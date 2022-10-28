Read full article on original website
KCBD
Two-vehicle crash at 98th and Slide, 1 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash occurred at 98th and Slide Road. LFR and LPD received the call around 8:30 p.m. Southbound traffic has been blocked off. According to LFR, one vehicle wound up on the east side of Slide while the other came to a stop on the west side.
KCBD
Three-vehicle crash at S. Loop and Quaker
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and LFR are responding to a three-vehicle crash involving a Nissan Versa, a truck, and an SUV in the eastbound lanes of South Loop 289 and Quaker Avenue. LPD received the call just after 3:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. Motorists...
KCBD
Central Lubbock crash leaves 1 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a silver passenger car and a Ford Bronco at the intersection of 19th Street and Slide Road. The call was received by LPD around 4:07 p.m. Responders are opening up southbound traffic. Eastbound traffic is...
KCBD
1 seriously injured in overnight shooting in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating an overnight shooting at a Central Lubbock inn that left one person seriously injured. Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at the Hub City Inn near 50th and Ave. Q. The gunshot victim was transported to UMC.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Saturday. The crash happened at the 1100 block of 82nd Street at around 4:30 a.m. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, two unknown vehicles were involved in the collision.
KCBD
Man charged with murder following late October shooting in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A 42-year-old man is now charged in the murder of 55-year-old Severo Losoya, following an investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit. Investigators served the warrant on Alvin Flores Tuesday evening. Flores was already in custody at the Lubbock County Detention Center on unrelated charges.
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: Police investigating overnight shooting at Central Lubbock inn
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Police investigating overnight shooting at Central Lubbock inn. Police were called just after 2 a.m. to the Hub City Inn near 50th and Ave. Q. One person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Find the latest updates here: 1 critically injured...
‘So senseless’: Family of William Brunt suing Stripes after deadly crash near Lorenzo
LUBBOCK, Texas — The family of 71-year-old William Brunt is suing Stripes Convenience Stores after he was killed when an intoxicated driver hit his car in September. Brunt was pronounced deceased at the scene on US 62 near Lorenzo on Sep. 5 after 38-year-old Enrique Martinez crashed into the back of his car. Brunt’s wife, […]
Saturday morning crash on 82nd Street, 1 seriously hurt
Police said the time of the call was 4:32 a.m.
KCBD
Emergency crews responding to rollover in South Lubbock County
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on scene of a rollover in South Lubbock County. Police and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to the single-vehicle crash just after 10 a.m. near 132nd and CR 2300. Injuries are unknown at this time. Avoid the area if possible. This...
KCBD
1 seriously injured in early morning crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was left with serious injuries in a crash early Saturday morning. The Lubbock Police Department responded to the crash at the 1100 block of 82nd Street just after 4:30 a.m. Two cars had crashed on the road, leaving one person with serious injuries and...
KCBD
UPDATED: School bus involved in multi-vehicle crash on S. Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus that occurred just after 5 p.m. According to LPD, responders have had to shut down eastbound lanes on the Loop between Slide Road and Quaker Avenue and are diverting motorists to the Slide Road exit.
One hurt in East Lubbock stabbing Friday night, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had moderate injuries after a stabbing in East Lubbock on Friday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 10:00 p.m. to East 23rd Street and Fir Avenue. This is a developing story. CheckEverythingLubbock.com for updates.
Man accused of hitting and kicking LPD officers while under arrest
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was accused of trying to escape custody more than once while taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center, according to a police report. Justin Eli Casias, 18, was arrested around noon on Saturday, the police report said. He was charged with one count of Robbery, two counts of Assault Against […]
fox34.com
UPDATE: 1 arrested after Friday night pursuit, crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is in custody after a vehicle pursuit ended in a crash Friday evening. Around 9:30 p.m., a deputy with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull over a green Chevrolet Tahoe near the intersection of Duke Street and Frankford Avenue, according to a release. The vehicle had been speeding and driving on the incorrect shoulder.
Second Lubbock County Detention Officer arrested in two months
LCSO said Alsires Betancur, 26, was arrested for a third-degree felony charge of Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility.
Second Levelland Animal Control Officer in crash passed away, city said
Levelland Animal Control Officer Jonathan Corder, who was seriously injured in a crash October 13, has died, according to KLVT Radio.
KCBD
Second Levelland animal control officer, Jon Corder, dies from injuries
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Levelland released a statement following the passing of John Corder, the second Levelland animal control officer involved in the October 13 crash that took the life of Crystal Goforth. “Two City of Levelland Animal Control officers were involved in a vehicle accident Thursday,...
Steak dinners, champagne and vodka: Lubbock man admits fraud for charter flight, yacht trip in Miami
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man accepted a plea deal and admitted to defrauding several victims into, among other things, paying for a charter flight to Miami with friends. J. Nicholas Bryant, 26, was arrested in December 2021. According to court documents, in November 2021, Bryant negotiated with a private charter flight company for flights […]
KCBD
Friends, family gather to remember Madrid family, killed in fire near 124th & Oxford
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friends and family held a candlelight vigil on Saturday night, in front of the home where their loved ones were killed earlier this week. Lubbock police responded to a shots fired call on Wednesday around 1 a.m. near Oxford Avenue and 124th Street. When officers arrived, the house was in flames and they were unable to get inside.
