Ann Arbor, MI

The Spun

Look: Michigan, Michigan State Handshake Photo Goes Viral

Michigan topped Michigan State on Saturday at The Big House in Ann Arbor. Following the game, a skirmish broke out in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, leading to some suspensions at Michigan State. Prior to that, Michigan and Michigan State's players shook hands on the field. A photo of Michigan quarterback...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Overhead photo taken from helicopter shows rivalry game at Michigan’s Big House

ANN ARBOR, MI - It’s been a year of exciting photography and video captures for Tyler Leipprandt, the man behind the lens at Michigan Sky Media. After some of his Northern Lights photos at Sleeping Bear Dunes went wild on social media this fall, he went up in the air with a U.S. Coast Guard crew from Air Station Traverse City and touched down with some fabulous peak fall color shots.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Harbaugh wants 'serious consequences' after Michigan-MSU tunnel attack

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh addressed Saturday's tunnel attack Monday, saying an apology wouldn't be enough. "An apology will not get the job done. In this instance, there should be serious consequences for the many individuals that are culpable," he said. "I’m coming from this as a perspective of a parent. These young men are entrusted to me by their families and to our program. We have the responsibility to each player to treat them like our own."
EAST LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

MONDAY HUDDLE: Should a new tunnel be added at Michigan Stadium?

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week. Another incident brings question about tunnel at Big House. For the second straight home game, an...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Michigan Star Has 3-Word Message For Michigan State

Michigan running back Blake Corum had a blunt message for Michigan State players following last night's game. Members of the Spartans and Wolverines had a postgame incident in the tunnel, after which Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said his players were "assaulted" by their opponents. On Twitter after the fight,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Mel Tucker, Jim Harbaugh address media following game, altercation

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University fell to Michigan on Saturday 29-7in Ann Arbor. Following the loss, at least four Spartans were involved in an assault against a Michigan player in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. The assault came after players exchanged words on the field as Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh sought out MSU’s Mel Tucker for the traditional postgame handshake.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State cooperating with Big Ten, police in aftermath of tunnel incident

Michigan State will cooperate with the Big Ten and other entities as they look into what happened in the Michigan Stadium tunnel late Saturday night. Spartans Athletic Director Alan Haller released a short statement early Sunday morning addressing an altercation between members of the Michigan and Michigan State football teams moments after the conclusion of their game.
The Spun

Michigan State Announces Punishment For Postgame Fight

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker announced on Sunday night punishment for the players involved in the postgame brawl at Michigan. The Spartans head coach announced on Sunday night that Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose and Zion Young have been suspended effective immediately. Michigan State is continuing to review...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Everything Mel Tucker said after Michigan State lost to Michigan

ANN ARBOR — Mel Tucker had to hand over the Paul Bunyan Trophy to hated rival Michigan for the first time in his three seasons coaching Michigan State, with the Spartans falling 29-7 Saturday at Michigan Stadium. MSU’s defense forced five Wolverine field goals, but its offense couldn’t keep the Spartans in the game, dropping them to 3-5 overall.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Rece Davis makes early Ohio State vs. Michigan football prediction

The winner of the Big Ten East Division will likely come down to the final regular-season game of the year between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams have already beaten the division’s next-best challenger, the Penn State Nittany Lions. During a recent edition of College GameDay Podcast, Rece Davis explained why he thinks Ohio State will end up winning the game.
COLUMBUS, OH

