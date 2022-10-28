Read full article on original website
Accused Paul Pelosi Attacker David DePape Pleads Not Guilty to Attempted Murder and Other Charges
David DePape pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance after being arrested and charged with attacking the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to NBC news. DePape is accused of breaking into the couple's San Francisco residence and violently assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer. DePape's arraignment in...
Suspect in hammer attack on Paul Pelosi pleads not guilty to state charges
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The man accused of breaking into U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home and clubbing her husband in the head with a hammer pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to attempted murder and other charges and was ordered to remain jailed without bond.
New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals
The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview.Oct. 31, 2022.
‘There was a third person inside the house’ during attack on Paul Pelosi
After an attacker showed up at Nancy Pelosi’s house and assaulted her husband, an analysis of the alleged attacker’s social media profile showed an antisemitic, alt-right ideology. NBC News investigative correspondent Tom Winter reports.Oct. 30, 2022.
Denver Post Issues Urgent Appeal To Voters About GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert
"We grieve that this is who represents our great state in Congress," the newspaper's editorial board wrote in its blistering condemnation of the far-right Republican.
Paul Pelosi's Alleged Attacker Reportedly Carried Zip Ties in Jan. 6 Echo, AP Source Says
The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband carried zip ties with him when he broke into the couple's San Francisco home, according to a person briefed on the investigation, in what is the latest parallel to the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021. The person was not...
‘Heartbroken and Traumatized': Nancy Pelosi Speaks Out After Attack on Husband at SF Home
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke out for the first time Saturday after her husband Paul Pelosi was attacked at their San Francisco home Friday. Nancy Pelosi released the following statement Saturday evening:. "Dear Colleague,. Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally...
Pennsylvania court orders election officials to not count ‘undated’ ballots
It's the latest twist in a long-running dispute over ballot-counting in the swing state.
Supreme Court Declines to Block Subpoena of Lindsey Graham in Georgia Election Probe
The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for Sen. Lindsey Graham's testimony in a Georgia investigation of possible illegal interference in the 2020 election by then-President Donald Trump and his allies in the state. The court lifted a temporary hold on Graham's appearance before a special grand jury, now...
