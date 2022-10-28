ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Bay Area

Paul Pelosi Recovering at SF General From Brutal Attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spent much of her day at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center with her husband, Paul Pelosi, who is recovering from a brutal attack. Paul Pelosi was attacked and brutally beaten in a home invasion Friday. He is now awake and coherent and talking...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Suspect in Paul Pelosi Attack Held Without Bail

A San Francisco judge on Tuesday ordered the man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her, to be held without bail. Adam Lipson, a lawyer for defendant David DePape, entered a not guilty plea on DePape’s behalf during the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Paul Pelosi Attacker DePape Was Prepared to Kidnap and Injure House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Federal Complaint Charges

The Justice Department filed two federal criminal charges against David DePape, who is accused of viciously attacking Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. DePape was charged with attempted kidnapping, and with retaliating against a federal official by threatening or injuring a family member. DePape was arrested by San...
WASHINGTON, CA

