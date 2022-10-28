Traffic information for Sunday Night Football matchup between Bills and Packers

The Buffalo Bills return from the bye week on Sunday and will face off against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office has released traffic information for the game:

Abbott Road



The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 3:00 p.m.;

The section of the road will remain closed until after the game;

Lots 2, 3, and the Camper and the Bus & Limo lots are accessible from Rte. 20a;

Lots 4 and 6 are accessible from Rte. 20.

Route 20a (Big Tree Road)



Shortly before the conclusion of the game, Rte. 20a from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound. Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Dr. can only travel westbound.

Stadium Lots

