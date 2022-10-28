Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Anonymous tip line rolled out for SD schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You’ve likely heard the phrase, “If you see something, say something.”. A resource that just rolled out in South Dakota can help students, school staff, and community members speak up anonymously. It’s called Safe2Say South Dakota. South Dakota launched the Safe2Say...
KELOLAND TV
DSS: Adoptive families needed in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are more than 100 children eligible for adoption in South Dakota, according to the Department of Social Services (DSS). DSS says there is “an ongoing need” for families willing to adopt siblings, older children, and children with medical and behavioral needs.
dakotanewsnow.com
November is Adoption Awareness Month in South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There is an ongoing need for parents willing to adopt siblings, older children, and young people with complex medical and behavioral needs, with more than 100 children and teens in foster care in need of adoption in South Dakota. According to a press release...
redlakenationnews.com
Native man fired over photo with Republican governor
A Native man from Crow Creek, South Dakota, was fired this week after a photo of him making a lewd gesture while standing beside Republican Gov. Kristi Noem went viral. Stefen Monteau worked as a cook at a cafe that Noem visited recently. Her staff posted the photo of her standing beside Monteau and another woman that became widely shared on social media after people noticed Monteau's middle finger on his right hand was raised.
dakotafreepress.com
Noem’s Money Mostly from Elsewhere; Smith Powered Mostly by South Dakota Dollars
As Kristi Noem brings out-of-state political celebs to campaign for her in Sioux Falls, John Hult of South Dakota Searchlight notes that Noem continues to be mostly funded by out-of-state donors:. Around 80% of the individual donor addresses listed on Gov. Kristi Noem’s most recent campaign finance filing are out-of-state,...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota ready to start medical donation program
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota pharmacies will soon be able to voluntarily accept many types of unopened prescriptions and medical devices that can be donated to other patients. The Legislature’s Rules Review Committee gave the proposed regulations the go-ahead Tuesday. “I like the program,” Senator Timothy Johns, a...
KELOLAND TV
A conversation with the South Dakota gubernatorial candidates
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2022 election is on November 8 and we’re hearing from the South Dakota gubernatorial candidates in the final stretch of the campaign. From the grocery sales tax to recreational marijuana, KELOLAND News asked questions you, the viewers, had for the candidates. KELOLAND...
wpr.org
Voters in dry Wisconsin town to vote on allowing alcohol sales for the first time
Amid the high-stake races for governor and senate, one Wisconsin community is asking voters to decide on an issue closer to home: Should their dry town stay dry?. Voters in a rural Barron County Town of Stanfold will vote on a non-binding referendum Nov. 8, asking whether the community should allow alcohol sales for the first time. The question on the ballot is the result of the small town's political debate over a local couple's dream of opening a winery.
KELOLAND TV
SD video lottery businesses told to keep posting odds
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — An attempt to modernize a requirement that video lottery businesses in South Dakota show the odds of winning has been blocked. A 1991 state law requires businesses post odds of winning at or near video lottery terminals. The South Dakota Lottery Commission wanted to let them post a computer link to a state website showing odds for each game.
KELOLAND TV
How can elected officials advocate with regard to a ballot question in SD?
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Polls will open on Election Day in one week, and Initiated Measure 27 is on the South Dakota ballot; it would legalize recreational marijuana for adults who are at least 21 years old. When Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken attended a news conference and...
KELOLAND TV
How big is the Palmer Gulch Fire?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A wildfire that sparked Saturday afternoon in the Black Hills between Hill City and the Black Elk Peak Wilderness Area has grown to 91 acres as of Monday morning. The U.S. Forest Service notes that the fire, now 40% contained, is currently burning along...
gowatertown.net
Feeding South Dakota providing Thanksgiving Meal giveaway for 12th straight year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–Feeding South Dakota, the state’s largest hunger-relief organization, will provide food for Thanksgiving Meal giveaways across the state for the 12th year in a row. “Record-high prices have impacted so many families in South Dakota,” CEO Lori Dykstra shared. “We want to do everything possible to...
KELOLAND TV
Arnold Schwarzenegger, pet donkey surprise election workers during online meeting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Election workers in North Carolina had not one but two surprise guests during a meeting Monday. Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger joined election administrators from all 100 of the state’s counties virtually to give them a jolt of motivation ahead of Election Day. During...
Electric school buses will soon make their way to South Dakota
Some South Dakota schools will soon have electric buses in their fleet as part of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program.
KELOLAND TV
SD 244 structure near Mt. Rushmore to be replaced
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Transportation Commission has decided to go ahead with replacing a structure on one of the state highways leading up to Mount Rushmore, despite the only bid on the project being 28% over the estimated cost. Heavy Constructors Inc. of Rapid City...
newsfromthestates.com
Noem’s sales-tax promise shows panic during a campaign that should be easy
Gov. Kristi Noem attends an event Oct. 12, 2022, at a Sioux Falls grocery store. (John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight) Kristi Noem’s sudden interest in repealing the sales tax on groceries seems like a desperate campaign tactic for a governor who should be coasting to reelection. It shocked legislators, and...
kotatv.com
South Dakota troopers man sobriety checkpoints in November
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety is once again giving drivers a heads-up that sobriety checkpoints will be conducted across the state. Highway Patrol troopers, with local law enforcement help, will conduct 13 checkpoints in 11 counties during November. This includes Pennington, Lawrence, Meade and Jackson counties.
KELOLAND TV
Officials warn of scam in western South Dakota
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in western South Dakota are warning residents of a phone scam. People have reported, according to the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office, receiving calls where the scammer claims to be a Pennington County deputy or a federal agent. Officials say the caller...
This Might Just Be the Best Ranch in all of South Dakota
It sprawls over a massive 47,000 acres and has some of the best amenities of any ranch in the country. This South Dakota Ranch (and we're not talking about the dressing) has some majestic scenery, and it's also home to some of the best hunting and fishing in the entire nation.
KELOLAND TV
On food-tax repeal, Noem attempts 180-degree turn
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State lawmakers have been trying to repeal or reduce South Dakota’s sales tax on food since at least 1997 when the Legislature first started putting its records on the Internet. So where do South Dakota’s current candidates for governor stand?. Democrat Jamie Smith,...
