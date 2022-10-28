Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Bay Area
Paul Pelosi Recovering at SF General From Brutal Attack
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spent much of her day at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center with her husband, Paul Pelosi, who is recovering from a brutal attack. Paul Pelosi was attacked and brutally beaten in a home invasion Friday. He is now awake and coherent and talking...
Suspect in hammer attack on Paul Pelosi pleads not guilty to state charges
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The man accused of breaking into U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home and clubbing her husband in the head with a hammer pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to attempted murder and other charges and was ordered to remain jailed without bond.
NBC Bay Area
Paul Pelosi Speaks to Investigators From SF Hospital Bed Days After Attack: Report
Paul Pelosi is awake and coherent and talking with investigators from his hospital bed days after he was attacked and brutally beaten in a home invasion early Friday, according to a report from NBC News, citing a source with knowledge of the investigation. On Sunday, investigators from San Francisco police,...
NBC Bay Area
Suspect in Paul Pelosi Attack Held Without Bail
A San Francisco judge on Tuesday ordered the man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her, to be held without bail. Adam Lipson, a lawyer for defendant David DePape, entered a not guilty plea on DePape’s behalf during the...
New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals
The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview.Oct. 31, 2022.
Denver Post Issues Urgent Appeal To Voters About GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert
"We grieve that this is who represents our great state in Congress," the newspaper's editorial board wrote in its blistering condemnation of the far-right Republican.
NBC Bay Area
‘Heartbroken and Traumatized': Nancy Pelosi Speaks Out After Attack on Husband at SF Home
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke out for the first time Saturday after her husband Paul Pelosi was attacked at their San Francisco home Friday. Nancy Pelosi released the following statement Saturday evening:. "Dear Colleague,. Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally...
NBC Bay Area
Paul Pelosi Attacker DePape Was Prepared to Kidnap and Injure House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Federal Complaint Charges
The Justice Department filed two federal criminal charges against David DePape, who is accused of viciously attacking Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. DePape was charged with attempted kidnapping, and with retaliating against a federal official by threatening or injuring a family member. DePape was arrested by San...
Pennsylvania court orders election officials to not count ‘undated’ ballots
It's the latest twist in a long-running dispute over ballot-counting in the swing state.
Comments / 0