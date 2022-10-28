NYS funds child support for domestic violence survivors

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — In accordance with Domestic Violence month, The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance and Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence announced that more than $350,000 has been awarded to NYS to implement comprehensive services for victims and survivors of domestic violence who need assistance accessing child support. NYS states the funding will enable OTDA’s Child Support Services Program to ensure all New Yorkers can pursue child support.

Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence Executive Director Kelli Owens states, “Financial stability is one of the biggest barriers to living a life free from abuse, and too many survivors are forced to stay with an abusive partner because they can’t afford to leave, “ “Many abusive partners know victims rely on child support and use that as a way to control them. All systems and services in New York State should be safe to access, especially when that service impacts the ability of families to live without domestic violence. This funding will help develop stronger policies and innovative strategies to help more survivors safely access child support so they can begin to build financial independence.” New York was one of 13 sites nationwide to recently receive funding through a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families’ Safe Access for Victims’ Economic Security (SAVES) demonstration grant.

NYS explains the effort to enhance child support services will involve the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance and experts from the Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence, working collaboratively with local partners and others to help develop and implement comprehensive policies and procedures for:

Establishing paternity

Implementing child support and visitation orders

Modifying and enforcing existing orders

Connecting victims/survivors to essential support services

Identifying and mitigating disparities in access caused by victimization

Adopting case management strategies to manage interactions with parents who have used violence

To learn more about NY’s Child Support Services Program go to the NYS website .

