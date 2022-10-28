Read full article on original website
Look: Michigan, Michigan State Handshake Photo Goes Viral
Michigan topped Michigan State on Saturday at The Big House in Ann Arbor. Following the game, a skirmish broke out in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, leading to some suspensions at Michigan State. Prior to that, Michigan and Michigan State's players shook hands on the field. A photo of Michigan quarterback...
Overhead photo taken from helicopter shows rivalry game at Michigan’s Big House
ANN ARBOR, MI - It’s been a year of exciting photography and video captures for Tyler Leipprandt, the man behind the lens at Michigan Sky Media. After some of his Northern Lights photos at Sleeping Bear Dunes went wild on social media this fall, he went up in the air with a U.S. Coast Guard crew from Air Station Traverse City and touched down with some fabulous peak fall color shots.
fox2detroit.com
Harbaugh wants 'serious consequences' after Michigan-MSU tunnel attack
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh addressed Saturday's tunnel attack Monday, saying an apology wouldn't be enough. "An apology will not get the job done. In this instance, there should be serious consequences for the many individuals that are culpable," he said. "I’m coming from this as a perspective of a parent. These young men are entrusted to me by their families and to our program. We have the responsibility to each player to treat them like our own."
Look: Michigan State Players Gang Up On 1 Michigan Player In Stadium Tunnel
There's a disturbing development out of Ann Arbor tonight regarding the aftermath of the Michigan vs. Michigan State game. A video showing multiple Michigan State players ganging up on a single Michigan football player has surfaced on Twitter. The fight takes place in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. The single-lane tunnel...
ClickOnDetroit.com
MONDAY HUDDLE: Should a new tunnel be added at Michigan Stadium?
Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week. Another incident brings question about tunnel at Big House. For the second straight home game, an...
Violence breaks out between Michigan, Michigan State players; police, Big Ten investigating
Multiple Michigan State football players punched and kicked a Michigan football player as the two teams headed to their locker rooms following the fourth-ranked Wolverines’ 29-7 victory Saturday in Ann Arbor. U-M athletic director Warde Manuel said “the police are looking into it, and it’s because they’ve seen the...
fox2detroit.com
Updates from Roseville murder investigation • Another winning Powerball ticket in Michigan • RSV cases rise
TUESDAY NEWS HIT - There is a picture and document that says Roseville police has made an arrest on murder charges of the person of interest. The man appears to be the driver of a truck that had a body in the flatbed following a crash. While no official announcement...
Jim Harbaugh alleges Michigan players were 'assaulted' in postgame fight after win over Michigan State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh alleged that two Michigan football players had been “assaulted” when a physical confrontation erupted in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following Michigan’s rivalry victory over Michigan State. After the Wolverines capped their 29-7 victory, Spartan players entered the singular Big House...
Look: Michigan Star Has 3-Word Message For Michigan State
Michigan running back Blake Corum had a blunt message for Michigan State players following last night's game. Members of the Spartans and Wolverines had a postgame incident in the tunnel, after which Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said his players were "assaulted" by their opponents. On Twitter after the fight,...
WILX-TV
Mel Tucker, Jim Harbaugh address media following game, altercation
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University fell to Michigan on Saturday 29-7in Ann Arbor. Following the loss, at least four Spartans were involved in an assault against a Michigan player in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. The assault came after players exchanged words on the field as Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh sought out MSU’s Mel Tucker for the traditional postgame handshake.
MLive.com
Michigan State cooperating with Big Ten, police in aftermath of tunnel incident
Michigan State will cooperate with the Big Ten and other entities as they look into what happened in the Michigan Stadium tunnel late Saturday night. Spartans Athletic Director Alan Haller released a short statement early Sunday morning addressing an altercation between members of the Michigan and Michigan State football teams moments after the conclusion of their game.
Michigan State Announces Punishment For Postgame Fight
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker announced on Sunday night punishment for the players involved in the postgame brawl at Michigan. The Spartans head coach announced on Sunday night that Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose and Zion Young have been suspended effective immediately. Michigan State is continuing to review...
College Football World Reacts To 2nd Michigan, Michigan State Fight Video
Things turned violent in the tunnels at Michigan Stadium following yesterday's Michigan win over Michigan State. But while the initial video of the tunnel fight was bad, a new video that has come out is even worse. The first video that was released showed several Spartans players brutally hitting a...
Everything Mel Tucker said after Michigan State lost to Michigan
ANN ARBOR — Mel Tucker had to hand over the Paul Bunyan Trophy to hated rival Michigan for the first time in his three seasons coaching Michigan State, with the Spartans falling 29-7 Saturday at Michigan Stadium. MSU’s defense forced five Wolverine field goals, but its offense couldn’t keep the Spartans in the game, dropping them to 3-5 overall.
elisportsnetwork.com
Joel Klatt reacts to the Michigan-Michigan State postgame melee | The Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt reacts to the postgame melee that took place after the Michigan Wolverines vs. Michigan State Spartans matchup in the tunnel of the Big House. Hear why Klatt is disappointed in the events that took place and explains why it takes away from Michigan’s impressive win. This post...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh throws major shade at Michigan State for 'stuff after the whistle' during Week 9 rivalry game
Jim Harbaugh is happy to have the Paul Bunyan trophy back in Ann Arbor, saying his players were “locked in and focused” during the Week 9 rivalry with Michigan State. That proved to be the case with the Wolverines dominating on both sides of the ball. The trophy...
Second tunnel video shows Michigan State player swing helmet at Michigan player
A second video has emerged that shows a Michigan Wolverines player being beat up in the tunnel by Michigan State players after Saturday’s game. This video was shared by Maize n Brew’s Trevor Woods, who says the mother of a recruit from Bloomfield Hills took the video. The video is over two minutes long, but the assault is seen at the very beginning.
247Sports
Rece Davis makes early Ohio State vs. Michigan football prediction
The winner of the Big Ten East Division will likely come down to the final regular-season game of the year between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams have already beaten the division’s next-best challenger, the Penn State Nittany Lions. During a recent edition of College GameDay Podcast, Rece Davis explained why he thinks Ohio State will end up winning the game.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Election Results: 12th Congressional District - Rashida Tlaib vs. Steven Elliott
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan's 12th congressional district is believed to be safe for Representative Rashida Tlaib as it mostly is made up of Democratic-leaning cities including Detroit, Dearborn, and Southfield. But it's not a sure thing for Tlaib. The Detroit-native won the seat in 2018 when she ran...
Former Fingerle Lumber Company reimagined as Union Rec restaurant
ANN ARBOR, MI -- For Ann Stevenson, rehabbing the concrete box of an old lumber mill into a working restaurant was like working both with and against a blank canvas — a feat of preserving industrial touches while creating a space people wanted to fill. “This was a concrete...
