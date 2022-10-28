ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Orange, NJ

NBC New York

Two Cops Shot by Man With Long Gun in Newark; No One in Custody

Two police officers were shot in Newark, New Jersey, Tuesday by a suspect armed with a long gun who fled to the top of a nearby building, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation and officials. One officer was hit in the neck, the other in the leg,...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Bayonne felon sentenced to 20 years for murder of Jersey City man

A two-time Bayonne felon was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a Jersey City man in 2020, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Bernard Wilson, 29, was sentenced by under the No Early Release Act by Hudson County Superior Court Judge Vincent Militello and must serve at least 17 years in the April 21, 2020 death of Abimael Fuentes. Wilson pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter July 21.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Montclair homicide is under investigation

MONTCLAIR, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, along with Montclair Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Leroy Peters, 23, of Montclair, according to an Oct. 28 press release from the ECPO. On Friday, Oct. 28, at 2:35 a.m., police discovered Peters...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
iheart.com

Victim Identified in Fatal Newark Shooting

The victim of a homicide over the weekend in Newark has been identified. Troopers say 49-year-old Christopher VanCleaf was shot near Tommy's Bar off Murray Street early Saturday morning. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call State Police at 585-398-4100.
NEWARK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Two face drug charges after traffic stop in Morris County

MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A traffic stop led to the arrest of two people on drug charges, police said. On October 28, at around 2:46 p.m., police observed a black jeep liberty bearing fictitious plates outside the Minute Mart on route 46 in Budd Lake. The officers then stopped the vehicle at Kennedy’s Budd Lake Motel on Route 46, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

2 Newark police officers shot by gunman, officials say

-- Two Newark police officers were shot and wounded by an unknown gunman Tuesday afternoon, leading to a massive response by heavily armed officers on the streets of the state’s largest city. The assailant still remained at large hours after the first shots, which were reported before 2 p.m.,...
NEWARK, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Bayonne man charged with DWI hit-and-run, nearly runs over police sergeant, authorities say

A Bayonne man was charged with driving while intoxicated after a hit-and-run, nearly running over a police sergeant while fleeing the scene, authorities said. James S. Cooper, 70, of Bayonne, was charged with DWI, aggravated assault (on a law enforcement officer), assault by auto, obstructing a governmental function, and compounding, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Fatal shooting in N.J. city under investigation, police say

Passaic County detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday morning in Paterson, county prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said. City police responded to the area of Elm Street and Mill Street at 9:26 a.m. and located a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound, officials said. The victim was brought...
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

UPDATE: Missing 2-year-old N.J. girl was abducted by mother, cops say

UPDATE: The mother and child were found safe in New York City, said Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Joel Bewley. Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they try to find a missing 2-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted by her mother after the woman learned that the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency had issued an order to remove the child from her care.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
PIX11

Man stabbed to death in the Bronx: NYPD

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was stabbed to death in the Bronx Monday, police said. The 38-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest inside a building on East 136th Street in Mott Haven around 7:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The man was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead. Police took […]
BRONX, NY

