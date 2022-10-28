ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating road rage incident

By Wilson Truong
 4 days ago
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a road rage incident that took place on southbound Interstate 35 near North Brighton Avenue and Northeast Chouteau Trafficway.

Around 11:35 a.m. Friday, the driver of a black Dodger Charger with red stripes, and an unknown temporary tag, exchanged gunfire with the driver of a semitruck.

MSHP believes the gunfire exchange may have occurred after the vehicles stopped along the highway.

While the semi driver remained at the scene, the driver of the Charger fled, exiting onto Northeast Chouteau Trafficway while traveling northbound.

The semi driver was unharmed in the incident.

Anyone with information, who witnessed the incident or who can identify the fleeing suspect is asked to call 816-622-0800.

Guest
4d ago

Temporary tags on the Charger would appear to be a recent purchase possibility. It might do good for them to check with car dealers on recent sales for a Charger fitting that description. I’m glad to hear that nobody was injured in this incident. People get upset when they don’t get their way and think everything can be handled with a firearm. Hopefully they will be able to catch whoever this is, this kind of behavior is escalating and innocent people will end up getting killed for no good reason.

Melonie Bess
4d ago

it blows my mind how ppl shooting others are so tough to pull that trigger BUT SOO WEAK TO RUN!!!!!!!

CJ578
4d ago

hope the charger will be picked up to be caught. keep your eye appeal out there.

