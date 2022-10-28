LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash occurred at 98th and Slide Road. LFR and LPD received the call around 8:30 p.m. Southbound traffic has been blocked off. According to LFR, one vehicle wound up on the east side of Slide while the other came to a stop on the west side.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO