News 8 KFMB
Calvary San Diego's Halloween Trunk or Treat Event
You are invited to our FREE Halloween Trunk or Treat event at Calvary San Diego. Visit: calvarysd.com.
21-Year-Old Man Critically Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In San Diego (San Diego, CA)
According to the San Diego Police Department, a pedestrian accident was reported on Sunday. The officials stated that the crash happened in the 1100 block of Garnet Avenue at around 1:59 a.m.
3rd person dies after Mission Beach crash
Two of the victims were identified by authorities as a married couple.
NBC San Diego
Here's Why Monday's Sunset Was so Red in San Diego. And No, It Wasn't a Halloween Omen
San Diego's skies were illuminated a vibrant red at sunset Monday. Some might say it was a Halloween omen but a meteorologist would tell you it's perfectly explainable. In typical San Diego fashion, locals across the county whipped out their cell phones and cameras to capture the not-rare-but-always-captivating phenomenon. Take a look at some of their incredible captures:
7 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Chula Vista (Chula Vista, CA)
According to the Chula Vista Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported. The officials stated that the crash happened on Otay Lakes Road East at around 9:53 p.m. The officials reported that a Honda lost control and veered off Otay Lakes Road.
NBC Bay Area
Encinitas Boy, 15, Stabs 2 Older Teens at House Party: San Diego Sheriff's Dept.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested over the weekend, accused of stabbing two 17-year-old boys at a house party in Encinitas, according to a news release issued by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Deputies were sent out to investigate a trespassing call on Saturday at about 10 p.m. in the...
Ship crew returning to San Diego rescued from fire off Mexican coast
The crew of a fishing vessel returning to San Diego from Cabo San Lucas was rescued after the ship engine caught fire off the Mexican coast, the U.S Coast Guard said.
Halloween haunts are in full swing ahead of trick-or-treating in Chula Vista
Halloween haunts are in full swing in Chula Vista as kids everywhere get ready to head out for trick-or-treating.
Halloween in Chula Vista: Here's why it's ranked 4th trick-or-treat city in the U.S.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — If you're looking for the perfect place to send your kids trick-or-treating, look no further. According to a recent study by Smart Assets, Chula Vista ranks fourth in the nation for best places to celebrate Halloween. Chula Vista, San Diego and Oceanside all ranked...
Morning Report: Why National City Just Can’t Shake Lowrider Cruising Ban
A San Jose councilman, who had long contemplated repealing his city’s ban on automobile cruising, was closely watching National City. He was excited to see a city pursuing similar efforts. But San Jose lifted its ban in June and National City’s remains. National City’s elected officials agree the...
Community advocate speaks on recent violent incidents involving young people
A San Diego community advocate talks to ABC 10News about recent incidents around the county involving young people.
VIDEO: Group tries to stop carjacking in Pacific Beach
A witness captured video of a carjacking in Pacific Beach in which a man grabbed a driver and then forcefully pulled him out of his car.
NBC San Diego
Three Respiratory Illnesses Circulating in San Diego, County Officials Warn
San Diego's public health officials Friday sounded the alarm about another respiratory illness on the rise in the county, joining influenza and COVID-19 and possible having a severe impact on people's lives and the county's medical resources this fall and winter. The county's Health and Human Services Agency and local...
kusi.com
Housing to be declared a human right in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Local leaders will gather Downtown on Monday, Oct. 31 with the purpose of declaring housing a human right. Rental prices have spiked in line with inflation, pushing families onto the streets. One way to push for the provision of affordable housing in San Diego is to declare housing a human right.
UC San Diego Health’s NICU babies dress up for Halloween
UC San Diego Health’s neonatal intensive care unit at Jacobs Medical Center celebrated the season by showcasing what they called the cutest miniature trick-or-treaters ever.
County Officials Urge Caution as 3 Respiratory Illnesses Hit San Diego
San Diego’s public health officials Friday sounded the alarm about another respiratory illness on the rise in the county, joining influenza and COVID-19 and possibly having a severe impact on people’s lives and the county’s medical resources this fall and winter. The county’s Health and Human Services...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Grocery Store Was Site of Massive EBT Cards-for-Drugs Fraud Scheme: DA's Office
Charges in a 221-count grand jury indictment were announced Monday regarding a Mountain View grocery store that officials say became a haven for alleged violent and drug-related criminal activity. Police and prosecutors say employees at Mike's Market on Ocean View Boulevard were working directly with gang members to facilitate drug...
NBC San Diego
Too Cute: San Diego Zoo, Humane Society and Aquarium's Residents Celebrate Halloween
Temperatures have begun to dip into the 60s in the evening, candy has been purchased to appease trick-or-treaters and the sweet aroma of pumpkin spice has filled coffee shops and bakeries across the county. Fall is in full swing in San Diego County and to help get some wild and...
Group of thieves rob Nordstrom La Jolla at UTC during store hours
Police are investigating after a popular department store was robbed in the University City area Wednesday.
4 Stabbed at Halloween Party in San Diego’s Stockton Neighborhood
Three men and a woman were stabbed Saturday in the Stockton neighborhood of San Diego while standing in the street talking after leaving a Halloween party, police said. At 2:11 a.m. Saturday, the victims were confronted by another group who attended the party in the 100 block of 31st Street, said Officer D. O’Brien of the San Diego Police Department.
