ERIC MCCARTY
4d ago
You can't win an appeal against facts. If they were not eligible to play, and played in those games, they are forfeit.
6
Kyle Grover
4d ago
I find it crazy that these accusations come up right as the first game of the playoffs comes up just an observation
3
Ridge View High football loses appeal, won't be in high school playoffs
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ridge View High School's football season has come to an abrupt end after the team's appeal of a decision that some of its players were ineligible failed. The appellate committee of the South Carolina High School league voted 6-0 Monday to uphold sanctions against Ridge View High. They'd made a similar vote Friday, but under league rules, the school had the ability to appeal that one more time, which Monday's hearing was all about.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jaheim Bell snaps, targets: Shane Beamer addresses South Carolina TE's lack on involvement
Jaheim Bell was expected to be an important part of South Carolina’s offensive scheme against Missouri. In the 23-10 loss to the Tigers, however, the Gamecock tight end was hardly involved. Bell’s mother was vocal on social media Saturday night, retweeting posts about Bell not recording any touches in...
Five things to watch as Benedict faces Dawn Staley and no. 1 South Carolina
Dawn Staley and South Carolina are a tall task for any program, but the SIAC champs won't back down. The post Five things to watch as Benedict faces Dawn Staley and no. 1 South Carolina appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Spencer Rattler delivers head-scratching quote about South Carolina offense after loss to Mizzou
Spencer Rattler and the South Carolina offense didn’t get much going in a 23-10 loss to Mizzou on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium. Rattler threw for 171 yards, 0 touchdowns and an interception and the Gamecocks only managed 32 total rushing yards. It wasn’t a great performance from OC...
Benedict College alum killed while crossing Bluff Road on Homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities and family say a 25-year-old Benedict College alum died after being struck by a car on Saturday night near Williams Brice Stadium. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on South Carolina Route 48, otherwise known as Bluff Road, near Abbott Road.
Family remembers Benedict College alum after death Homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia community is mourning the loss of a Benedict College graduate after he died over the weekend. Investigators say 25-year-old Cin'Que Wilson died Saturday night when he was hit by a car along Bluff Road, not far from Williams-Brice stadium, during homecoming celebrations. Family say...
countyenews.com
USGS: South Carolina Earthquakes Occurred Close To Columbia
The two largest earthquakes to hit South Carolina so far this year, along with a number of other tremors, shook the state on Wednesday. According to some geologists, a flurry of earthquakes has been occurring in South Carolina’s midlands because of water seeping down into the ground. A region roughly 20 miles northeast of Columbia, close to the communities of Lugoff and Eglin, has seen over 60 earthquakes since December.
Richland One says Cin'Que Wilson "touched many students’ lives"
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Friends of Benedict College alum Cin'Que Wilson are holding on to memories of him. Investigators say the 25-year-old died Saturday night when he was hit by a car along Bluff Road during homecoming celebrations. Marquisha Neal went to Benedict College with Wilson. She said they shared...
South Carolina PE teacher accused of assault on campus
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Lancaster man has been arrested for inappropriately touching an adult at school, according to the SC Law Enforcement Division. Samuel Earl Sinclair, 35, of Lancaster, has been charged with second-degree assault and battery. The arrest warrant states that on Sept. 20, 2022, at Erwin Elementary School, located […]
WLTX.com
South Carolina earthquakes return with rumble under Fort Jackson, USGS data shows
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After weeks of relative quiet, South Carolina's Midlands once again came alive with the rumble of seismic activity. But this time, maps suggest it didn't originate in Kershaw County. While data is still preliminary, the U.S. Geological Survey reports that a magnitude 2.5 earthquake was responsible...
'It’s really eye-opening': Parents, students and teachers survey results compiled to earn Sumter school national Points of Light award
SUMTER, S.C. — Crosswell Drive Elementary School has been recognized as a Points of Light recipient as part of the national Blue Ribbon assessment. "We are super excited. It’s been just a long time coming. We’ve been really working hard with our teachers and our students on our academic success and just overall just making sure that we’re giving the students what they need. So this is just icing on the cake for us," Assistant Principal Tonyetta Thomas said. "It really makes you feel like the work that you’re doing, it’s meaningful and we’re making a difference, and the sweat and sometimes the tears and frustrations, we’re able to see the fruits of that."
Back to the basics: University of South Carolina reclaims 'USC' name, retires 'UofSC' branding
COLUMBIA, S.C. — When the University of South Carolina decided to adopt the UofSC logo in 2019, people were a little confused. After all, USC had always been USC -- no matter what that other school on the West Coast says. Well, now, the University of South Carolina announced...
Carolina Lights returning to state fairgrounds
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair will once again usher in the holiday season with its 4th annual downtown drive-through holiday light show set for Dec. 3 through 26, 2022. Officials say the drive-through light experience will feature more than 100 individual LED light displays along an...
abccolumbia.com
USC students react to new ‘USC’ logo change
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The University of South Carolina is dropping its “UofSC” logo, a mark first adopted in 2019. The iconic tree-and-gates image will be reinstated as its official academic logo, say officials. The university says the brand update will take effect on Jan. 4, 2023. In...
How you could impact the next 50-years of water in Columbia area
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Planning for the plan, that's the goal for a Tuesday night meeting hosted by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR). This plan hopes to highlight water usage in the Saluda River Basin. The basin, which spans from the Upstate down to Lake Murray and Columbia, is responsible for drinking water utilities to much of the Midlands, according to SCDNR.
New devices could finally solve the mystery of Elgin, Lugoff earthquakes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — University of South Carolina researchers could be one step closer to understanding the recent string of earthquakes, known as a swarm, that started just less than a year ago in Kershaw County. Researchers have been analyzing the swarm using devices called seismometers. These devices go into...
First African-American State Trooper honored with a park in Newberry
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Dozens of people gathered in Newberry for the celebration and ribbon cutting of the U.S. Marshall Israel Brooks Jr. Park, a park that honors the first ever African American Highway Patrolman, Israel Brooks Jr, who joined in 1967. The park is located at 2420 Holloway street...
carolinapanorama.com
During the Emmett Till era, justice was delayed, but not denied for SCSU students
Some of them hadn’t seen each other in 48 years. Many have returned to their native South Carolina. The Queen of May, 1956, Jimmy Mae Payne Grayson, traveled from Hayneville, Ala. The journalist, Rudolph A. Pyatt Jr., now calls Fort Washington, Md., home. One is on crutches; one walks with a cane.
Columbia City Council approves several big items in Tuesday's meeting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia City Council took up several budget items at its meeting on Tuesday night. The first large item that received approval was an ask for $1.16 million for Columbia's Rapid Shelter, which opened its doors earlier in the day. Howard Duvall, City Councilman At-Large, said this...
Columbia Urban League receives largest contribution in its 55-year history
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Urban League on Monday announced a gift of $1.5 million to help grow its work to empower underserved and disadvantaged communities. The gift, by philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott, is the largest contribution in the affiliate’s 55-year history. “We are thankful to MacKenzie...
