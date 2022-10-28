ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna Drops New Music Video ‘Lift Me Up,’ Her First in 6 YRS

By BridgetEE
 4 days ago
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / GettyRihanna fans should be geeked today, Wakanda has returned and so has Rihanna!!

Singer Rihanna is always in the news for her humanitarian work, her entrepreneurial works, her ralationship with rapper A$AP Rocky and being a new mommy of 5 months but the one thing Rihanna fans haven’t seen the 9 time Grammy award winning singer in the news for, is new music.

Rihanna’s Navy the wait is over, the Barbados native dropped her first single in six years on Thursday night: “Lift Me Up” the first offering from the highly-anticipated ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ soundtrack. But wait there is more. Not only did Rihanna drop new music, “Lift Me Up” comes in the form of an emotional music video as well.

The song was written by Rihanna, fellow artist Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson and “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler as a tribute to the late “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman.

Rihanna’s Navy let us hear say it loud “WAKANDA FOREVER” then take a look and listen to Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” below.

Source: Radio One Digital

