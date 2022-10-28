ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

KELOLAND TV

Anonymous tip line rolled out for SD schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You’ve likely heard the phrase, “If you see something, say something.”. A resource that just rolled out in South Dakota can help students, school staff, and community members speak up anonymously. It’s called Safe2Say South Dakota. South Dakota launched the Safe2Say...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

DSS: Adoptive families needed in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are more than 100 children eligible for adoption in South Dakota, according to the Department of Social Services (DSS). DSS says there is “an ongoing need” for families willing to adopt siblings, older children, and children with medical and behavioral needs.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

November is Adoption Awareness Month in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There is an ongoing need for parents willing to adopt siblings, older children, and young people with complex medical and behavioral needs, with more than 100 children and teens in foster care in need of adoption in South Dakota. According to a press release...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Native man fired over photo with Republican governor

A Native man from Crow Creek, South Dakota, was fired this week after a photo of him making a lewd gesture while standing beside Republican Gov. Kristi Noem went viral. Stefen Monteau worked as a cook at a cafe that Noem visited recently. Her staff posted the photo of her standing beside Monteau and another woman that became widely shared on social media after people noticed Monteau's middle finger on his right hand was raised.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota ready to start medical donation program

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota pharmacies will soon be able to voluntarily accept many types of unopened prescriptions and medical devices that can be donated to other patients. The Legislature’s Rules Review Committee gave the proposed regulations the go-ahead Tuesday. “I like the program,” Senator Timothy Johns, a...
GEORGIA STATE
KELOLAND TV

A conversation with the South Dakota gubernatorial candidates

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2022 election is on November 8 and we’re hearing from the South Dakota gubernatorial candidates in the final stretch of the campaign. From the grocery sales tax to recreational marijuana, KELOLAND News asked questions you, the viewers, had for the candidates. KELOLAND...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
wpr.org

Voters in dry Wisconsin town to vote on allowing alcohol sales for the first time

Amid the high-stake races for governor and senate, one Wisconsin community is asking voters to decide on an issue closer to home: Should their dry town stay dry?. Voters in a rural Barron County Town of Stanfold will vote on a non-binding referendum Nov. 8, asking whether the community should allow alcohol sales for the first time. The question on the ballot is the result of the small town's political debate over a local couple's dream of opening a winery.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
KELOLAND TV

SD video lottery businesses told to keep posting odds

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — An attempt to modernize a requirement that video lottery businesses in South Dakota show the odds of winning has been blocked. A 1991 state law requires businesses post odds of winning at or near video lottery terminals. The South Dakota Lottery Commission wanted to let them post a computer link to a state website showing odds for each game.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

How big is the Palmer Gulch Fire?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A wildfire that sparked Saturday afternoon in the Black Hills between Hill City and the Black Elk Peak Wilderness Area has grown to 91 acres as of Monday morning. The U.S. Forest Service notes that the fire, now 40% contained, is currently burning along...
HILL CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

SD 244 structure near Mt. Rushmore to be replaced

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Transportation Commission has decided to go ahead with replacing a structure on one of the state highways leading up to Mount Rushmore, despite the only bid on the project being 28% over the estimated cost. Heavy Constructors Inc. of Rapid City...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

South Dakota troopers man sobriety checkpoints in November

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety is once again giving drivers a heads-up that sobriety checkpoints will be conducted across the state. Highway Patrol troopers, with local law enforcement help, will conduct 13 checkpoints in 11 counties during November. This includes Pennington, Lawrence, Meade and Jackson counties.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Officials warn of scam in western South Dakota

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in western South Dakota are warning residents of a phone scam. People have reported, according to the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office, receiving calls where the scammer claims to be a Pennington County deputy or a federal agent. Officials say the caller...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

On food-tax repeal, Noem attempts 180-degree turn

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State lawmakers have been trying to repeal or reduce South Dakota’s sales tax on food since at least 1997 when the Legislature first started putting its records on the Internet. So where do South Dakota’s current candidates for governor stand?. Democrat Jamie Smith,...

