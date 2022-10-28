Paving work to start on West Linn's Dollar Street next week

Crews are beginning street improvements beside under-construction middle school in Willamette area.

Contractors working for the West Linn-Wilsonville School District will begin paving on Dollar Street the week of Oct. 31.

According to the district, the work is weather-dependent and crews are unsure which day paving will begin.

The pavement work is a part of street improvements associated with the under-construction school on Dollar Street, which will open next school year as a replacement for Athey Creek Middle School.

In an email to families and community members, the district said the work will take place during normal working hours and one lane of travel will remain open during a majority of the paving period.

The email said there may be a short window when both lanes will close and travelers will have to take a detour.

"The district is working with the City of West Linn to incorporate signage to keep the public informed of construction activities," the email said.

District spokesperson Andrew Kilstrom said the paving work should take about two days.