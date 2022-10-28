Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health InsuranceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Rikers Island Corrections Officer Stabbed 15 TimesBLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
Halloween Peep Show on Subway ExposedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NBC New York
Two Cops Shot by Man With Long Gun in Newark; No One in Custody
Two police officers were shot in Newark, New Jersey, Tuesday by a suspect armed with a long gun who fled to the top of a nearby building, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation and officials. One officer was hit in the neck, the other in the leg,...
2 Newark police officers shot by gunman on rooftop, suspect at large
A gunman who was firing from a rooftop with a rifle shot two Newark police officers leading to an active police presence on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
Bayonne felon sentenced to 20 years for murder of Jersey City man
A two-time Bayonne felon was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a Jersey City man in 2020, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Bernard Wilson, 29, was sentenced by under the No Early Release Act by Hudson County Superior Court Judge Vincent Militello and must serve at least 17 years in the April 21, 2020 death of Abimael Fuentes. Wilson pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter July 21.
Man stabbed for defending Jersey City pizzeria employees from abusive customer: police
A man who was defending pizzeria employees from an abusive customer early Tuesday morning was stabbed in the abdomen, Jersey City police said. The incident occurred at Stella’s on Grove Street, near Jersey City City Hall, at 1:30 a.m., city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. The 25-year was rushed to...
Son sentenced to 70 years in prison for fatally stabbing father, another man in Jamesburg
JAMESBURG – A 24-year-old man was sentenced to a total of 70 years in prison for fatally stabbing his father and another man at a residence in Jamesburg in 2019, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. Middlesex County Superior Court Judge Thomas J. Buck, sitting in New Brunswick,...
essexnewsdaily.com
Montclair homicide is under investigation
MONTCLAIR, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, along with Montclair Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Leroy Peters, 23, of Montclair, according to an Oct. 28 press release from the ECPO. On Friday, Oct. 28, at 2:35 a.m., police discovered Peters...
Video shows movements of pair charged with killing standout N.J. basketball player, police say
Home surveillance video and an automated license-plate reader helped detectives track two suspects wanted in the killing of Letrell Duncan, a standout basketball player from East Orange who was shot Oct. 3, according to police. Josiah Wade, 22, of Newark, was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the...
iheart.com
Victim Identified in Fatal Newark Shooting
The victim of a homicide over the weekend in Newark has been identified. Troopers say 49-year-old Christopher VanCleaf was shot near Tommy's Bar off Murray Street early Saturday morning. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call State Police at 585-398-4100.
2 officers shot in Newark in stable condition, suspect still at large
One officer was grazed in the neck and the other was shot in the leg by a gunman who then retreated into a building in Newark.
Police: Suspect broke into New Brunswick homes, inappropriately touched residents
According to investigators, an unknown male entered a residence on Central Avenue through an unlocked window. He inappropriately touched female victims who were asleep in the home.
wrnjradio.com
Two face drug charges after traffic stop in Morris County
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A traffic stop led to the arrest of two people on drug charges, police said. On October 28, at around 2:46 p.m., police observed a black jeep liberty bearing fictitious plates outside the Minute Mart on route 46 in Budd Lake. The officers then stopped the vehicle at Kennedy’s Budd Lake Motel on Route 46, police said.
2 Newark police officers shot by gunman, officials say
-- Two Newark police officers were shot and wounded by an unknown gunman Tuesday afternoon, leading to a massive response by heavily armed officers on the streets of the state’s largest city. The assailant still remained at large hours after the first shots, which were reported before 2 p.m.,...
hudsoncountyview.com
Bayonne man charged with DWI hit-and-run, nearly runs over police sergeant, authorities say
A Bayonne man was charged with driving while intoxicated after a hit-and-run, nearly running over a police sergeant while fleeing the scene, authorities said. James S. Cooper, 70, of Bayonne, was charged with DWI, aggravated assault (on a law enforcement officer), assault by auto, obstructing a governmental function, and compounding, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
Fatal shooting in N.J. city under investigation, police say
Passaic County detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday morning in Paterson, county prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said. City police responded to the area of Elm Street and Mill Street at 9:26 a.m. and located a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound, officials said. The victim was brought...
Woman, 28, arrested for threatening man with knife after dispute at NJ gas station
A woman was arrested for threatening a customer at a New Jersey gas station with a knife after a dispute over cutting in line, officials said.
Bronx nightclub dispute leads to stabbing, suspect at large
A 59-year-old man was stabbed at a Bronx nightclub early Monday during a dispute, authorities said.
UPDATE: Missing 2-year-old N.J. girl was abducted by mother, cops say
UPDATE: The mother and child were found safe in New York City, said Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Joel Bewley. Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they try to find a missing 2-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted by her mother after the woman learned that the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency had issued an order to remove the child from her care.
Woman stabbed at Hillside, NJ liquor store by former friend, cops say
HILLSIDE — A woman is wanted by police after a stabbing at a liquor store in Union County on Friday evening. Hillside police say the victim, a 27-year-old woman who has not been identified, went into Mayfair Liquors on North Broad Street sometime before 9 p.m. but was followed inside by another person.
Police: 26-year-old man fatally shot in the head in Brooklyn
Police say they responded to a 911 call of a man who was shot at Crown Street and Rogers Avenue in Brooklyn early Tuesday morning.
Man stabbed to death in the Bronx: NYPD
MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was stabbed to death in the Bronx Monday, police said. The 38-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest inside a building on East 136th Street in Mott Haven around 7:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The man was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead. Police took […]
