring back. That’s why he and other industry professionals will be at Mobile’s Crescent Theater Saturday, Oct. 29 for the Breaking Into the Alabama Film Industry workshop.

Brown, an Alabama native, is one of seven speakers who will discuss how they found success in the Alabama film industry. The event is presented by Pretty Girl Floyd Films and Red Carpet Casting.

“This event is for everyone,” Brown said. “It’s for anyone who’s interested in film, anybody that has ever had an interest but didn’t know where to start.”

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Crescent Theater in downtown Mobile. What should you bring?

“Themselves,” Brown said, laughing. “People should bring a good attitude and enthusiasm and just be ready to ask questions and learn. Eagerness goes a very long way in the film community.”

You can find tickets for Saturday’s event here .

Guest Speakers:

Sidney Floyd : recording artist and award-winning actress

Bruce Larsen : special effects and makeup artist

Zach DePolo : prop master, production designer

Samm Brown : podcast host and producer

Stephen Savage : locations manager

Ginger McNAmara : casting director, photographer, producer

Jennifer Floyd : Award-winning producer, writer, director

