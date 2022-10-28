Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thevillagereporter.com
Swanton White 3rd/4th Grade Flag Football Wins League Championships
SILVER BRACKET CHAMPS … On October 16th at Biddle Park in Wauseon, the Swanton White 3rd/4th grade flag football team captured the Silver Bracket league title. Swanton defeated Archbold Navy 25-14 in the championship game. The team is comprised of: Front Row-Aden Wilkes, Kyle Yeager, Finn Dowling, Lucas Miller. Second Row-Reed Reiner, Dez Boyd, Holden Gasche, Colin Moll, and coach Nick Tyson (back).
thevillagereporter.com
Wauseon @ Van Wert Playoff Football
VAN WERT – Cougar standout quarterback Aidan Pratt passed for 138 yards and ran for 63 yards and two scores as Van Wert knocked Wauseon out of the playoffs for the second straight season. After being stopped on their first two possessions, the Cougars third possession was setup with...
thevillagereporter.com
Riverside Greens Golf Course Near Stryker Closing
Riverside Greens Golf Course in Stryker will be holding its final day of operation on Monday, October 31st. The golf course has been sold but it is not known if it will be reopening with new owners. Due to the closing of the course, schools who have used the location...
thevillagereporter.com
Liberty-Benton @ Archbold Playoff Football
ARCHBOLD – Liberty-Benton’s offense scored eight touchdowns on its first nine possessions, including scoring after three Archbold turnovers, as the Eagles downed Archbold in the first round of the Division V Region 18 playoffs 63-35. Liberty-Benton (8-3) will travel to Liberty Center for a second-round game on Friday, November 5. The Tigers (11-0) topped Port Clinton, 61-20.
thevillagereporter.com
Nick Lanzer Takes First Place At Archbold Chamber Of Commerce Run For The Pumpkins 5K
GOOOOOOOOO … Children age 13 and under begin taking their lap around the Archbold high school track for the Goblin Kids Run. (PHOTOS BY AMY WENDT, STAFF) Saturday’s crisp, sunny morning air made for a perfect weekend run! On Saturday, October 29, several area adults and children signed-in for the Third Annual Run For the Pumpkins 5K and Goblin Kid Run at the Archbold High School.
thevillagereporter.com
Swanton Bison Farm Holding Annual Pumpkin Drop-Off Event
Bracy Gold Bison Ranch is holding their fourth annual Great Pumpkin Drop-Off on Saturday, November 5. The ranch is inviting everyone to come out to the ranch and bring old pumpkins to feed the Bison through the cold winter months.
thevillagereporter.com
King’s Furniture In West Unity Closing Their Doors
BUSINESS CLOSING ... Owners Jason King and Carrie King are closing down KingsFurniture to focus on the Holly Jolly Christmas Shop that they own inWest Unity and Swanton. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) King’s Sleep Shop and Home Furnishings, West Unity’s most famous business and possibly the village’s most successful...
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY PORT AUTHORITY: Rupp Provides Grass Roots #1 Construction Project Progress
PROGRESS … Sean Rupp updates Williams County Port Authority on Grass Roots #1 building progress while Dawn Fitzcharles looks on. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF) The Williams County Port Authority met on Wednesday, October 26 in the East Annex Conference Room. Board members present included: Dawn Fitzcharles, Sean Rupp, John Drinnon, Richard Reed and Bart Westfall.
thevillagereporter.com
Archbold Continues Work On Disc Golf Course
PATH … Covered in colored fall leaves is the cleared path which will soon be Archbold’s Disc Golf Course in the wooded area at the south end of Woodland Park. (PHOTO PROVIDED) A very fast-growing sport today is disc golf, which is a sport much like golf. Although...
thevillagereporter.com
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brennen Friend (Montpelier)
The male Athlete of the Week is Montpelier football player Brennen Friend. Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.
