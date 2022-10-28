Read full article on original website
White House nixed 4-star promotion for Army officer: report
An Army general’s promotion to the four-star rank was rejected by the White House after he came under scrutiny for the slow response time securing the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, effectively moving the officer into retirement, according to a news report. The Washington Post first reported that the...
‘Secure, survive, strike’: The Navy’s new approach for cyber dominance
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Navy this month highlighted the values the service is using to shape its cyberspace investments and improve its day-to-day digital posture, including what one official described as the ability to “fight hurt.”. The Cyberspace Superiority Vision, announced Oct. 28, contains three tenets: secure, survive...
Marine Talent Management 2030: Flawed foundation, flawed document
When a contractor builds a structure and flaws are exposed in its foundation, it is time to become concerned about the integrity of the rest of what that contractor built. Such is the case with Talent Management 2030, a document that charts a new course for the Marine Corps’ personnel system.
Navy ends safety standdown for part of the T-45C Goshawk jet fleet
The Navy resumed flight operations for part of its T-45C Goshawk jet trainer fleet Monday after a two-week grounding, but officials are declining to say how many of the aircraft are actually returning to the skies. Flights for the Goshawks, which are used to train Navy and Marine Corps fighter...
New Army social media policy pushes stricter rules
The Army is taking a tougher stance on social media use, according to a new service-wide policy announced last week. The new guidance released Thursday governs what information troops can share on their personal accounts and from which accounts Army officials can post. The guidance also calls for more training for key personnel, transparency when posts are removed, and restrictions on using new, untested social media platforms before they’re officially vetted.
Lloyd Austin to visit 18th Airborne Corps troops returning from Europe
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is scheduled to meet today with soldiers from the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps who returned home yesterday to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, after a nine-month deployment to Europe. The corps deployed 300 service members to Germany in February to reinforce NATO’s eastern member states...