thevillagereporter.com
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Leah McQuade (Archbold)
The female Athlete of the Week is Archbold soccer player Leah McQuade. Last week, McQuade was named NWOAL Player of the Year by league coaches. Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.
thevillagereporter.com
Changes Coming To Skye Cinema In Wauseon
The Wauseon movie theater, Skye Cinema, has major changes in the works. First and foremost, new reclining seats will be taking the place of the current seats in four of the auditoriums. Currently, the plan is to focus on these four rooms first and switch over the other ones later.
thevillagereporter.com
Hilltop Class Of 1972 Celebrates 50th Class Reunion
CLASS REUNION … Hilltop High School class of 1972 held their 50th class reunion on October 15, 2022 at Sullivan’s in Wauseon, Ohio. They had a great evening of visiting and reminiscing. Pictured above are (front row, left to right): Amy Bly Huston, Connie Porath Ruffer and Holly...
thevillagereporter.com
Relay For Life’s Glow Party Dance Slated For November 5 Near Swanton
CANCER FUNDRAISER … Shown at a past Glow Party are: Brynn Trumbull, Risa Trumbull, and Ryley Ritz. Outside of the Evergreen School District, possibly the best kept secret is the Glow Party Dance Fundraiser. A cancer awareness fundraiser, Relay For Life is in charge of the Glow Party. The...
thevillagereporter.com
FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Approve Development Application For Skye Cinema
COMMISSIONERS… Commissioners Jeff Rupp and Joe Short discuss items during the short session held on Thursday, October 27th. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Fulton County Commissioners held their meeting on Tuesday, October 25th. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer. Commissioners...
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Quarterly Investment Meeting Held With County Treasurer
INVESTMENT UPDATE … Williams County Treasurer Kellie Gray gave her quarterly report to the commissioners during the morning of October 24, 2022. Seated beside her is incoming new commissioner Bart Westfall and across from her are Commissioners Terry Rummel and Lew Hilkert. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) Williams County...
thevillagereporter.com
The Galbraith Clan To Perform At Zion Church Near Wauseon
The Galbraith Clan, a family music group, will be presenting a concert at the Zion Church on Sunday, November 6, 2022. The concert will start at 4:00 PM. The church is located east of Wauseon, OH at 4533 Co. Rd. 11 between Co. Rds. D and E, 2 ½ miles south of US20A (Airport Hwy.).
thevillagereporter.com
Life Changing Church Mission Team Returns To Santo Domingo
OCTOBER 22 TEAM … Sporting their team shirts that say Love Like Jesus, in English and in Spanish, the mission team who went to Santo Domingo from Life Changing Church was made up of (back row) Mitchell Smith, Tanner Wall and Scott Ray; (front row) Aleasha Smith, Aleesha Wall, Amy Ray, Tori flower, Rhonda Walz and Dani Brubaker. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
thevillagereporter.com
FCCC Preschool Goes Trick-Or-Treating
Children from the Four County Career Center Preschool went trick-or-treating for Halloween today gathering candy and goodies. Shown above, the trick-or-treaters include (LEFT TO RIGHT) Oliver Berteau (Bryan); Mark Helberg (Napoleon); Reggie Bostater (Delta); Brenex Baden (Archbold); Wren Fisher (Napoleon); Charlie Rentschler (Liberty Center); Brynn Bower (Wauseon); Aubree Ferry (Napoleon); Carolyn Blue (Holgate); Clayton Bogert (Wauseon); Lawson Scarberry (Liberty Center); and Hazley Reed (Napoleon).
thevillagereporter.com
Copies Of “The Village Reporter” Now Available In Holiday City At Jumpin’ Beanz
The Village Reporter is pleased to welcome the Holiday City location of Jumpin’ Beanz to its list of area vendors offering copies of “The Village Reporter” for sale. Customers can stop by for a specialty coffee and pick up a copy of the current edition of “The Village Reporter” at 12909 OH-15.
Comments / 0